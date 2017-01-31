ActionForex.com
Jan 31 15:23 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Canadian Economy Came Back Life in November Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by TD Bank Financial Group | Jan 31 17 14:43 GMT

Canadian Economy Came Back Life in November

The Canadian economy expanded by 0.4% in November. This was more than enough to offset the prior month's upwardly revised 0.2% contraction (initially reported as -0.3%).

The goods-producing industries came back to life, expanding 0.9% during the month, led by mining and quarrying (+1.4%), manufacturing (+1.4%), and construction (+1.1%), all of which rebounded from their October contractions. Within the manufacturing sector, gains were fairly widespread, with output rising by more than 3% on the month in a number of industries, including electrical equipment, chemicals, petroleum and coal products, and machinery manufacturing. Transportation equipment manufacturing fell for a third consecutive month (-0.6%), with the 'miscellaneous' category leading the way lower (-5.4%).

On the service-producing side of the economy, it was a generally positive story, as output rose 0.2% in November. Leading the way was finance and insurance (+1.5%; its largest gain in nearly two years), while healthy gains were also recorded in the retail trade (+0.7%), management (+0.4%), and transportation (+0.4%) sectors.

Key Implications

Canadians were busy in November, resulting in one of the healthiest monthly GDP reports in recent memory. Gains were fairly widespread, with manufacturing nearly reversing the previous month's losses, while the service side of the economy saw continued growth (although historic revisions undid what was shaping up to be a 15 month expansion streak). The healthy November GDP figures add to the evidence that the Canadian economy continues to shake off some of the setbacks earlier in the year.

For the Bank of Canada, the November GDP figures are not likely to move the needle very much. Growth in the fourth quarter of 2016 is likely to come in ahead of the Bank's expectations of 1.5%, but a significant amount of economic slack will nevertheless remain. As such, the Bank of Canada will probably be happy to leave its policy interest rate at 0.50% well into the future, helping to support the ongoing absorption of the remaining slack.
 

About the Author

TD Bank Financial Group

The information contained in this report has been prepared for the information of our customers by TD Bank Financial Group. The information has been drawn from sources believed to be reliable, but the accuracy or completeness of the information is not guaranteed, nor in providing it does TD Bank Financial Group assume any responsibility or liability.

More from TD Bank Financial Group:

Latest in Fundamental Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.