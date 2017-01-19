<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Canadian Manufacturing Sales Bounced Back in November Nominal sales rose 1.5%, largely reflecting higher volume sales, following a 0.6% October drop.

In volume terms, sales rose 1.2% in November following a 1.6% drop in October. Year-over-year, volume sales were also up 1.2% in November, matching the October increase. Much of the increase in nominal sales (about half) was accounted for by a large 9.1% jump in the primary metal component that more than retraced an 8% decline over the prior two months. As expected, the value off petroleum and coal sales bounced back 3.7% reflecting the end of maintenance shutdowns that reportedly weighed on sale volumes in October. The main source of offset was a pullback in the transportation sector (-2.3%) that in turn reflected in large part a 7.4% drop in the often-volatile aerospace component although motor vehicle sales also declined by 0.6%. Regionally, sales rose in all provinces except for New Brunswick, including a 3.9% increase in Alberta that left nominal sales in that province above year-ago levels for the first time since December 2014. Our Take: A sharp drop in manufacturing output accounted for about three-quarters of an unexpectedly large 0.3% decline in October GDP. Although growth in the manufacturing sector has been modest, the October decline looked oversized, particularly given some signs of improvement in the U.S. industrial sector and a still-weak Canadian dollar (at least relative to the U.S. dollar). The rebound in November is consistent with our view that, looking through monthly volatility, the underlying trend in the sector remains modestly positive reflecting a continued easing in the drag from the oil & gas sector and a modest pickup in U.S. demand. In terms of overall GDP implications, the details of today's report suggest that November manufacturing output likely retraced about half of an outsized 2% decline in October which, alongside a pickup in November exports, suggests that overall GDP may have retraced much of the 0.3% October decline. We continue to expect economic output rose 1.5% (at an annualized rate) in Q4 which also remains consistent with the Bank of Canada's updated call in yesterday's updated Monetary Policy Report.