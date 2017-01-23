ActionForex.com
Canadian Underlying Inflation Remains Below BoC's Target, Retail Sales Advance 0.2% In November Print E-mail
Written by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group | Jan 23 17 08:35 GMT

Canadian Underlying Inflation Remains Below BoC's Target, Retail Sales Advance 0.2% In November

'At the margin inflation is slightly firmer, but given the dovish nature of the Bank of Canada, the impact of this report will be very marginal'. -Mark Chandler, RBC Capital Markets

Canadian consumer prices fell for the second straight month in December, official figures revealed on Friday. Statistics Canada reported its headline Consumer Price Index dropped 0.2% in December, following the preceding month's 0.4% fall and falling behind expectations for a reading of 0.0%. On an annual basis, the Index jumped 1.5%, after rising 1.2% in November. Nevertheless, economists anticipated an increase of 1.7%. Meanwhile, underlying inflation grew in a rage from 1.4% to 2.0% on a yearly basis. In terms of annual inflation, gasoline prices contributed most, climbing 5.5% on yearly basis in December. Although the following increase was offset by the price of food, which declined 1.3% year-over-year. The Bank of Canada expects inflation to move closer to its target of 2% in 2017, suggesting that higher energy prices will offset weak food prices. Separately, Statistics Canada reported retails sales advanced 0.2% in November, missing a 0.5% gain forecast. A report also showed October's 1.1% rise was revised up to 1.2%. Furthermore, core retail sales grew 0.1% in the same month, meeting projections but falling from October's 1.4%. Sales saw growth in five out of 11 categories. In the report, Statistics Canada said that retailers reported mixed result in November due to Black Friday, the so-called Super Bowl of the retail selling season.
 

Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

