Canadians Retail Sales Disappoint in November, But it's All a Gas Price Story Canadian retail sales increased by 0.2% in November, disappointing the consensus which called for a 0.5% m/m print. The result comes atop of upwardly revised October figures, when sales rose 1.2% (previously reported as 1.1%). In real terms, sales were up by a very healthy 0.7% on the month. Sales increased at less than half the broader categories and were led by building materials (+2.9%), furniture (+2.0%), electronics (+1.0%) and autos (+0.8%). They were offset by declines at gas stations (-1.0%) as gas prices fell on the month, with large pullbacks experienced at miscellaneous (-1.0%) and food & beverage stores (-0.5%). Regionally, sales were up in eight provinces, led by P.E.I. (+2.1%), N.B. (+2.0%), and Saskatchewan (+1.6%). On the other hand, sales in B.C. (-0.7%), Alberta (-0.5%) and Newfoundland & Labrador (-0.4%) declined on the month and remain below last year's levels in the latter two provinces. E-commerce sales accounted for 3.0% of total sales in November. This was up from 2.3% in October and the highest portion of the year as Canadians took advantage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales online. Key Implications Despite the disappointment on the headline, this was a good report. The overall figure was dragged down by the decline in gasoline prices in November, but the print comes atop of strong (and upwardly revised) performance in previous months. Moreover, after removing price effects, sales were up by a very strong 0.7% suggesting that consumption will be a key driver of growth in the last quarter of 2016, advancing slightly above the mid-2% mark and continuing the strong showing from the previous quarter. Still, some of the strength in consumption is likely to wane this year. Retail sales have in recent months been boosted by strong sales at building material and furniture stores. As the housing market cools this year, we expect these categories to weaken correspondingly. Sales will likely also be weighed down by gradually rising longer-term interest rates, which are likely to get pulled up alongside U.S. borrowing costs. As such, we expect consumer spending to decelerate to just under 2% in 2017, consistent with the overall pace of growth in the economy.