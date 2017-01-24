<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> CBT To Hike Rates, Brazil's Outlook Brigthens News and Events: Brazil's inflation outlook continues to improve On Monday, the Brazilian central bank (BCB) released its latest weekly economist survey. The report showed that the central bank expected inflation to decelerate at a faster pace than anticipated as the main inflation gauge, the IPCA, is anticipated to reach 4.71% by year-end compared to 4.80% last week and 4.85% a month ago. As such, they also lowered their expectations for the year-end Selic rate level. The BCB's benchmark rate should ease to 9.50% by the end of 2017, which is 3.50% lower than the current level of 13%. All in all, even though the survey showed that economists did not expect growth to pick up, the broader picture keeps improving in Brazil and will sooner rather than later start to translate into firmer growth and increasing investments. Indeed, after reaching a multi-year low in 2016, foreign investments should continue to pick up against the backdrop of fading risk aversion and improved growth prospects. In addition, the downward pressure on yields should help Brazilian companies to attract fresh money as investors gradually turn their backs on Brazilian treasuries in search of higher yields. On the currency side, the Brazilian real should also profit from this new dynamic. USD/BRL will continue to move south as investors ride the still profitable carry trade and start gradually increasing their exposure to the Brazilian economy. Markets await the Turkish Central Bank today The CBT is on the edge and needs to act in order to defend the lira. Today, its rates decision is likely to confirm an intervention. Until now, it seemed as though the central bank were simply letting devaluation continue. Since January 2016, the lira has lost 35% of its value against the US dollar without any major intervention from the CBT. The repurchase rate is expected to increase by 50 basis points and the lending rate by 75 basis points. Too light an intervention today will disappoint financial markets and we know that Erdogan would like to keep rates low claiming that the Turkish economy is under attack. Indeed, the cost of holding the Turkish lira must be remunerated even higher as major political uncertainty still hangs over the country with the state of emergency being extended a further three months. Moreover, Turkey's strong reliance on foreign energy means that higher energy prices associated with a stronger dollar are certainly putting additional pressure on the troubled economy. Finally, rating agency Fitch will likely downgrade Turkey's credit rating. We remain long USDTRY. Confusing US Trade Policy President Trump's first full day in office was as confusing as his astonishing rise. Trump officially withdrew the US from the TPP deal (watch for the rise of the China-led Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership), while Stephen Schwarzman, White House economic advisory committee chair said that Canada was not the target of NAFTA renegotiations. Mr. Schwarzman underlined Canada's “very special status”, which was positive to say the least for a nation that exports 75% of its goods & services to the USA. However, the overall interpretation of recent events is that Trump's trade policy is completely “from the hip.” Protectionist policy setting with flexible ideology makes foreign exchange trading extremely uncertain. We are holding our midterm view that Trump's fanatical claims, focused on a pro-growth agenda, are unlikely to meaningfully materialize and that three 25bp Fed rate hikes are generally priced in therefore a rally in USD is an opportunity to reload shorts. In addition, US Treasury Secretary nominee Mnuchin's warning over USD strength should dictate real policy (contrasts with supporting a strong USD policy last week) since if a nation is gearing up for a trade war, a strong currency is unlikely to be an asset. While we wait for Trump's next policy-related tweet, US Manufacturing PMI and existing home sales should provide further evidence of a healthy US economy. Today's Key Issues (time in GMT): Jan P Markit France Manufacturing PMI, exp 53,4, last 53,5 EUR / 08:00

Jan P Markit France Services PMI, exp 53,2, last 52,9 EUR / 08:00

Jan P Markit France Composite PMI, exp 53,2, last 53,1 EUR / 08:00

ECB's Villeroy Speaks in Paris EUR / 08:00

Bank of France Governor Villeroy speaks on econonmic shocks. EUR / 08:00

Jan P Markit/BME Germany Manufacturing PMI, exp 55,4, last 55,6 EUR / 08:30

Jan P Markit Germany Services PMI, exp 54,5, last 54,3 EUR / 08:30

Jan P Markit/BME Germany Composite PMI, exp 55,3, last 55,2 EUR / 08:30

ECB's Makuch Speaks in Prague EUR / 08:45

Jan P Markit Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, exp 54,8, last 54,9 EUR / 09:00

Jan P Markit Eurozone Services PMI, exp 53,8, last 53,7 EUR / 09:00

Jan P Markit Eurozone Composite PMI, exp 54,5, last 54,4 EUR / 09:00

ECB's Lane Speaks in Dublin EUR / 09:05

Dec Public Finances (PSNCR), last 13.5b GBP / 09:30

Dec Central Government NCR, last 9.8b GBP / 09:30

Dec Public Sector Net Borrowing, exp 6.8b, last 12.2b GBP / 09:30

Dec PSNB ex Banking Groups, exp 6.7b, last 12.6b GBP / 09:30

janv..24 Benchmark Repurchase Rate, exp 8,50%, last 8,00% TRY / 11:00

janv..24 Overnight Lending Rate, exp 9,25%, last 8,50% TRY / 11:00

janv..24 Overnight Borrowing Rate, exp 7,50%, last 7,25% TRY / 11:00

janv..24 Late Liquidity Lending Rate, exp 11,00%, last 10,00% TRY / 11:00

Dec Current Account Balance, exp -$4500m, last -$878m BRL / 12:30

Dec Foreign Direct Investment, exp $7150m, last $8752m BRL / 12:30

Jan P Markit US Manufacturing PMI, exp 54,5, last 54,3 USD / 14:45

Bank of England Bond Buying Operation GBP / 14:50

Revisions: Seasonal Factors for ISM Manu & NonManu USD / 15:00

Dec Existing Home Sales, exp 5.51m, last 5.61m USD / 15:00

Dec Existing Home Sales MoM, exp -1,80%, last 0,70% USD / 15:00

Jan Richmond Fed Manufact. Index, exp 7, last 8 USD / 15:00

ECB's Praet Speaks in Rome EUR / 16:00

Dec Total Jobseekers, exp 3450.0k, last 3447.0k EUR / 17:00

Dec Jobseekers Net Change, exp -6,1, last -31,8 EUR / 17:00

ECB's Sabine Lautenschlaeger Speaks in Hamburg EUR / 18:00

Dec Tax Collections, exp 124500m, last 102245m BRL / 23:00 The Risk Today: EUR/USD's momentum is still largely positive despite some consolidation. Hourly resistance is given by resistance implied by the upper bound of the uptrend channel at around 1.0750. Hourly support lies at 1.0590 (19/01/2016 low) and 1.0341 (03/01/2017 low). Expected to see continued increase towards 1.0800. In the longer term, the death cross late October indicated a further bearish bias. The pair has broken key support given at 1.0458 (16/03/2015 low). Key resistance holds at 1.1714 (24/08/2015 high). Expected to head towards parity. GBP/USD continues its increase. The technical structure is showing positive potential. Hourly resistance is given at 1.2544 (24/01/2016 high) while hourly support is given at 1.2254 (19/01/2016 low). Expected to show further strengthening. The long-term technical pattern is even more negative since the Brexit vote has paved the way for further decline. Long-term support given at 1.0520 (01/03/85) represents a decent target. Long-term resistance is given at 1.5018 (24/06/2015) and would indicate a long-term reversal in the negative trend. Yet, it is very unlikely at the moment. USD/JPY is back within downtrend channel after monitoring resistance implied by the upper bound of the downtrend channel. The road remains wide-open towards hourly support given at 111.36 (28/11/2016 low). Hourly resistance is given at 115.62 (19/01/2016 high), Expected to see further downside moves. We favor a long-term bearish bias. Support is now given at 96.57 (10/08/2013 low). A gradual rise towards the major resistance at 135.15 (01/02/2002 high) seems absolutely unlikely. Expected to decline further support at 93.79 (13/06/2013 low). USD/CHF's momentum is clearly bearish. The pair has broken parity. Key resistance is given at a distance at 1.0344 (15/12/2016 high). The road is wide-open for further decline. In the long-term, the pair is still trading in range since 2011 despite some turmoil when the SNB unpegged the CHF. Key support can be found 0.8986 (30/01/2015 low). The technical structure favours nonetheless a long term bullish bias since the unpeg in January 2015. EURUSD GBPUSD USDCHF USDJPY 1.1300 1.3121 1.1731 125.86 1.0954 1.2775 1.0652 121.69 1.0874 1.2509 1.0344 118.66 1.0745 1.2503 0.9994 113.30 1.0341 1.2254 0.9929 112.57 1.0000 1.1986 0.9632 111.36 0.9613 1.1841 0.9522 101.20

