Feb 01 06:23 GMT

Channel Reversal Potentially Ahead For The USDJPY Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by Blackwell Global | Feb 01 17 05:23 GMT

Key Points:

  • Price action trading between a channel.
  • RSI Oscillator close to oversold.
  • Watch for a bounce towards the bearish trend line in the days ahead.

The USDJPY has been on a veritable roller coaster over the past few weeks as the currency has reacted to all sorts of sentiment shocks. Subsequently, price action has swung relatively consistently between the low at 112.50, and the short term high around 115.37, as it sought to form a sideways channel. However, the pair could potentially be about to reverse direction given some of the interesting technical factors.

In particular, a cursory review of the 4-hr chart demonstrates the current conundrum that faces the Dollar-Yen. Price action is currently resting upon the lower constraint of the short-term channel whilst the RSI Oscillator is continuing to trend lower towards oversold levels. Additionally, there is a relatively strong layer of support just below the pair’s current level.

Subsequently, there are plenty of technical indicators that suggest we are likely to see a retracement in the coming days. In particular, the pressure is building within the RSI Oscillator, as it moves towards oversold levels, which is likely to mean that a bounce will occur.

However, there is plenty of volatility currently flooding into the US Dollar cross pairs as President Trump stamps his peculiar form of leadership upon currency markets. The past 24 hours has seen the leader brand the Yen as overvalued which has caused plenty of air to evaporate out of the pair. However, the real risk is that President Trump may choose to take unilateral action on the issue which could have a deleterious impact upon the Japanese Yen’s current valuation. Subsequently, it would be worthwhile monitoring the political developments in the weeks ahead.

Ultimately, the technical factors currently argue that a retracement is the likely path ahead for the pair. Subsequently, the most likely scenario is one in which the pair trends sharply higher towards the falling bearish trend line around the 114.65 mark, and the top of the channel at 115.39 in extension. However, keep a close watch on the US Federal Funds Rate decision as the central bank could ultimately provide the markets with a surprise.
 

About the Author

Blackwell Global Investments Limited

DISCLAIMER

The report provided by Blackwell Global Investments Limited ("Blackwell Global") is meant for informative reading and should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research . The information and opinions presented do not take into account any particular individual's investment objectives, financial situation, or needs, and hence does not constitute as an advice or a recommendation with respect to any investment product. All investors should seek advice from certified financial advisors based on their unique situation before making any investment decisions and should tailor the trade size and leverage of their trading to their personal risk appetite.

Blackwell Global and all of its subsidiaries and affiliates endeavour to ensure that the information provided in this communication is complete and correct but make no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information. Information, data and opinions may change without notice and Blackwell Global is not obliged to update on the changes. The opinions and views expressed in the report are solely those of the authors and analysts and do not necessarily represent that of Blackwell Global. It should not be construed as financial advice for a purchase or sale of any foreign currency, contracts-for-differences, precious metals or any other products offered by Blackwell Global mentioned herein. Any projections or views of the market provided by Blackwell Global may not prove to be accurate. Past performance is not necessarily an indicative of future performance. Blackwell Global will not accept liability for any losses incurred directly or indirectly made by readers and clients as a result of any person or group of persons acting on the information contained herein.

The Blackwell Global's Research team does not render investment, legal, accounting, tax, or other professional advice. If investment, legal, tax, or other expert assistance is required, the services of a competent professional should be sought. This report is prepared for the use of Blackwell Global's clients and may not be reproduced, distributed or published by any person for any purpose without the prior consent of Blackwell Global.

