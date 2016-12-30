ActionForex.com
China Adds 11 More Currencies to the Trade-Weighted Foreign Exchange Basket Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by Danske Bank | Dec 30 16 07:53 GMT

Market Movers Today

  • Another quiet day today, in advance of the end of 2016, with no major economic data releases.

Selected Market News

China adds 11 more currencies to the trade-weighted foreign exchange basket. The role of the USD in the basket will be reduced from 1 January 2017, as the weight of the USD in the basket will fall to 22.4% from 26.4% previously.

Yesterday, Swedish net exports posted a 1.1bn deficit for November, while both exports and imports (in a seasonal aberration) rose compared to last month. Calendar adjusted, there was a slight surplus (+0.4bn). However, the weak krona has so far failed to boost net exports in a way that one (for example, the Riksbank) might have hoped for. Net exports are likely to have weighed on GDP in Q4.

Yesterday, in the US, initial claims fell to 265,000 last week versus 275,000 in the previous week. Trade deficit figures came out at -65.3bn in November, down from -62.0bn in October. Net exports are likely to have dragged GDP growth down in Q4.

It has been another calm session in global financial markets this morning. Asian stock markets have been moving sideways mainly and in fixed income markets, changes in the US 10Y government benchmark bond yield have been subdued since yesterday. Brent oil has climbed to around USD57.1/bbl at the time of writing.
 

About the Author

Danske Bank

Disclaimer

This publication has been prepared by Danske Markets for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Markets´ research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector. This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Markets is a division of Danske Bank A/S, which is regulated by FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. Copyright (©) Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.

