<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> China Adds 11 More Currencies to the Trade-Weighted Foreign Exchange Basket Market Movers Today Another quiet day today, in advance of the end of 2016, with no major economic data releases. Selected Market News China adds 11 more currencies to the trade-weighted foreign exchange basket. The role of the USD in the basket will be reduced from 1 January 2017, as the weight of the USD in the basket will fall to 22.4% from 26.4% previously. Yesterday, Swedish net exports posted a 1.1bn deficit for November, while both exports and imports (in a seasonal aberration) rose compared to last month. Calendar adjusted, there was a slight surplus (+0.4bn). However, the weak krona has so far failed to boost net exports in a way that one (for example, the Riksbank) might have hoped for. Net exports are likely to have weighed on GDP in Q4. Yesterday, in the US, initial claims fell to 265,000 last week versus 275,000 in the previous week. Trade deficit figures came out at -65.3bn in November, down from -62.0bn in October. Net exports are likely to have dragged GDP growth down in Q4. It has been another calm session in global financial markets this morning. Asian stock markets have been moving sideways mainly and in fixed income markets, changes in the US 10Y government benchmark bond yield have been subdued since yesterday. Brent oil has climbed to around USD57.1/bbl at the time of writing.