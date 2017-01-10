<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> China PPI Inflation Rose To 5.5% Y/Y In December From 3.3% Y/Y In November Market movers today While it is a quiet day in terms of global market movers, there are some important data releases in the Scandis. We expect the Danish CPI index rose 0.1% m/m in December (0.6% y/y) against -0.1% m/m (0.4% y/y) in November. We think this was due mostly to higher energy prices. In Norway, we expect CPI core inflation rose to 2.8% y/y in December, pushed up by food prices, which fell slightly less in December 2016 than in December 2015. This is only marginally lower than the Norges Bank's projection from December and should therefore have a limited market impact. In Sweden, November production and orders data and the December budget balance are due today. The US Senate will begin the confirmation hearings of Trump's cabinet today beginning with Jeff Sessions (attorney general) and John Kelly (Homeland Security). Sessions's hearing will attract particular attention, as he could not pass a Senate confirmation hearing in 1986, after allegations that he had made racist comments (which he denied). Selected market news China PPI inflation rose to 5.5% y/y in December from 3.3% y/y in November and is now at its highest level since 2011 driven by higher commodity prices. It is only four months since PPI inflation was negative and China exported deflation to the rest of the world, but the higher (and positive) PPI inflation adds to the reflation theme that has been driving markets in the last couple of months. That said, metal prices suggest that PPI inflation may have peaked and may start to fall. CPI inflation was 2.1% y/y. After Theresa May's TV appearance on Sunday, Brexit has moved back into the spotlight after some months with only little attention due to, among other things, the US election and the Italian referendum. In the interview, Theresa May hinted that the UK may leave the single market, as she repeated that controlling immigration and national sovereignty are higher on the government's priority list – a view supported by Britons as 46% agree that greater control over immigration is more important than access to free trade (39% against) - see also Reuters. May's comments led to the biggest daily increase in EUR/GBP since October yesterday and EUR/GBP has moved even higher in the Asian session to 0.873, the lowest since early November. Yesterday, German Chancellor Merkel reiterated that the UK must accept all four freedoms, including free movement of people, if it wants (full) access to the single market, otherwise it would have ‘fatal consequences' for the remaining 27 member states. The oil market sold off yesterday with the price of Brent crude falling below USD55/bbl. The market has likely become concerned about potential lack of compliance with the OPEC/non- OPEC deal to cut output following comments from Kuwait that 60-70% of the cuts due to take place in January have been implemented.