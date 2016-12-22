<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Consumers Keep on Spending in November, But Lack of Income Gains a Concern Personal income remained unchanged in November, disappointing expectations for a 0.3% gain. Removing inflation and taxes, real disposable income fell -0.1% on the month. However, that didn't stop Americans from spending. Personal consumption rose 0.2% in nominal terms, just a tick below consensus, but it comes off of an upwardly revised October tally. In real terms spending rose a slight 0.1%, following a 0.1% gain in October. The story was a rebound in real spending on services, likely reflecting a return to more seasonal temperatures raising utilities consumption. Real spending on durable goods fell slightly, after two very strong months of growth. The combination of higher spending and flat income saw the savings rate fall to 5.5% The personal savings rate has been trending down through 2016, after creeping up through 2015. As of November it is roughly back in line with its pre-oil price collapse levels. Inflation, as measured by the year-on-year change in the personal consumption deflator, remained unchanged at 1.4%. Core PCE inflation (ex food & energy) lost a step, and now sits at 1.6%, below the Fed's 2% target. Key Implications While the lack of income growth in November is a bit concerning, given healthy jobs growth, we aren't going to lose sleep on one month of data. Earlier this morning third quarter consumer spending was revised up to 3.0% (from 2.8%), and November's spending result is consistent with slightly stronger consumer spending growth in the fourth quarter than we expected in our recent Quarterly Economic Forecast. Consumers have been working down their savings buffers accumulated since the fall in energy prices, but the savings rate is not unduly low. We expect income growth to pick up in the months ahead reflecting robust wage and employment gains, providing a solid foundation for consumer spending. Markets may have ramped up their expectations for Fed hikes since the election, but core inflationary pressures have moved further away from the Fed's 2% target in recent months. We expect inflation to pick up, but the Fed can certainly afford to maintain a very gradual pace for rate hikes in 2017.