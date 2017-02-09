ActionForex.com
Corrective Wave Remains Intact For The EUR Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by Blackwell Global | Feb 09 17 07:42 GMT

Key Points:

  • Turning point of the ABCD wave appears to have been reached.
  • Most technical readings are indicative of a near-term decline.
  • Brief ranging phase could come into effect this week.

The Euro's corrective wave seems to have finally given us a turning point which could signal we are destined to see some of the near-term downside risk realised. What's more, there are a number of other technical readings similarly suggestive of a spate of losses for the recently resurgent pair.

First and foremost, it's worth establishing if we have, in fact, reached the forecasted turning point in the ABCD corrective wave. Well, as shown below, the combination of both the 100 day EMA and the long-term trend line seem to suggest that we have reached a near-term peak for the EUR. Indeed, the rather voracious selling pressure seen over the past number of sessions could reflect a wider consensus that the pair actually briefly overshot the appropriate point of inflection.

Aside from the EMA and the trend line, the current Parabolic SAR and MACD oscillator readings provide further reasons to be bearish regarding the EURUSD. Specifically, there has been a clear signal line crossover on the MACD and a subsequent inversion of the Parabolic SAR bias. When combined with the aforementioned technical factors, upside potential seems notably limited as we move ahead.

However, downside risks are not nearly as significant as we would typically like to see when forecasting this particular wave. As is demonstrated below, we could also be dealing with a bullish channel formation which, when reinforced by the 38.2% Fibonacci level, could prevent the requisite downward momentum. As a result, we may have a brief ranging phase on our hands prior to any real declines taking hold of the pair.

Once the 38.2% level has been breached, we expect to see the pair retreat to around the 1.0543 price before having another go at moving beyond the long-term trend line. This point coincides with not only the 23.6% Fibonacci level, but it would also be the appropriate retracement for the overall ABCD pattern.

Ultimately, headline risks and the impacts of fundamentals will still be forces to contend with moving ahead but the corrective wave has proven largely resilient to market upsets. Consequently, follow the news feed fairly closely as it could help to explain any overshoots or ‘fake-outs' even if something short of an absolute calamity is unlikely to materially affect the medium-term forecast.
 

About the Author

Blackwell Global Investments Limited

DISCLAIMER

The report provided by Blackwell Global Investments Limited ("Blackwell Global") is meant for informative reading and should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research . The information and opinions presented do not take into account any particular individual's investment objectives, financial situation, or needs, and hence does not constitute as an advice or a recommendation with respect to any investment product. All investors should seek advice from certified financial advisors based on their unique situation before making any investment decisions and should tailor the trade size and leverage of their trading to their personal risk appetite.

Blackwell Global and all of its subsidiaries and affiliates endeavour to ensure that the information provided in this communication is complete and correct but make no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information. Information, data and opinions may change without notice and Blackwell Global is not obliged to update on the changes. The opinions and views expressed in the report are solely those of the authors and analysts and do not necessarily represent that of Blackwell Global. It should not be construed as financial advice for a purchase or sale of any foreign currency, contracts-for-differences, precious metals or any other products offered by Blackwell Global mentioned herein. Any projections or views of the market provided by Blackwell Global may not prove to be accurate. Past performance is not necessarily an indicative of future performance. Blackwell Global will not accept liability for any losses incurred directly or indirectly made by readers and clients as a result of any person or group of persons acting on the information contained herein.

The Blackwell Global's Research team does not render investment, legal, accounting, tax, or other professional advice. If investment, legal, tax, or other expert assistance is required, the services of a competent professional should be sought. This report is prepared for the use of Blackwell Global's clients and may not be reproduced, distributed or published by any person for any purpose without the prior consent of Blackwell Global.

