|
Daily Forex Fundamentals |
Written by Forex.com |
Mar 03 17 14:52 GMT
|
Crude in Risk of Correction But Outlook Still Bullish
Both oil contracts have bounced back a little after Thursday's sharp plunge. The all-time high crude stockpile levels in the US is the number one reason behind oil's inability to move further higher in recent weeks. With net long positions on both contracts being at record high levels, it could be that money managers and other large speculators are beginning to unwind those positions, providing additional pressure on prices. The latest positioning data from the CFTC tonight and ICE on Monday may reflect this view point. Also, the fact that there were no further cuts in Russian oil production in February means it will take a little bit longer for the global oversupply to drain.
Essentially though, the long-term bearish trend has ended and I still think prices will break further higher later on this year as evidence of a tighter oil market emerges. The key risk to this view is if we see unexpectedly sharp rise in US oil production relative to the demand growth. In such a scenario, oil prices will struggle to get past the current levels. But I still think that around $60-$70 a barrel is where US shale producers will probably ramp up production in a meaningful way again. So, I can't see oil going much higher than that range for the foreseeable future. But in the short-term, the prospects of further position liquidation from speculators could lead to a correction of some sort. Key long-term support levels for Brent is at $54 and $51 for WTI.
About the Author
Forex.com
DISCLAIMER: The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase of sale of any currency. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.