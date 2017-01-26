ActionForex.com
Jan 26 07:43 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Crude Oil Might Not Be As Bullish As The Market Thinks Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by Blackwell Global | Jan 26 17 05:59 GMT

Crude Oil Might Not Be As Bullish As The Market Thinks

Key Points:

  • Crude Oil prices stall around the $53.00 handle.
  • Libya and Nigeria continue to undermine OPEC agreement on cuts.
  • Watch for lower oil prices in remainder of Q1, 2017.

Crude Oil prices have been on a roller coaster of late as the commodity has received a significant boost from the recent OPEC production deal. Subsequently, we have seen West Texas Intermediate (WTI) prices having rally to a high of $55.21 before slipping to around the $53.00 a barrel mark as we near the end of the month. However, despite the recent OPEC production freeze, we could be about the see some supply side pressures as Libya looks to expand their exports.

There was significant joy amongst the Oil bulls following the news that OPEC, after many months of negotiation, had finally reached a deal on production cuts. However, as is always the case with the oil cartel, the devil is typically in the details. In this case, the much vaunted agreement exempted Libya, Nigeria, and Iran, which significantly complicates assessing any subsequent impact that it could have on markets.

In particular, Nigeria has struggled to maintain appropriate levels of oil production around the delta area as militants have sought to disrupt operations. Although this has significantly depressed Nigerian production, it certainly isn’t by choice, and as conditions continue to stabilise in that region, so too will crude oil supplies.

Libya also poses an interesting conundrum for global crude oil markets as stabilising production and national revenues is likely to be the initial drive of any resultant regime. In fact, according to the latest statistics, Libya has already increased their production by over 23 percent, since November, with a goal of 1.25 million bpd by the end of the year. Subsequently, there is already building supply coming out of the war torn region and further increases are likely to all but render the OPEC deal a moot point.

Ultimately, the impact of the recent OPEC production cut has likely already played itself out within global markets. Subsequently, there is a very real chance that we could witness oil moving back below 2016’s $50.00 trading constraint in the near term. In fact, price action may already be heading in this direction given that there has been a definite period of moderation from the recent high. So don’t believe the OPEC hype as we might just be getting ready to see the final charge of market rebalancing in the months ahead.
 

About the Author

Blackwell Global Investments Limited

DISCLAIMER

The report provided by Blackwell Global Investments Limited ("Blackwell Global") is meant for informative reading and should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research . The information and opinions presented do not take into account any particular individual's investment objectives, financial situation, or needs, and hence does not constitute as an advice or a recommendation with respect to any investment product. All investors should seek advice from certified financial advisors based on their unique situation before making any investment decisions and should tailor the trade size and leverage of their trading to their personal risk appetite.

Blackwell Global and all of its subsidiaries and affiliates endeavour to ensure that the information provided in this communication is complete and correct but make no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information. Information, data and opinions may change without notice and Blackwell Global is not obliged to update on the changes. The opinions and views expressed in the report are solely those of the authors and analysts and do not necessarily represent that of Blackwell Global. It should not be construed as financial advice for a purchase or sale of any foreign currency, contracts-for-differences, precious metals or any other products offered by Blackwell Global mentioned herein. Any projections or views of the market provided by Blackwell Global may not prove to be accurate. Past performance is not necessarily an indicative of future performance. Blackwell Global will not accept liability for any losses incurred directly or indirectly made by readers and clients as a result of any person or group of persons acting on the information contained herein.

The Blackwell Global's Research team does not render investment, legal, accounting, tax, or other professional advice. If investment, legal, tax, or other expert assistance is required, the services of a competent professional should be sought. This report is prepared for the use of Blackwell Global's clients and may not be reproduced, distributed or published by any person for any purpose without the prior consent of Blackwell Global.

More from Blackwell Global:

Latest in Fundamental Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.