ActionForex.com
Dec 30 08:41 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Crude Oil: Oil Trading Higher in the Asian Session Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by GCI Financial | Dec 30 16 07:36 GMT

Crude Oil: Oil Trading Higher in the Asian Session

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, Crude Oil rose 0.47% against the USD and closed at USD53.81 per barrel, propelled by investors' optimism about the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) planned production cuts starting from January 2017.

Separately, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) disclosed that US crude stockpiles surprisingly rose 0.6 million barrels to 486.1 million barrels in the week ended 23 December 2016.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 53.90, with the oil trading 0.17% higher from yesterday's close.

The pair is expected to find support at 53.59, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 53.28. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 54.21, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 54.52.

Crude oil is showing convergence with its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.
 

About the Author

GCI Financial

DISCLAIMER : GCI's Daily Market Commentary is provided for informational purposes only. The information contained in these reports is gathered from reputable news sources and is not intended to be used as investment advice. GCI assumes no responsibility or liability from gains or losses incurred by the information herein contained.

More from GCI Financial:

Latest in Fundamental Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2016 All rights reserved.