December FOMC Minutes Reveal Discussion on Potential Fiscal Stimulus In keeping with the Committee's unanimous decision, minutes of the December FOMC meeting indicated little opposition to raising the fed funds rate. The Committee took note of progress toward its inflation and employment objectives, with most now seeing the latter as more or less achieved while inflation is expected to return to 2% over the medium term. Participants sounded somewhat more upbeat on the economic outlook, noting strength in consumer spending and residential investment, while business investment was also seen as showing signs of improvement. The more interesting discussion was around potential future fiscal policy initiatives and how they would affect the outlook for growth, inflation and monetary policy. Several participants pointed out that growth could be faster or slower than currently expected depending on the size and composition of policy changes. In keeping with that sentiment, median GDP growth projections (and even their ranges) for the next two years were little changed despite about half of participants incorporating some form of "expansionary fiscal stimulus". That said, almost all participants indicated that upside risks to their growth forecast had increased in light of potential fiscal stimulus. Some saw greater upside risk to economic growth as also increasing upside risk to the inflation forecast. In general, participants continued to see a gradual pace of tightening as appropriate given the proximity of the fed funds rate to its zero lower bound as well as their assessment that the neutral real interest rate is currently low by historical standards. There was no explicit mention that fiscal stimulus might necessitate a more rapid withdrawal of accommodation, although many participants noted that the risk of sizeable undershoot of the longer run unemployment rate had increased, in which case the fed funds rate would have to be raised more quickly to stem inflationary pressure. Our Take: The December minutes were more interesting than is often the case thanks to the Committee's discussion on potential fiscal stimulus, but ultimately they are facing the same uncertainty we are in regards to the size and even direction of any impact from fiscal policy changes. It is interesting to note that, even with half of participants incorporating some stimulus, there was no discernable shift in the economic projections. That said, participants clearly see upside risks to their projections that might necessitate a more rapid withdrawal of monetary policy stimulus. Abstracting from fiscal policy, the Committee generally sounded more upbeat on the economic outlook, seemingly justifying the modest shift in the 'dot plot' (with three hikes now expected in 2017) which Chair Yellen downplayed after the meeting.