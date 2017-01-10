<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Sunrise Market Commentary Rates: Oil main driver core bonds.

A declining oil price and fragile risk sentiment mainly benefited US Treasuries yesterday despite upcoming supply. Today's eco calendar remains thin with only US NFIB small business sentiment, suggesting more sentiment-driven trading ahead of Trump's press conference (tomorrow) and US retail sales (Friday).

Yesterday, the dollar correction resumed as oil and core bond yields declined. Today, the eco calendar is thin. So, technical considerations will prevail. For now, the dollar didn't break any important levels against the euro or the yen. A flaring-up of Brexit uncertainty weighs on sterling. EUR/GBP jumped north of the 0.8668 resistance The Sunrise Headlines US equities lost slightly ground with Nasdaq outperforming, hitting a new record high. Overnight, most Asian stock markets trade in positive territory with Japan underperforming as investors return from the long weekend.

Brent crude declined from $57/barrel to $55/barrel yesterday. A string of negative news items since last Friday, including concerns about rising US output and planned sales from the strategic petroleum reserve, hit oil

China's producer price index grew 5.5% Y/Y last month, the quickest clip since September 2011 as commodities tied to heavy industry and construction drove more than three-quarters of price growth at factory gates.

China will not allow non-financial firms' debt to rise beyond current levels, the head of the state planning agency said. The director of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), also said China would step up efforts to push forward debt-to-equity swaps this year.

Recovery from the economic crisis is "largely done" and officials should now turn to addressing longer-term issues like how to boost productivity, Atlanta Fed Lockhart said.

A measure of short-term U.S. inflation expectations rose sharply in December, and Americans are more optimistic about the labour market outlook and their household finances, according to the NY Fed's survey of consumer expectations.

President-elect Donald Trump is hiring his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as a senior adviser in the West Wing, giving him a sweeping portfolio and status that will make him one of the most influential figures in the administration.

Today's eco calendar only contains US NFIB small business optimism. Austria, Germany, the Netherlands and the US tap the market Currencies: Dollar And Sterling Ceding Ground Dollar correction resumes On Monday, risk sentiment deteriorated. Oil, core yields and the dollar declined. The correction first appeared in USD/JPY. The pair touched in intraday top of 107.53 early in the session, but closed the session at 116.03. Initially the loss of the dollar against the euro was limited, but EUR/USD rebounded later in the session. The pair closed the day at 1.0574 (from 1.0532 on Friday). So, the payrolls didn't provide a lasting support for the dollar. Overnight, Asian equities are trading mixed. The Chinese December price data were mixed with CPI declining from 2.3% Y/Y to 2.1% Y/Y, but producer prices jumping from 3.3% Y/Y to 5.5%Y/Y, the highest level in 5-year. China set the yuan fixing against the dollar slightly stronger at 6.9234 despite a weak dollar. The correction of the dollar continues in Asia. USD/JPY dropped to the 115.20 area and trades currently around 115.50. EUR/USD trades currently again north of 1.06. Today, the EMU eco calendar contains no market movers. This is also the case in the US. NFIB small business confidence is nevertheless interesting. It shot higher after the election of Trump. For December, the market expects a further improvement to 99.5. It would confirm the good readings of the ISM surveys which are based on the bigger firms. The JOLTS job opening are expected to remain at a high 5.5 million. The data will only have a limited impact on USD trading, if anything. On Friday, a decent US payrolls report put a temporary floor for the USD correction in the run-up to the report. Most Fed comments at the end of last week were also moderately hawkish/USD supportive. Even, so, the dollar correction resumed yesterday. We don't think that the current USD setback will mark the start of a real trend reversal. However, the USD momentum clearly eased and the correction can still go a bit further. In this respect, we keep an eye on the European interest rate developments as spreads between the US and Europe show signs of topping out. Wednesday's speech president elect Trump is a wildcard for global markets and thus also for the dollar Global context: EUR/USD touched a new multi-year low at 1.0341 last week. After the Trump rally, there is a lot good USD news discounted. Interest rate differentials between the dollar and the euro remain very high, but didn't widen anymore of late, slowing the rise of the dollar. The big absolute interest rate support should provide a solid USD bottom as long as US data are good and as long as there are no profound doubts on the ability of the Trump-administration to execute its pro-growth agenda. A buy the dollar on dips strategy remains preferred. EUR/USD 1.0653/70 is a first resistance. A return north of 1.0874 would question the USD positive momentum. On the downside, EUR/USD 1.0341 is still the first reference. A test of parity remains possible MT. USD/JPY started a correction last week and this move resumed yesterday. 114.74/115.07 marks a first support. A break below that level would be a short-term negative. We stay USD/JPY positive long-term, but are in no hurry to rush in right now. An equity correction and a further decline in core yields might be a short-term negatives for USD/JPY. The 118.60/66 resistance has probably become a strong resistance short-term. EUR/USD:USD correction resumes, but no key resistance has been broken EUR/GBP EUR/GBP jumps above 0.8668 resistance . On Monday, headlines on a hard Brexit in the wake of comments from PM May during the weekend weighed on the UK currency. The UK Prime Minister said her comments were misinterpreted, but the relief for sterling was only temporary. The combination of Brexit uncertainty and a less positive global risk sentiment kept sterling in the defensive. EUR/GBP Jumped above the 0.8668 resistance and close the session at 0.8694 (from 0.8573). Cable also remained under pressure even as the dollar traded soft. The pair closed the session at 1.2163 (from 1.2287). Overnight the BRC like for like sales rose from 0.6M% Y/Y to 1.0% Y/Y. However it doesn't help sterling. EUR/GBP extends its rebound north of 0.87. Cable stabilizes in the 1.2150 area. Today, there are no important eco data on the agenda in the UK. So sterling will again be driven by global factors and by headlines on the Brexit debate. Over the previous days, sterling obviously became again more sensitive to negative headlines on Brexit. Sterling held strong in November and December, but lost some momentum in the second half of last month. The EUR/GBP held a sideways trading pattern in the 0.85 area. Uncertainty on the next steps in the Brexit debate area again weighing on sterling in the run-up to the end of March article 50 deadline. We prefer a buy-on-dips strategy for EUR/GBP. If the break beyond 0.8668 is confirmed, it would improve the picture for EUR/GBP. EUR/GBP breaks beyond a first resistance