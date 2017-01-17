<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Sunrise Market Commentary Rates: Risk off sentiment to start the session

The eco calendar is uneventful, but the speech of UK PM May on Brexit may still affect sentiment on risk, while the return of US traders and their reaction on Trump’s remarks during the weekend are also important. It might give core bonds some more upside, but we stick to the view that resistances (125-09 T-Note future) might cap the upside.

Currencies: Dollar correction continues. May to decide on fate of sterling

Yesterday, the losses of the dollar were modest, despite unconventional, protectionist comments from president elect Trump. This morning, the US currency remains in the defensive as markets are counting down for a speech on the Brexit strategy of UK Prime Minister May. A deterioration of global risk sentiment might weigh further on the dollar and on sterling. The Sunrise Headlines Asian equities traded mixed, but a majority of key bourses lost ground as local currencies fluctuated against the dollar and markets braced for the impact of a May’s speech. Yen strength weighted heavily on Japanese stocks.

UK PM May will test the nerves of currency markets today (11:40 GMT) when she declares that Britain is making a clean break from the EU and will not seek a deal that leaves the country “half in and half out” according to the FT.

The dollar correction continued overnight with the trade weighted dollar near 101, close the month lows. There is no general correction in industrial commodities with oil trading near $55.6/b, but copper overnight off cycle highs.

Gold on the contrary continue to erase more of the post-Trump losses since the sell-off petered out by year end.

BoE Carney reiterated that interest rates could respond in either direction to the economic outlook. He focused on the trade-off that central bankers face between supporting growth and curbing inflation.

Chinese equities (Shanghai) try to avoid a 6th losing session, with tightening liquidity reported as the reason. However, main support seems to hold for now.

Northern Ireland will face its second assembly election in less than a year on March 2, amid bitter disagreements between the two main political parties over the future of power-sharing. It may delay triggering art 50 in the Brexit process.

Today, attention will go to UK PM May’s Brexit speech. Regarding eco releases, the calendar is limited to US NY empire survey, German ZEW and UK inflation data. Supply is coming from Belgium (new 10-yr OLO) and Germany (Schatz). Currencies: Dollar Correction Continues. May To Decide On Fate Of Sterling USD correction continues On Monday, dollar traded with a negative bias in Asia as sentiment on risk turned negative on harsh Brexit comments and negative comments from US president-elect Trump on Europa/Germany. However, European markets reacted calm tempering the negative impact on the dollar. USD/JPY finished the session at 114.20 (from 114.49). EUR/USD closed the session at 1.0601 (from 1.0643). Overnight, Asian equities are trading mixed, mostly with a positive bias, outside Japanese equities which suffer from a stronger yen. The dollar remains in the defensive with USD/JPY taking the lead in the decline, as global political uncertainty (Brexit, recent Trump comments) are yen supportive. USD/JPY is changing hands in the mid 113 area, firmly extending its recent decline. The dollar is also losing ground against the euro (EUR/USD trades in the mid 1.0650 area). For now, the 1.0670/86 area remains intact. Today, the German ZEW economic sentiment and the ECB lending survey will be published. The ZEW expectations were hit after Brexit, but fully recovered by December. For January, an increase to 18.4 from 13.8 is expected. The current situation index is expected slightly stronger at a high 65. The ECB bank lending survey will be scrutinized for improvement in lending conditions and demand. The US calendar contains only the NY manufacturing survey. The headline index rose substantially in November and December. For January a stabilization at a high level is expected (8.5). Of course, The Brexit speech of UK PM Theresa May and the fall-out from the recent comments from US president-elect Donald Trump will also have a big impact on global/USD trading. Asian markets are trading mixed, but price action in China and Japan suggests a risk-off sentiment in Europe and maybe also in the US. Until now, US and European equities held to post-Trump highs, but the Trump reflation trade is clearly losing momentum (dollar, bonds corrected). Negative political headlines (in the first place on Brexit) might cause profit taking the global reflation trade, weighting on the dollar. USD/JPY remains in the defensive as sentiment is turning risk-off. The reaction of EUR/USD is less evident. Brexit-uncertainty is also a potential euro negative. So, USD/JPY taking the lead in the USD decline. For EUR/USD, the picture remains fairly neutral Global context: EUR/USD touched a multi-year low (1.0341) two weeks ago. After the Trump rally, plenty of good USD news is discounted. For now, interest rate differentials between the dollar and the euro are narrowing (correction), causing a dollar correction. Longer-term, the absolute interest rate support should provide a USD floor if US data remain good and as there are no profound doubts on the ability of the US government to execute its pro-growth agenda. A buy the dollar on dips strategy remains preferred. EUR/USD 1.0670/85 resistance was tested last week, but no sustained break occurred. A return north of 1.0874 would question the USD positive momentum. On the downside, EUR/USD 1.0341 is the first key support. A test of parity remains possible MT. USD/JPY is trading well off post-Trump highs (118.60/66). A fist support (114.74/115.07) is broken, giving a short-term negative signal. We stay USD/JPY positive long-term, but are in no hurry to rush in. An equity correction or a further decline in core bond yields might be short-term negatives for USD/JPY. 111.16 marks the 38% retracement of the 99.02/118.66 rally EUR/USD holding near the recent correction high EUR/GBP Will speech of PM May cause further damage for sterling? On Monday, sterling trading was dominated by today’s Brexit speech of UK PM May. Sterling tumbled in thin Asian markets. Cable filled bids below 1.20. EUR/GBP set a new short-term top in the 0.8854 area. A calm reaction on the European markets to the Brexit-headlines eased sterling selling. EUR/GBP closed the session at 0.8799 (from 0.8694). Cable drifted sideways in the 1.21 big figure and finished the day at 1.2047. Today, all eyes will be on the speech of UK PM and her Brexit strategy. If the press reports are right, the UK will give priority to regain control on immigration and UK law-making. Therese May will probably repeat that the UK will take a constructive approach to the negotiations. However, markets probably conclude that a clean Brexit might turn out to be a "hard" Brexit. The UK inflation data are also interesting. Headline inflation is expected to rise to a still modest 0.3% M/M and 1.4% Y/Y. An upward surprise is possible. In a speech yesterday, BoE's Carney still kept a balanced/rather soft tone. After the recent sell-off, quite some sterling negative news is discounted. Even so, we don't preposition for a buy-the-rumour sell-the fact reaction. A global negative risk sentiment might be an additional negative for sterling. For now, we maintain our sterling negative bias. From a technical point of view, sterling regained a next ST-term resistance and is near the 0.8860 previous breakdown area. EUR/GBP: sterling sell-off accelerates as Brexit-fears dominate trading