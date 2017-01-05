<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Sunrise Market Commentary Rates: Treasuries correct higher, but eyes on US eco data

The eco calendar heats up in the US with non-manufacturing ISM, ADP employment and weekly claims. Risks for the ISM are on the upside of expectations, but other data will need to be strong as well to trigger a market reaction ahead of tomorrow’s payrolls. This morning, US Treasuries are correcting higher in lockstep with the dollar losing ground.

Yesterday, the dollar fell prey to broad-based profit taking and this trend continues in Asia this morning. Today’s US eco data might come out USD supportive, but the reaction might be guarded ahead of tomorrow’s US payrolls. The jury is still out whether the USD correction is the start of profit taking on the global Trump-rally. The Sunrise Headlines US equities booked good gains that brings the S&P to within a whisker of the all-time highs. Most Asian bourses make modest gains on a stronger dollar, with Japan struggling on the yen appreciation.

FOMC minutes showed that almost all officials indicated that the prospects for fiscal stimulus could boost economic growth in the coming years. The timing, size and composition of Trumps’ plans will decide how to adjust interest rates.

According to the UK Telegraph, Theresa May will threaten to take Britain out of the single market unless the UK is given full control of its borders in a significant Brexit speech designed to counter claims she has no plan for leaving the EU.

Italian banks will be the driving force of a global push to move sour loans off bank balance sheets in 2017 by issuing dramatically more bonds backed by the non-performing debt, according to rating agency S&P.

China’s services PMI rose in December to a 17-month high (53.4) as activity and new work expanded. The Japanese Services PMI rose to 52.3 in December up from 51.8 previously, with new orders growing the fastest since mid-2015.

Having spent the morning session wallowing, the offshore renminbi has shot higher and is looking to lock in its biggest one-day rise in a year up. The offshore renminbi, CNH, firmed by 0.6% to Rmb 6.8231 per dollar,

The HIBOR for offshore renminbi (CNH) overnight loans jumped to 38.335% from 16.94767% on Wednesday. It is associated with efforts by the PBoC to soak up liquidity and slow the depreciation of the currency.

Today, the eco calendar contains US initial claims, the ADP employment and the Non-manufacturing ISM, while in the UK the services PMI will draw attention. Spain and France tap the bond market. Currencies: Dollar Extends Correction After Rejected Test Of The Recent Highs Dollar correction accelerates in Asia. On Wednesday, the dollar fell prey to profit taking as Tuesday’s test of the recent highs against the euro and the yen was rejected. Late in the session, the Fed minutes indicated risks for a tighter monetary policy if US growth would accelerate due the fiscal measures of the new administration. However, the FOMC Minutes didn’t really help the dollar. Markets apparently focused on the Fed warning that the new policy and its impact on the economy contain a high degree of uncertainty. The dollar closed the day well in the red. EUR/USD finished at 1.0489 (from 1.0405), USD/JPY ended at 117.25 from 117.75. Overnight, Asian equities show a modest gains after a good performance in the US. December services PMI’s in Japan and China improved slightly but failed to give clear guidance for regional trading. There was again very active yuan trading this morning. The PBOC fixed the yuan substantially stronger at USD/CNY 6.9307 (from 6.9526). Both the on-shore and the off-shore yuan rebounded sharply. Investors scaled back yuan shorts on recent measures of Chinese authorities to halt the decline of the Renminbi. Yesterday’s broad USD profit taking continued in Asia. USD/JPY is trading in the 116.25 area. EUR/USD is changing hands around 1.0555. Today, the US calendar is nice, but risks being overshadowed by tomorrow’s payrolls report. Initial claims are expected to decline further 260K after an uptick two weeks ago but the figure might be distorted due to the holidays. The November ADP (private) employment surged by 216K, following a dismal 118K. Markets expect a trend-like increase of 175K for December. We see little reason to distance us from the consensus. The November Non-manufacturing ISM rose sharply to a high 57.2, the highest since October 2015, from 54.8 previously. Given the strong gains, markets expect a slight give-back to 56.8. We understand the reasoning, but the manufacturing ISM surprised on the upside, which often precedes an upside surprise of the Non-manufacturing ISM too. Yesterday, the dollar fell prey to profit taking even as there was no fundamental news to support the move. For now, this is nothing more than a ‘natural’ setback after a good run. The jury is still out whether this USD profit taking might be an indication that investors are turning more cautious on the Trump rally. The president elect will give a news conference next week. In a day-to-day perspective, some further dollar caution might persist going into to tomorrow’s US payrolls Global context: EUR/USD touched a new multi-year low at 1.0341 on Tuesday, but no sustained break occurred. This was the sign for ST profit taking. After the Trump rally, there is already a lot of good USD news discounted. Interest rate differentials between the dollar and the euro remain very high, but didn’t widen anymore of late, slowing the rise of the dollar. Some further USD consolidation/correction might be on the cards short-term. Even so, the absolute interest rate support should provide a solid USD bottom as long as US data remain good and as long as there are no profound doubts on the ability of the Trumpadministration to execute a pro-growth agenda. EUR/USD 1.0341 is the first reference. A test of parity remains possible MT. EUR/USD 1.0653/70 is a first resistance. A return north of 1.0874 would question the USD positive momentum. USD/JPY also faced a substantially setback over the last 48 hours. The LT trend remains up, but the break below a first minor support of 116.05 suggests that the correction might have some further to go. EUR/USD rebounds after rejected test of the cycle low EUR/GBP EUR/GBP trending further north On Wednesday, sterling trading was again mainly driven by the broader moves in the dollar and the euro. The UK eco data were mixed and had no lasting impact on sterling trading. Cable trended higher in the 1.22 big figure as the dollar declined off Tuesday’s correction top. EUR/GBP hovered in a sideways range around the 0.85 pivot. The pair closed the session at 0.8511 (from 0.8503). Today, the UK Markit services PMI is expected to ease slightly from 55.2 to 54.7. Of late, most UK data surprise on the upside. Even so, we are a bit cautious to position for a stronger than expected figure. At some point, the domestic economy might feel some headwinds from higher import prices due to the post- Brexit weakening of sterling. The overnight rebound of EUR/USD will also put some upward pressure on EUR/GBP. So, EUR/GBP might gain further ground. Sterling held strong in November and December, but lost some momentum in the second half of last month. The euro remains soft across the board, but EUR/GBP is holding a sideways trading pattern in the 0.85 area. For now, we see no trigger for a clear directional move. Uncertainty on the next steps in the Brexit debate make sustained sterling gains difficult in the run-up to the end of March article 50 deadline. We slightly prefer a buy-on-dips strategy in case of return action toward the 0.8300 ST range bottom. EUR/GBP trending higher in the 0.85 big figure Download entire Sunrise Market Commentary