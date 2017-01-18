<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Sunrise Market Commentary Rates: US CPI and Fed Yellen will decide over faith 125-09 resistance

The US Note future extensively tested 125-09 resistance again yesterday. Today’s US inflation readings and a speech by Fed chairwoman Yellen will decide on the faith of US Treasuries. Will Yellen align with most other Fed governors, including doves, who recently flagged the risk of hiking more aggressively in case of fiscal stimulus? Currencies: Dollar looking for a bottom after recent decline?

Sterling succeeded an impressive rebound/short squeeze after the Brexit speech of UK PM May. The dollar remained in the defensive, but shows signs of bottoming out this morning. Today, the focus for USD trading is on the US CPI. A reading north of 2.0% is expected. Will higher US inflation give the dollar renewed interest rate support and halt the recent correction? The Sunrise Headlines US equity markets corrected slightly lower yesterday, returning after a long weekend and discounting Trump comments and Brexit-fears. Overnight, Asian risk sentiment is mostly constructive.

Growth in the cost of new housing in China slowed last month for the first time since prices exited contraction in 2015 as targeted purchasing curbs in top-tier property markets across the country appear to finally be hitting home.

The EU has asked Italy to take extra measures worth 0.2 percentage points of GDP to reduce its budget deficit. Spain's budget for this year is "broadly" in line with EU targets and no additional fiscal measures are required.

A leading Federal Reserve proponent of low interest rates, Lael Brainard, said the U.S. central bank might hike rates more aggressively if deficit spending under the Trump administration produces a quick economic boost.

Further gradual Federal Reserve interest-rate increases are warranted to keep the U.S. economy on a sustainable course and avoid excess inflation or damaging asset bubbles, said SF Fed Williams.

Italian banks must stump up a further €1.5B to ensure the sale of four small banks rescued by the state in 2015, the Bank of Italy said. Italy drew nearly €4B from a crisis fund paid into by healthy banks to rescue the four small lenders.

An Italian lawmaker, Antonio Tajani, was elected president of the European Parliament. He is a member of the centre-right EPP, which is the largest fraction in the parliament and whose members run all the major EU institutions.

Today’s eco calendar contains US inflation, US industrial production, UK labour market data and final EMU CPI. Central bank speakers include Fed Yellen, Kaplan and Kashkari. Italy launches a new 15-yr BTP via syndication Currencies: Dollar Looking For A Bottom After Recent Decline? Dollar looking for a bottom after recent correction? On Tuesday, global risk sentiment drove USD trading. UK PM May’s Brexit speech was an important intraday catalyst for risk sentiment. The dollar suffered in the run-up to the Brexit statement. The risk-off correction and the decline of the dollar slowed temporary after May’s speech. However, global risk sentiment faltered again as US trading resumed, weighing further on the dollar. USD/JPY closed the session at 112.62 (down from 114.20 on Monday). EUR/USD finished the day at 1.0713 (from 1.0601). Overnight, sentiment on global equity markets isn’t too bad given the (albeit modest) correction in the US yesterday evening. The correction on the global reflation trade is apparently easing. The dollar shows some tentative signs of bottoming out after the recent correction. Comments from Fed governors Brainard and Williams overnight maybe also helped to put a floor for the dollar. Comments from president elect Turmp on a too strong dollar have apparently been worked out. USD/JPY rebounded off yesterday’ evening’s low and trades again in the 113.30 area. The rise of the dollar against the euro is more modest. EUR/USD hovers in the 1.0685 area. Today, the eco calendar is quite interesting. In the EMU the final CPI is expected unchanged from the preliminary reading at 0.5% M/M and 1.1% Y/Y. However, the focus for USD trading will be on the US CPI and on comments from Fed speakers (Kashkari, Kaplan and Fed chair Yellen). The US CPI is expected to rise 0.3% M/M and 2.1% Y/Y (from 1.7% Y/Y). Core inflation is expected stable at 2.1% Y/Y. Other US eco data include production (expected at a strong 0.6% M/M) and the NAHB housing index, but are less important for USD trading. The combination of inflation going north of 2% and Fed governors adopting the view that fiscal stimulus could accelerate tightening might give the dollar some renewed interest rate support. In this scenario, it might support the case for a bottoming scenario of the dollar. Looking at the price action in Asia this morning and at the potential impact of the (US) data, we change our day-to-day dollar bias from negative to neutral. The performance of global equities is a wild card Global context: EUR/USD touched a multi-year low (1.0341) two weeks ago. After the Trump rally, plenty of good USD news is discounted. Of late, interest rate differentials between the dollar and the euro are narrowing (correction), causing a dollar correction. Longer-term, the absolute interest rate support should provide a USD floor if US data remain good and as there are no profound doubts on the ability of the US government to execute its pro-growth agenda. A buy the dollar on dips strategy remains preferred. EUR/USD 1.0670/85 resistance is under test, but no sustained break occurred. A return north of 1.0874 would question the USD positive momentum. On the downside, EUR/USD 1.0341 is the first key support. A test of parity remains possible MT. USD/JPY is trading well off post-Trump highs (118.60/66). A fist support (114.74/115.07) is broken, giving a short-term negative signal. We stay USD/JPY positive long-term, but look for technical signs that the correction is bottoming. An equity correction or a further decline in core bond yields might be short-term negatives for USD/JPY. 111.16 marks the 38% retracement of the 99.02/118.66 rally and might be a tough support. EUR/USD holds near the recent correction high EUR/GBP Impressive sterling short squeeze after May statement Yesterday, EUR/GBP initially hovered in the 0.88 area. Higher than expected UK inflation data only caused a temporary strengthening of sterling. The focus was on May’s Brexit speech. The UK PM as expected indicated that the UK wants a clean separation from EU, but the tone towards Europe remained conciliatory. The message was more or less as expected. Still, sterling faced an aggressive sell-therumour, buy-the fact short squeeze. EUR/GBP dropped from the 0.88 area to close the session at 0.8629. Cable traded already off intraday lows at the start of the speech, but jumped aggressively higher to finish the day at 1.2414. Today, the UK labour market data will be published. Average hourly earnings are expected only marginally stronger at 2.6% Y/Y. Employment is expected to decline slightly. Labour market data are apparently softening a bit. If anything, they might be slightly sterling negative. Yesterday’s sharp sterling rise probably mirrored the market being short sterling ahead of the speech of PM May. The speech brought clarity on the UK’s intention, but this intention is to go for a hard Brexit. This won’t be an easy process internally in the UK (e.g Scotland) and externally. Until now, a hard Brexit scenario was mostly negative for sterling. In this context, we don’t see a big case for a sustained further rebound of sterling. There might still be some follow-through price action on yesterday’s rebound, but we still look to sell sterling into strength as long as there is no clear indication that the BoE will take concrete action to fight rising inflation. EUR/GBP 0.8579 marks the 50% retracement of the 0.8304/0.8854 rebound. EUR/GBP 0.8515 is the 62% retracement level with a correction low coming in at 0.8451. 