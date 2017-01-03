<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Sunrise Market Commentary Rates: Can stronger ISM already trigger new selling pressure?

The first real trading session of the year features the US manufacturing ISM and German inflation data. Risks for the ISM are on the upside of expectations, while a significant pick-up in German inflation is expected as well. That could exercise new selling pressure following the upward profit taking move in the second half of December on core bond markets.

Yesterday, the dollar traded with a slightly positive bias in thin market conditions. Today, the focus will be on the German CPI data and on the US manufacturing ISM, which might be slightly supportive for the dollar. The Sunrise Headlines US markets were closed yesterday. Overnight, Asian equity markets start the year on a positive note, gaining up to 1%. Japanese markets are still closed.

China’s manufacturing sector continued to show signs of recovery as it grew more than expected in December (from 50.9 to 51.9), according to the Caixin-Markit manufacturing PMI.

China changed the way it calculates a key yuan index, nearly doubling the number (from 13 to 24) of foreign currencies in the basket. The dollar's weight will be reduced to 22.4% from 26.4% and the euro's to 16.34% from 21.39%

The December euro zone manufacturing PMI was yesterday confirmed at 54.9, coming from 53.7 in November, hitting the highest level at least since 2013.

North Korea has been working through 2016 on developing components for an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), making the isolated nation's claim that it was close to a test-launch plausible, international weapons experts said.

The battle to represent the Socialist party in France’s presidential election kicks off in earnest today with frontrunner and former prime minister Manuel Valls set to unveil his political programme and vision for the country.

OPEC supply cuts officially began. Iraq said its crude exports were cut by 210,000 barrels a day, while Kuwait halted production from as many as 90 wells. Output from Russia was flat at 11.2 million barrels a day in December. Brent crude continues to trade near the cycle highs below $58/barrel.

Today’s eco calendar contains the UK manufacturing PMI, German inflation data and the US manufacturing ISM Currencies: Dollar Rally To Take A Breather Dollar holding close to recent highs On Monday, US and UK markets were still closed for New year leaving European markets in thin trading conditions. The EMU manufacturing PMI was confirmed at a strong 54.9. Equities took a good start. The dollar traded with a slightly positive bias, but the moves were modest as European investors awaited guidance from the US. EUR/USD closed the session at 1.0455. USD/JPY finished the day at 117.35. Overnight, the Caixin China Manufacturing PMI rebounded from 50.9 to 51.9, while a stabilisation was expected. Asian equities show gains between 0.5% and 1.0%. The above consensus China PMI supports commodities and commodity related currencies, but weighs slightly on the dollar. USD/JPY trades in the 117.35 area, off yesterday’s top around 117.65. EUR/USD returned to the high 1.04 area. The Aussie dollar gains half a big figure and trades in the AUD/USD 0.7230 area. The PBOC weakened the yuan central rate to USD/CNY 6.9498 as Chinese investors face more regulatory controls to buy foreign currency. Today,the December German HICP inflation is expected to pick up to 1.3% Y/Y from 0.7% Y/Y (0.6% M/M). French inflation is expected to have increased more modestly to 0.9% Y/Y from 0.7% Y/Y. Higher oil prices will be a distinct feature of the reports. Given the huge monthly moves, we see chances to a deviation for consensus, but hesitate to choose which side it will be. As energy and food will be the main drivers, core price measures should be rather stable. In the US, the manufacturing ISM is expected to have increased to 53.7 from 53.2. Most regional business manufacturing indices surprise on the upside in December with the Chicago PMI the exception to the rule. Therefore, we put the risks for the ISM to the upside. The data might be mixed to marginally positive for the dollar. Global context. EUR/USD touched a multi-year low at 1.0352. The USD rally petered out though going into year-end. After the Trump rally, there is already a lot of good USD news discounted. Interest rate differentials between the dollar and the euro remain very high, but didn’t widen anymore of late, slowing the rise of the dollar. Even, so, the absolute interest rate support should provide a solid USD bottom as long as US data remain good and as long as there are no profound doubts on the ability of the Trump-administration to execute a pro-growth agenda. 1.0352 is the first reference. A test of the psychological barrier of 1.00 remains possible. 1.0653/70 is a first resistance. A return north of 1.0874 would question the USD positive momentum. The technical picture of USD/JPY also improved further as the 115 area was cleared. The downside in USD/JPY looks also well protected. The USD/JPY trend might slow if equities would fall prey to profit taking. However, of late interest rate differentials were more important for USD/JPY trading than the risk-on riskoff theme. The trend remains up. USD: holding within reach of the cycle low EUR/GBP EUR/GBP hovers sideways in the 0.85 area On Monday, sterling trading mostly followed the intraday moves in the dollar as UK markets were still closed. EUR/GBP dropped temporary to below 0.8500 but closed the session again north of 0.85 at 0.8517. Cable lost slightly ground and close the session at 1.2302. Today, the UK markets will reopen. The UK December manufacturing PMI is expected little changed at 53.3. This is still a decent level. However, of late, the focus for sterling trading was more on price data and on the Brexit debate. Sterling held strong in November and December, but lost some momentum in the second half of last month. The euro remains soft across the board, but EUR/GBP is holding a sideways trading pattern in the 0.85 area. For now, we see no trigger for a clear directional move. Uncertainty on the next steps in the Brexit debate make sustained sterling gains difficult in the run-up to the end of March article 50 deadline. We slightly prefer a buy-on-dips strategy in case of return action toward the 0.8300 ST range bottom. EUR/GBP holding sideways range off the 0.8330 correction low Download entire Sunrise Market Commentary