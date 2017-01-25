<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Sunrise Market Commentary Rates: Minor downward bias?

We expect a strong, but near consensus, German Ifo-reading today. In combination with supply, this could trigger a new test of key Bund support (162.62-47 area). During US dealings, risk sentiment was the key driver over the past sessions. The US Note future trades in the 122-14+ - 125-09 sideways range. We expect a move towards the lower bound of the range.

We expect a strong, but near consensus, German Ifo-reading today. In combination with supply, this could trigger a new test of key Bund support (162.62-47 area). During US dealings, risk sentiment was the key driver over the past sessions. The US Note future trades in the 122-14+ - 125-09 sideways range. We expect a move towards the lower bound of the range. Currencies: Dollar rebounds, but move not really convincing yet

Yesterday, the dollar rebounded against the euro and the yen as the risk-on rally in the US resumed. However, the gains remain modest. The focus for USD trading remains on the execution of the pro-growth agenda of the Trump administration. Will the dollar be able to leave the recent low behind? The Sunrise Headlines US equities ended a strong session with new highs for S&P and NASDAQ, raising hopes that the Trump reflation trade may still continue. Asian equities trade modestly positive, with Japan outperforming (profit from weaker yen).

UK PM May will this week table fast-track legislation to keep her Brexit plan on track after suffering a defeat in the UK Supreme Court. It would give her full authority to invoke Article 50, the EU treaty’s divorce clause, at her discretion.

US President Trump is set to announce plans to expedite construction of a wall along the Mexican border, and is preparing orders that ban people from countries deemed a terror risk from entering the U.S. as well as suspend the U.S. refugee program

The Australian dollar (AUD/USD 0.7537) was the big loser among Asian currencies today, down 0.5 per cent at $0.7541 after Q4 inflation data (0.5% Q/Q and 1.5% Y/Y) fell short of economists’ expectations.

The pace of Taiwanese GDP growth quickened in Q4 of 2016, by 2.58%, although this was below market forecasts. South Korean GDP rose slightly more than expected in Q4 (0.4% Q/Q, 2.3% Y/Y), but the pace slowed versus Q3

Copper rose to its highest level since early December, closing at $5,943 a tonne on the LME yesterday. Gold (1205$) is down for the second session in a row. Brent crude is little changed at $55.29 a barrel.

The Japanese trade surplus was bigger than expected as exports rose by 5.4% while imports declined 2.6%. The yen stabilized after losing ground yesterday

Today, attention turns on Donald Trump’s new decisions, the ruling of the Italian Constitutional Court (1-1:30 PM CET) and the IFO business sentiment report. ECB Weidmann speaks . Currencies: Dollar Rebounds, But Move Not Really Convincing Yet Dollar still looking for a more solid bottom Yesterday trading in the major dollar cross rates was initially confined to tight ranges as there was little high profile news. Later in these session, (US) equities resumed the pro-growth rally on good corporate results and on the hope that Donald Trump will execute his pro-growth agenda. Yields and the dollar trended higher, but the gains of the US currency remained modest. EUR/USD closed the session at 1.0731 (from 1.0765 ). USD/JPY finished the session at 113.79 (from 112.781). This morning, the risk-on trade continues. Equities and commodities resume their uptrend. Japanese exports rose 5.4% Y/Y in December, the first positive Y/Y-figure in more than a year, resulting in a bigger-than-expected trade surplus. The rise in USD/JPY (and in the dollar overall) remains rather modest. USD/JPY filled offers just below 114 early this morning, but the gains could not be extended. The pair trades currently again in the 113.65/70 area. EUR/USD trades in the 1.0725 area, near yesterday’s closing levels. The Aussie dollar doesn’t profit from higher commodity prices as the Australian inflation report was softer than expected. AUD/USD trades in the 0.7530 area. Today, the German IFO business survey is expected to have improved slightly in January. We expect a solid report, but there is probably little room for a material upward surprise. The direct impact on the euro will probably be limited. The rollout of the pro-growth agenda of the Trump administration remains a key driver for global trading. The risk-on trade resumed yesterday as the focus turned to infrastructure projects rather than issues of protectionism. Today, president Trump might address issues of boarder security. These issues are more neutral for markets and for the dollar. If he unveils further plans on deregulation or tax incentives, this might be more supportive for equities and for the dollar. On the EMU side, we look for the reaction to comments from ECB’s Lautenschlaeger as she hinted that conditions in EMU are falling in place to gradually prepare for reducing policy stimulation. If her comments push European yields higher, it might temper the rise of the dollar against the euro. After all, the context looks moderately USD positive, but the price moves of both EUR/USD and USD/JPY are not really convincing. So we still look for confirmation that the recent top (EUR/USD)/bottom (USD/JPY) will be a solid floor for the dollar. Global context: EUR/USD touched a multi-year low (1.0341) early this month. After the Trump rally, plenty of good USD news was discounted while US/EMU rate differentials narrowed (correction), causing a dollar correction. Longerterm, the absolute interest rate support should provide a USD floor if US data remain good and as long as there are no profound doubts on Trump’s pro-growth policy. The day-to-day USD momentum deteriorated as EUR/USD rebounded north of 1.0685/1.0719. A return above 1.0874 would question the USD positive outlook. On the downside, EUR/USD 1.0341 is the first key support. USD/JPY is trading well off the post-Trump highs (118.60/66). The pair tries to rebound off the 112.57/53 reaction low, but the jury is still out whether this can be sustained. USD/JPY 111.16 (38% retracement of the 99.02/118.66 rally) is a tough support. An equity correction or a decline in core bond yields would be short-term negatives for USD/JPY EUR/USD: dollar decline slows, but no real rebound yet EUR/GBP Sterling holds strong Yesterday, the High Court ruled that UK PM May needs an act of Parliament to trigger article 50 and formally start the Brexit procedure. Sterling lost temporary ground after the announcement of the ruling. Markets apparently concluded that the ruling contains a risk of delaying/complicating the start of the Brexit procedure. However, sterling again proved quite resilient. The UK currency reversed the earlier losses as risk sentiment turned positive later in the session. EUR/GBP closed the session at 0.8572 (from 0.8588). Cable spiked temporary back below the 1.25 mark, but closed the session at 1.2520, holding near the recent correction top. Today, the UK CBI trends orders are expected to stay at a good level. Selling prices are expected to rise further. If so, the report probably won’t be negative for sterling. Of late, investors reduced sterling shorts. This process continued even as the UK High Court decided that UK PM May needs parliamentary approval to trigger Article 50. A positive global risk context is most often also a positive rather than a negative for sterling. So, for now, it is too early to assume that the shortterm sterling positive momentum will be reversed. In a longer term perspective, we still look to sell sterling into strength as long as there is no clear indication that the BoE will take action to fight rising inflation. Given the strong day-to-day momentum of sterling there is no reason to row against the tide right now. EUR/GBP 0.8579 marks the 50% retracement of the 0.8304/0.8854 rebound. EUR/GBP 0.8515 is the 62% retracement level with a correction low coming in at 0.8451. This 0.8515/0.8451 area should provide a strong support. EUR/GBP struggles to find a bottom Download entire Sunrise Market Commentary