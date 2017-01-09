<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Sunrise Market Commentary Rates: Slow start to trading, but downward bias remains

On Friday, the dollar found support as the US payrolls showed higher than expected wage growth. Today's eco calendar is empty. However, the downside of the dollar looks well protected. Sterling is heavily sold this morning as UK PM May indicated that she is prepared to give up access to the single market. The Sunrise Headlines US equities closed modestly higher after an encouraging payrolls report, pushing S&P and Nasdaq to new highs. Asian bourses start the week narrowly mixed.

Economists Hubbard, Taylor, and Warsh, potential successors of Fed chair Yellen, criticized the Fed of doing too much to help an economy struggling with problems that monetary policy can't solve. They pleaded for accelerating policy normalization, but to wait first for actual fiscal policy measures.

Russian President Putin personally approved Russian cyber-attacks aimed at interfering with the presidential election motivated by “a clear preference” for Donald Trump, according to a newly declassified FBI-CIA study.

The HIBOR for offshore renminbi (CNH) overnight loans fell to 14.051% overnight retreating from the 2nd highest level on record. It is still elevated by historical standards. There is uncertainty about the reasons for the volatility.

The PBoC weakened the onshore renminbi's trading band by roughly as much as it had strengthened it in the previous session (0.87%) and following marked softness against the dollar in offshore markets, according to BoA economists.

Trump wasn't the first U.S. presidential candidate to blast China for currency manipulation for trade advantage, but it's increasingly likely he'll be the first to follow through on the threat once in office.

Today's market calendar is very light with speeches of Fed Rosengren and Lockhart. This week, the US earnings season start in earnest. Bond supply and a press conference of Trump (Wednesday) are other key eve Currencies: Dollar Rebounds On Higher Wage Growth Dollar rebounds as US wage growth accelerates On Friday, US payrolls dominated FX trading. Job growth and the unemployment rate were in line with expectations, but the market reacted to higher than expected wage growth. US yields rebounded after the recent correction and so did the dollar. USD/JPY gained about one big figure and finished the session at 117.02. EUR/USD closed the session at 1.0532 (from 1.0607). Overnight, Asian equities are trading mixed. Chinese forex reserves declined another $41.1 bln in December as the PBOC tried to slow the decline of the yuan. The PBOC substantially weakened the yuan fixing to 6.9262. Both the CNY and the CNH are extending their decline. Japanese markets are closed, but USD/JPY is regaining further ground, trading in the 117.50 area. EUR/USD hovers in the 1.0525 area. At the end of last week, several Fed governors said they see a lot of uncertainty, but at the same time expect to reach their targets soon. (see fixed income section). Today, eco calendar is thin. In EMU, the unemployment rate is expected to have stabilized in November at 9.8%. However, the trend remains downwardly oriented. Employment is still rising but that shouldn't translate every month in a decline of the unemployment rate. Risks remain though for a further decline of the unemployment rate. In the US, the eco calendar is empty, but speeches of Boston Fed Rosengren and Atlanta Fed Lockhart might get some attention. On Friday, a decent US payrolls report including higher than expected wage growth reversed the decline in US bond yields and the correction of the dollar. Friday's price action and recent comments from the Fed suggest that the dollar will maintain very generous interest rate support. So, the downside of the dollar remains well protected. A buy dollar on dips approach remains preferred. Wednesday's speech president elect Trump is a wildcard. We also keep a close eye at the developments on the EMU yield curve, but for now the rise in EMU yields is apparently no big issue for USD trading Global context: EUR/USD touched a new multi-year low at 1.0341 last week, after which profit taking move in. After the Trump rally, there is already a lot of good USD news discounted. Interest rate differentials between the dollar and the euro remain very high, but didn't widen anymore of late, slowing the rise of the dollar. The big absolute interest rate support should provide a solid USD bottom as long as US data remain good and as long as there are no profound doubts on the ability of the Trump-administration to execute a pro-growth agenda. A buy the dollar on dips strategy is preferred. EUR/USD 1.0653/70 is a first resistance. A return north of 1.0874 would question the USD positive momentum. On the downside, EUR/USD 1.0341 is still the first reference. A test of parity remains possible MT. USD/JPY faced a substantially setback last week, but bottomed out after the payrolls. 114.77/115.02 marks the first short-term support. USD/JPY 118.60/66 is the first important resistance. Also for USD/JPY a buy-on-dips approach is preferred. EUR/USD: first resistance area was left intact as USD rebounds after good US payrolls EUR/GBP Sterling again haunted by Brexit woes. On Friday, EUR/GBP traded with a slightly positive bias during the morning session. EUR/GBP lost slightly ground as EUR/USD declined temporary after the US payrolls, but the correction was limited and temporary. Some Brexit-uncertainty played a role as political bickering on the Brexit process continued. EUR/GBP closed the session at 0.8574 (from 0.8541). Cable dropped to 1.2287 (from 1.2419). Today, the Halifax house prices are expected at 0.3% M/M and 5.8% Y/Y. However, the impact from the housing data on sterling trading will be limited. Sterling is under pressure as markets react to comments from UK PM Theresa May during the weekend. She said that priority is to regain control on immigration and law-making even if that means the UK leaving the single market. Renewed fear for a hard Brexit propels EUR/GBP well above 0.86 this morning. Sterling held strong in November and December, but lost some momentum in the second half of last month. The EUR/GBP held a sideways trading pattern in the 0.85 area. Uncertainty on the next steps in the Brexit debate make sustained sterling gains difficult in the run-up to the end of March article 50 deadline. We prefer a buy-on-dips strategy for EUR/GBP. A break beyond 0.8668 would improve the picture for EUR/GBP. Such a break is becoming a decent probability. EUR/GBP nearing a first important resistance Download entire Sunrise Market Commentary