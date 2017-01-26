<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Sunrise Market Commentary Rates: Technical break Bund suggests more downside

The German Bund broke below the neckline of a double top formation, paving the way for more losses towards the range/cycle bottom around 160.72. The German 10-yr yield closed at the highest level since the cycle turned in mid-2016. Today’s eco calendar is uninspiring, suggesting that risk sentiment and technical elements will direct core bonds.

The German Bund broke below the neckline of a double top formation, paving the way for more losses towards the range/cycle bottom around 160.72. The German 10-yr yield closed at the highest level since the cycle turned in mid-2016. Today’s eco calendar is uninspiring, suggesting that risk sentiment and technical elements will direct core bonds. Currencies: Dollar struggles even as reflation trade propels equities and core yields

Yesterday, the dollar stabilized even as risk sentiment was outright positive. A sharp rise in European yields probably helped to keep EUR/USD trade in balance. Today, there are plenty of eco data, but the global risk trade will probably dominate USD trading. Will sterling continue to profit from a bigger involvement of the UK Parliament in the Brexit process? The Sunrise Headlines US equities continued their positive run and closed 0.5% to 1% higher with the Dow Jones closing above the psychological 20k-mark for the first time ever. Overnight, Asian stock markets build on positive risk sentiment.

President Donald Trump ordered stepped-up deportations and a rapid start on building a wall on the border with Mexico as he worked to make good on the promised immigration crackdown that powered his presidential campaign.

Italy’s constitutional court has handed down a mixed verdict on Renzi’s flagship electoral law, striking down one key aspect but preserving other parts. The move opens the door for Italy to hold early elections.

Industrial profit growth at large Chinese firms fell sharply in December as electronics manufacturers saw a double-digit drop from the previous year’s level. December’s reading of 2.3% dragged annual growth down to 8.5%.

China’s central bank has ordered the nation’s lenders to strictly control new loans in the first quarter of the year, people familiar with the matter said, in another move to curb excess leverage in the financial system.

New Zealand inflation sped up smartly to 1.3% last quarter on an annual basis, moving back into the central bank's target range for the first time in two years in a relief for policy makers. NZD/USD temporary moved north of 0.73.

US crude inventories posted a larger-than-expected gain for the third straight week, while stocks of gasoline climbed by the most in three weeks. But investors appeared to shake off the report, with oil turning positive after the report.

Today’s eco calendar contains UK Q4 GDP, US trade balance & weekly claims, Italian & US auctions, a speech by ECB governor Mersch and Q4 results by Microsoft, Alphabet & Intel., Currencies: Dollar Struggles Even As Reflation Trade Propels Equities And Core Yields Dollar struggles despite resumption reflation trade Yesterday, European markets joined the risk-on/reflation trade that resumed on Tuesday evening. However, contrary to what was often the case of late, the dollar profited only very modestly. EUR/USD held north of 1.07 as European yields jumped sharply higher. The pair finished the session at 1.0748 ( from 1.0731). USD/JPY failed to take out the 114 level despite US equity gains and higher yields. The pair returned intraday gains later on to close the day 113.28 (from 13.79). This morning, Asian market follow the latest up-leg in the Turmp-reflation trade. Regional equities show substantial gains. Japan takes the lead even as USD/JPY struggles to make further headway. Press articles say that Chinese authorities will take action to slow debt accumulation. However, currently no negative factor for equity markets. The dollar softness is also visible in EUR/USD. The pair trades in the 1.0755 area, staying with reach of the 1.0775 recent top. The trade-weighted dollar (DXY) slipped below the 100 level. Today, the US calendar is well-filled. Initial claims were extremely low of late , partially for technical reasons. This might now be phasing out, suggesting claims might go back to the 250K level. The Dec goods trade deficit is expected little changed, while the Chicago National Activity index should have improved to about zero. The Markit US services PMI is expected to have improved. The New Home sales are expected slightly lower after a very strong November (and 2016). We see risks on the downside. Concluding, US eco data may be a mixed bag, but unlikely to have a strong directional impact on the dollar. Over the previous days, the dollar performance disappointed despite a resumption of the reflation trade (higher equities and yields). There might be some ‘natural’ profit talking at work as the USD long trade had become crowded. ST protection action and negative comments from the Turmp administration on the strong dollar might have weighed. Last but not least, yields also rose outside the US (e.g in Europe). For now, we think that this loss of USD momentum will be temporary, but we still look for confirmation that the recent top (EUR/USD)/bottom (USD/JPY) is a solid floor for the dollar. Global context: EUR/USD touched a multi-year low (1.0341) early this month. After the Trump rally, plenty of good USD news was discounted while US/EMU rate differentials narrowed (correction), causing a dollar correction. Longerterm, the absolute interest rate support should provide a USD floor, if US data remain good and as long as there are no profound doubts on Trump’s progrowth policy. The day-to-day USD momentum deteriorated as EUR/USD rebounded north of 1.0685/1.0719. A return above 1.0874 would question the USD positive outlook. On the downside, EUR/USD 1.0341 is the first key support. USD/JPY is trading well off the post-Trump highs (118.60/66). The pair tries to rebound off the 112.57/53 reaction low, but the jury is still out whether this will be sustained. USD/JPY 111.16 (38% retracement of the 99.02/118.66 rally) is a tough support EUR/USD: dollar decline slows, but no real rebound yet EUR/GBP Sterling rebound continues Yesterday, the sterling positive momentum persisted. Investors reduced sterling shorts further as they expect a bigger involvement of Parliament in Brexit. This scenario became even more realistic yesterday as UK PM May agreed to give Parliament a ‘White paper’ with the government’s Brexit intentions. This reinforced the sterling shorty squeeze. The global risk-on sentiment was also sterling supportive. EUR/GBP closed the session at 0.8507 (from 0.8565). Cable extended its rebound beyond the 1.25 barrier and closed at 1.2634 (from 1.2520). Today, The eco calendar in the UK is well filled with the first estimate of the Q4 UK GDP the veye-catcher. The UK economy is expected to have grown 0.5% M/M and 2.1% Y/Y. An upward surprise is unlikely given the loss of momentum in retail sales at the end of the year. The report might be slightly negative for sterling, but we expect focus for sterling trading to remain on politics/Brexit. Since last week’s speech of PM May, sterling was squeezed. This move accelerated as the scenario of a bigger involvement of Parliament (potentially leading to a less hard Brexit) became more realistic. The UK government might propose the UK Brexit legislation on article 50 as soon as today. It is not clear how smooth this process will develop. In a longer term perspective, we still look to sell sterling into strength as long as there is no clear indication that the BoE will take action to fight rising inflation. The Brexit divorce will be very complicated/difficult path. However, given the strong day-to-day momentum of sterling there is no reason to row against the tide right now. The EUR/GBP 0.8579 50% retracement of the 0.8304/0.8854 rebound was broken yesterday. 0.8515 62% retracement)is currently under test. The correction low is coming in at 0.8451 and should provide a strong support. A break would be significant from a technical point of view. EUR/GBP nearing the 0.8450 support Download entire Sunrise Market Commentary