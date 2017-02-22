ActionForex.com
Feb 22 06:56 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Dollar Yen Ready To Consolidate And Move Slightly Higher Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by Blackwell Global | Feb 22 17 05:42 GMT

Dollar Yen Ready To Consolidate And Move Slightly Higher

Key Points:

  • Long-term trend line should remain in place.
  • Parabolic SAR remains bullish.
  • Consolidation now looks likely.

The Dollar-Yen should continue to consolidate moving forward which means further upsides could be on offer. Specifically, we have a bit of a loose pennant shaping up that should cap downside risk and a number of other technical readings are signalling that bullish momentum is tentatively returning.

As is shown below, the long-term uptrend seems to be intact and this is now forming the lower constraint of a pennant pattern. Confirming that this consolidation phase is beginning is the current ADX reading which has finally slid below 20 and, therefore, heralds an end to the recent slew of losses. As a result of this pattern takinghold, we should see buying pressure begin to build moving ahead and this could see the pair as high as the 115 handle once again.

Indeed, we are already seeing a number of technical readings come forward which support some near-term bullishness for the Dollar-Yen. Firstly, and probably most obviously, the 100 day moving average has been propping up the pair and doesn't look as though it is going relent anytime soon. Additionally, the parabolic SAR bias is bullish which will be helping to recruit buyers moving ahead.

One of the less obvious signals of ongoing bullishness is the MACD oscillator. Specifically, the signal line crossover that occurred as the pair challenged the 100 day EMA is indicative of a change in momentum. This would typically infer that we are in little danger of the recent downtrend firing up again which significantly increases upside potential.

As a result of all these technical readings, we should see the USDJPY ascend up to around the 115.16 level. Here, the 50.0% Fibonacci level will likely cap upsides and it could even encourage another reversal. However, it will pay to take another look at the technical bias as the pair approaches this point as we could instead see a breakout from the pennant and a subsequent uptrend.

Ultimately, we can't ignore the fundamental side of things and should keep half an eye on the economic news feed moving forward. The only real news items to be aware of are on the US side of the equation and, of these results, only the Unemployment Claims and the Final Michigan Consumer Sentiment figures are worth monitoring closely. However, do watch out for any bombshells that could be dropped in Lockhart's scheduled remarks, despite there only being a rather slim chance of him deviating from the Fed's script.
 

About the Author

Blackwell Global Investments Limited

DISCLAIMER

The report provided by Blackwell Global Investments Limited ("Blackwell Global") is meant for informative reading and should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research . The information and opinions presented do not take into account any particular individual's investment objectives, financial situation, or needs, and hence does not constitute as an advice or a recommendation with respect to any investment product. All investors should seek advice from certified financial advisors based on their unique situation before making any investment decisions and should tailor the trade size and leverage of their trading to their personal risk appetite.

Blackwell Global and all of its subsidiaries and affiliates endeavour to ensure that the information provided in this communication is complete and correct but make no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information. Information, data and opinions may change without notice and Blackwell Global is not obliged to update on the changes. The opinions and views expressed in the report are solely those of the authors and analysts and do not necessarily represent that of Blackwell Global. It should not be construed as financial advice for a purchase or sale of any foreign currency, contracts-for-differences, precious metals or any other products offered by Blackwell Global mentioned herein. Any projections or views of the market provided by Blackwell Global may not prove to be accurate. Past performance is not necessarily an indicative of future performance. Blackwell Global will not accept liability for any losses incurred directly or indirectly made by readers and clients as a result of any person or group of persons acting on the information contained herein.

The Blackwell Global's Research team does not render investment, legal, accounting, tax, or other professional advice. If investment, legal, tax, or other expert assistance is required, the services of a competent professional should be sought. This report is prepared for the use of Blackwell Global's clients and may not be reproduced, distributed or published by any person for any purpose without the prior consent of Blackwell Global.

More from Blackwell Global:

Latest in Fundamental Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.