<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> ECB to Release the M3 Money Supply and Loan Growth Market Movers Today Today, financial markets will continue to monitor the situation on the Chinese money market. Depreciation pressure on the CNY persists, as upward pressure on offshore money market rates continues to build.

The market will also look to the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) for hints on the progress of implementing the recent deal to cut output by 1 January 2017.

On the calendar of data releases for today, Norwegian retail sales for November may attract attention. We look for a decline of 0.5% m/m against the consensus expectation of a 0.2% increase. This will be followed by the release of wage growth figures and trade balance figures for Sweden.

In addition, the ECB is set to release the M3 money supply and loan growth figures for November. We estimate M3 growth remained around 5%, while loan growth should also have remained roughly unchanged.

Finally, the oil market will be looking at the release of the US Energy Information Administration's weekly crude inventory numbers. Yesterday, the American Petroleum Institute was said to have reported that US crude inventories rose 4.2mb last week. Selected Market News Financial markets have been holding up relatively well, despite signs indicating that the recent stress in the Chinese money market could persist into 2017. In particular, it is worth noting that commodity prices have been fairly stable as China is the world's leading commodity consumer. For example, the price on LME copper is averaging around USD5,500/MT. Commodity prices are also facing headwinds from a strong dollar. EUR/USD continues to trade around the level of 1.04. However, recently there has been some inflow into JPY, a sign of negative risk sentiment in financial markets, with USD/JPY falling below 1.17. Yesterday, US stocks dropped close to 1% with stock in Japan following suit overnight as investors looked to safe assets, for example, US treasury bonds and gold. Yesterday, the Iraqi oil minister Jabbar al-Luaibi said that Iraq is on schedule in terms of meeting the objective of 200-210kb/d for the output cut from the beginning of January. He reiterated that Iraq is seeking to reduce the glut in the global oil market and is aiming for an oil price around USD60/bbl to be the result of this. Kuwait oil minister, Essam Al-Marzouk, said yesterday that the committee tasked with monitoring the implementation of the deal will meet in Vienna on 21-22 January. A rebalancing of the oil market is likely to be easier said than done. The American Petroleum Institute was said yesterday to have reported that US crude inventories rose 4.2mb. If this is confirmed in the official numbers from the EIA today, it means there is still an abundance of crude available in stocks. It is noticeable that inventories are rising during the winter season, where there is normally a need to draw on them. The price on Brent crude is currently trading at around USD56/bbl.