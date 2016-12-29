ActionForex.com
Dec 29 08:41 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
ECB to Release the M3 Money Supply and Loan Growth Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by Danske Bank | Dec 29 16 06:49 GMT

ECB to Release the M3 Money Supply and Loan Growth

Market Movers Today

  • Today, financial markets will continue to monitor the situation on the Chinese money market. Depreciation pressure on the CNY persists, as upward pressure on offshore money market rates continues to build.
  • The market will also look to the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) for hints on the progress of implementing the recent deal to cut output by 1 January 2017.
  • On the calendar of data releases for today, Norwegian retail sales for November may attract attention. We look for a decline of 0.5% m/m against the consensus expectation of a 0.2% increase. This will be followed by the release of wage growth figures and trade balance figures for Sweden.
  • In addition, the ECB is set to release the M3 money supply and loan growth figures for November. We estimate M3 growth remained around 5%, while loan growth should also have remained roughly unchanged.
  • Finally, the oil market will be looking at the release of the US Energy Information Administration's weekly crude inventory numbers. Yesterday, the American Petroleum Institute was said to have reported that US crude inventories rose 4.2mb last week.

Selected Market News

Financial markets have been holding up relatively well, despite signs indicating that the recent stress in the Chinese money market could persist into 2017. In particular, it is worth noting that commodity prices have been fairly stable as China is the world's leading commodity consumer. For example, the price on LME copper is averaging around USD5,500/MT. Commodity prices are also facing headwinds from a strong dollar. EUR/USD continues to trade around the level of 1.04. However, recently there has been some inflow into JPY, a sign of negative risk sentiment in financial markets, with USD/JPY falling below 1.17. Yesterday, US stocks dropped close to 1% with stock in Japan following suit overnight as investors looked to safe assets, for example, US treasury bonds and gold.

Yesterday, the Iraqi oil minister Jabbar al-Luaibi said that Iraq is on schedule in terms of meeting the objective of 200-210kb/d for the output cut from the beginning of January. He reiterated that Iraq is seeking to reduce the glut in the global oil market and is aiming for an oil price around USD60/bbl to be the result of this. Kuwait oil minister, Essam Al-Marzouk, said yesterday that the committee tasked with monitoring the implementation of the deal will meet in Vienna on 21-22 January. A rebalancing of the oil market is likely to be easier said than done. The American Petroleum Institute was said yesterday to have reported that US crude inventories rose 4.2mb. If this is confirmed in the official numbers from the EIA today, it means there is still an abundance of crude available in stocks. It is noticeable that inventories are rising during the winter season, where there is normally a need to draw on them. The price on Brent crude is currently trading at around USD56/bbl.
 

About the Author

Danske Bank

Disclaimer

This publication has been prepared by Danske Markets for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Markets´ research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector. This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Markets is a division of Danske Bank A/S, which is regulated by FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. Copyright (©) Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.

More from Danske Bank:

Latest in Fundamental Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2016 All rights reserved.