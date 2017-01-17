<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/GBP Gap: When Is A Gap Filled?

Fast forward a few weeks from the last time we spoke about EUR/GBP pulling back to support and price has exploded off the level in question!

EUR/GBP Daily:

An obvious level that was cleanly respected and gave us multiple chances to get long.

Back to the present and the weekend saw EUR/GBP gap higher yet again.

EUR/GBP Hourly:

The magnetic effect of the gap getting closed has continued to pull at price since Monday morning, but this is where I wanted to highlight what actually constitutes a gap fill.

Technically it is the bottom line, because that is where we closed Friday night. But that doesn’t make this other swing high any less significant when it comes to moving price.