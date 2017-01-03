<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD – Dollar Rally Continues As Euro Dips To 1.04 The euro has welcomed the New Year with losses, as EUR/USD has posted slight losses in the Tuesday session. Currently, the pair is trading slightly above the 1.04 level. Since December 30, the euro has fallen 1.5 percent. On the release front, Germany will release two major indicators – Preliminary CPI and Unemployment Change. The US will publish ISM Manufacturing PMI. On Wednesday, the Eurozone releases the CPI Estimate while the Federal Reserve will publish the minutes of its last policy meeting. The Federal Reserve will be back on center stage on Wednesday, with the release of the minutes from the December policy meeting, when the Fed finally raised rates for the first time since December 2015. Analysts will be combing through the minutes, looking for clues regarding future monetary policy. The US economy is performing very well, and the markets are hopeful that this continues as Donald Trump takes office. Trump’s economic policies remain sketchy, although he has promised to increase fiscal spending while lowering taxes. If the economy’s positive momentum continues in early 2017, the Fed could be inclined to raise rates another quarter point in order to prevent the economy from overheating. A rate hike would likely lead to broad gains for the US dollar. The New Year started on a positive note, as manufacturing indicators point to expansion in the Eurozone manufacturing sector. German Manufacturing PMI improved to 55.6, edging above the forecast of 55.5. Eurozone Manufacturing PMI rose to 54.9, matching the forecast. What is particularly encouraging is that the indicator has now risen over four straight months, pointing to stronger growth in the fourth quarter. The Eurozone has been marked by slow but steady growth, as the bloc has managed to withstand this year’s political earthquakes, notably the British vote to leave the European Union and the stunning electoral victory of Donald Trump. GDP growth for 2016 is expected at 1.6%, while the forecast for both 2017 and 2018 stands at 1.5%.