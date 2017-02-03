<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD – Euro Firm As German, Eurozone Services PMIs Within Expectations EUR/USD has edged lower on Friday, as the pair trades at 1.0750. On the release front, it’s an unusually busy Friday. In the Eurozone, German and Eurozone Services PMI reports were very close to forecasts and pointed to expansion in the service sectors. In the US, the focus is on employment numbers, led by Nonfarm Payrolls. The indicator is expected to jump to 170 thousand. At the same time, wage growth is forecast to edge down to 0.3%. As both these events are market-movers, traders should be prepared for volatility from EUR/USD during the North American session. The Federal Reserve performance on Thursday disappointed the markets, putting pressure on the dollar. However, the greenback managed to hold its own against the euro. As expected, the Fed opted to maintain the benchmark interest rate at 0.50%. The markets were hoping for some hints about monetary policy from the rate statement, but the statement was more dovish than investors would have liked. The statement reiterated that the US economy is in good shape and that inflation continues to move towards the Fed’s target of 2 percent. Analysts expect the Fed to raise rates two or three times in 2017, with the odds of a rate hike by June priced in at 70%. However, the post-election euphoria which sent the markets higher appears to have dissipated, as Trump’s economic policy remains unclear, while his rhetoric remains undiplomatic and harsh. Trump has promised substantial fiscal spending and tax cuts, but hasn’t provided any details. Just a few months ago, a red-hot economy had led to the Fed loudly hinting at gradual rate increases in 2017. However, with the markets showing increasing uneasiness about the new Trump administration, the Fed will likely change gears and adopt a wait-and-see attitude in the coming months, watching what bills Trump is able to get through Congress and how the economy responds. Which way is the German economy headed? With the biggest economy in the Eurozone, Germany is often viewed as the bellwether of the strength of the Eurozone. This week’s data out of Germany has been a mixed bag. German Manufacturing and Services PMIs have been respectable and continue to point to expansion in these sectors. On the labor front, unemployment claims dropped by 26 thousand, as the unemployment rate dropped to 5.9% in January, its lowest level since reunification in 1990. However, key consumer indicators were unexpectedly soft. Retail Sales, the primary gauge of consumer spending, posted a sharp decline of 0.9%, its fourth decline in five readings. This reading comes on the heels of Preliminary CPI, which declined 0.6%, its first decline in 9 months.