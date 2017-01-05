<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD – Euro Hugging 1.05, US Employment And Services Reports Next EUR/USD has ticked higher on Thursday, as the pair trades at the 1.05 line. On the release front, there are a host of indicators on the schedule. In the Eurozone, Retail PMI pushed above the 50-point level for the first time since August. PPI slipped to 0.3%, edging above the forecast of 0.2%. In the US, ADP Nonfarm Employment Change is expected to drop to 171 thousand. The estimate for ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI is 56.6 points. The Federal Reserve released the minutes of its December meeting, when the Fed raised rates by a quarter point for the only time in 2016. The minutes indicated that FOMC members are concerned about higher inflation levels, given the “prospects for more expansionary fiscal policies in the coming years”. This is a clear reference to president-elect Trump's plans to increase fiscal spending and cut taxes, which would likely result in higher inflation, something the US hasn't had to deal with for years. Still, policymakers appear unchanged in their view that gradual rate hikes remains an appropriate monetary policy. The Fed members acknowledged that there is “considerable uncertainty” regarding future fiscal and economic programs. Many analysts are predicting another rate hike in June, but this could of course change, depending on how the effect that Trump's economic platform has on the US economy. Eurozone numbers have started the New Year on a positive note. Inflation and manufacturing numbers have been solid. CPI Flash Estimate climbed to 1.1% in December, up from 0.6% in the November reading. German Manufacturing PMI improved to 55.6 points, edging above the forecast of 55.5 points. Eurozone Manufacturing PMI rose to 54.9, matching the forecast. What is particularly encouraging is that the indicator has now risen over four straight months, pointing to stronger growth in the fourth quarter. On Friday, Germany releases Factory Orders and Retail Sales. After strong gains in November, both indicators are expected to post declines in the December reports.