<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD – Euro Takes Pause After Rally, US Payrolls Ahead EUR/USD has inched higher in the Friday session, as the pair trades at the 1.06 line. The euro has climbed 1.0% since Wednesday and is close to one-week highs. On the release front, German numbers pointed downwards. Factory Orders dropped 2.5%, matching the forecast. Retail Sales declined 1.8%, weaker than the estimate of -0.8%. Eurozone Retail Sales came in at -0.4%, shy of the estimate of -0.3%.In the US, employment numbers are the focus, with three key events – Nonfarm Payrolls, Average Hourly Earnings and Unemployment Rate. So traders should be prepared for possible volatility in the currency markets in the North American session. The Federal Reserve minutes from the December meeting were cautious in tone, with Fed policymakers essentially saying that monetary policy in the coming months will be dictated in large part by the economic platform of the incoming Trump administration. FOMC members are concerned about higher inflation levels, given the 'prospects for more expansionary fiscal policies in the coming years'. This is a clear reference to president-elect Trump's plans to increase fiscal spending and cut taxes, which would likely result in higher inflation, something the US hasn't had to deal with for years. Still, policymakers appear unchanged in their view that gradual rate hikes remains an appropriate monetary policy. The Fed members acknowledged that there is 'considerable uncertainty' regarding future fiscal and economic programs. Many analysts are predicting another rate hike in June, but this could of course change, depending on the performance of the US economy in the first half of 2017. As the largest economy in the Eurozone, Germany's economic indicators are considered bellwethers of the Eurozone economy. The first major German events of 2017 were disappointing. Factory Orders and Retail Sales for November both posted sharp declines. Still, the Eurozone showed decent growth in the fourth quarter of 2016, and inflation, which has been mired at low levels for years, is showing signs of improvement. CPI Flash Estimate climbed to 1.1% in December, up from 0.6% in the November reading. The last time the indicator cracked the 1.0% level was in August 2013.