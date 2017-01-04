<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD Dropped To 1.0341 Market movers today The FOMC minutes from the December meeting are due to be published tonight. It will be interesting to see what discussions the members had about the outlook for 2017, as the Fed was more hawkish than expected (see also: FOMC Review: Hawkish Fed even without Trump's fiscal boost , 14 December). In the euro area, the HICP inflation figures will attract some attention today after German HICP surprisingly increased to 1.7% y/y in December, driven by higher energy, food and service prices. We have revised our expectation on the back of the higher-than-expected German inflation data released yesterday, and we now estimate euro area HICP inflation to come in at 1.2% y/y in December (revised up from 1.0% y/y previously) with core inflation increasing to 0.9% y/y – the highest inflation print since August 2013. Part of the increase in core inflation should be due to the volatile package tours and we do not expect this to change the ECB's stance that underlying price pressure lacks a convincing upward trend. Hence, we still believe the ECB will NOT announce tapering this year. Selected market news Yesterday, we got strong data releases across the board. In the US, ISM manufacturing rose to 54.7 in December from 53.2 in November, while prices paid surged to 65.6 from 54.5, the highest since 2011. Moreover, new orders also rose significantly to 60.2 from 53.0, which is the highest since November 2014. In all, the global industrial production cycle is currently reaching new highs and we have the strongest synchronised economic recovery since 2009, with manufacturing PMIs in China, Italy, Spain, Germany, Greece and the US all surprising on the upside. In Europe, German HCIP inflation also surprised significantly on the upside yesterday, supporting the case that the market will go back and trade the reflation theme again – which worked for the latter part of 2016. Global equity markets traded higher yesterday amid optimism for global growth, with S&P500 closing 0.85% higher. In the FX market, EUR/USD dropped to 1.0341, the lowest level since January 2003 while Brent oil fell more than USD2 a barrel to USD55.50 a barrel from the highest level in 18 months as the US dollar surged. In Asia this morning, regional equity indices are also trading higher – especially in Japan, where Nikkei index is up 2.4% as Japanese investors returned to the market after the holidays. Danish FX reserve and central bank balance sheet figures released yesterday by Danmarks Nationalbank (DN) showed that the FX reserve rose to DKK452bn in December, due partly to DN selling DKK0.7bn in FX intervention in order to cap EUR/DKK's lower bound. In December, EUR/DKK hit 7.4338 – the lowest level under present Governor Lars Rohde. It marks the first time DN has intervened in the FX market since June, though DKK0.7bn in FX intervention is a modest amount. In comparison, DN sold around DKK25bn in both May and June ahead of the UK EU referendum. Thus, the downward pressure on EUR/DKK in December was small. We look for EUR/DKK to stay at the low end of the historical trading range in 2017, which may trigger additional FX intervention selling of DKK. See Flash Comment Denmark - Small rise in FX reserve as EUR/DKK hits Rohde's lower bound (3 January) for details.