ActionForex.com
Jan 11 12:27 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
EUR/USD Edges Lower as Markets Eye Trump Press Conference Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by MarketPulse | Jan 11 17 12:06 GMT

EUR/USD Edges Lower as Markets Eye Trump Press Conference

EUR/USD has edged lower in the Wednesday session, as the pair trades at 1.0520 in North American trade. It's a very quiet day on the economic front, with no major indicators in Europe or the US. On Thursday, investors will be keeping a close eye on two key events. The ECB will publish the minutes of its December policy meeting, while the US releases unemployment claims, with the indicator expected to rise to 266 thousand.

With little happening on the fundamentals front on Wednesday, the markets will be focusing on Donald Trump's press conference. Trump hasn't spoken formally with the press in six months, choosing instead to send pithy comments on his Twitter account. Trump had plenty to say about the ills of the US economy on the campaign trail, but was short on solutions. He has gone on record promising tax cuts and significant fiscal spending to repair the country's infrastructure. Trump has said he will implement protectionist policies, which has lessened investors' appetite for risk. The markets will be hoping for more specifics about economic policy, with just over a week until Inauguration Day. The US dollar has climbed sharply since mid-November, as the US economy sails full steam ahead in 2017.

The US released key employment numbers on Friday and the markets responded with a thumbs-up, boosting EUR/USD. Wages rebounded in December, as Average Hourly Earnings climbed 0.4%, edging above the estimate of 0.3%. This marked a strong turnaround after the November reading of -0.1%. The news was not as bright from Nonfarm Payrolls, which dropped to 156 thousand, well off the estimate of 175 thousand. This marked a 3-month low, but the dollar still posted gains. The unemployment rate edged up to 4.7%, matching the forecast.
 

About the Author

MarketPulse

MarketPulse is a forex, commodities, and global indices research, analysis, and news site providing timely and accurate information on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.

This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.

More from MarketPulse:

Latest in Fundamental Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.