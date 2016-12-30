<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD Flash Jumps SWFX market sentiment is 56% bullish

Trader pending orders are 60% to sell

Pair opened Friday's session at 1.0486

Upcoming Events: Chicago PMI The common European currency experienced a flash jump against the US Dollar, as the currency exchange rate jumped to 1.0653 mark. The catalyst for the move was a large number of computer generated orders, which suddenly bought up the Euro. Usually that might not affect the pair. However, due to the thin trade occurring during this week, the placed orders made the Euro skyrocket. Although, the Euro has returned to the previous pattern against the US Dollar. The US job market finished the year on solid footing as an important indicator of layoffs continued to be near historically low levels, showing a resilient labor market. According to the a Labor Department, national jobless claims declined by 10,000, to 265,000, during the previous week from a six-month high in the prior period. The data tend to fluctuate around the year-end holidays, while the trend reveals managers' reluctance to fire workers as demand remains steady. Filings have been below 300,000 for 95 straight weeks — the longest streak since 1970 and a level economists say is typical for a healthy labor market. Millions of Americans have found work in the past five years, pushing the unemployment rate below 5% and eliciting complaints among businesses about how hard it is to find skilled workers to fill open jobs. In the meantime, the less volatile four-week average of initial claims, meanwhile, dropped by 750 to 263,000. Continuing jobless claims, in turn, advanced by 63,000 to 2.1 million in the week ended December 17. These claims, reported with a one-week delay, reflect the number of people already collecting unemployment checks. Chicago PMI The only market fundamental data release, which is set to occur during today and, in the opinion of the markets, could affect the strength of the US Dollar is the Chicago PMI. The data will be out at 14:45 GMT. However, by judging from previous experience it is unlikely to affect the currency exchange rate. The only way it could do that would be if the Chicago area has experienced a cataclysm, which has not been noticed by anyone.