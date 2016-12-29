<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD Remains Below 2015 Low Level SWFX market sentiment is 57% bullish

Trader pending orders are 61% to sell

Pair opened Thursday's session at 1.0410

Upcoming Events: US Unemployment Claims The EUR/USD currency exchange rate surged on Thursday morning, as it once more reached the 2015 low level at 1.0462. However, if compared with the whole previous week, something interesting happened. During Wednesday's trading session the currency pair managed to break above the 2015 low level's resistance and remain there until it was beaten back down by the upper Bollinger band. As a result the pair fell, and it fell even below the weekly PP, which is located at 1.0435. The decline of the rate continued until it met with a combined support level of a just discovered ascending short term channel and the weekly S1 at 1.0371. The resulting rebound continue into Thursday. US pending home sales dropped unexpectedly last month to the lowest level since January 2016, official figures revealed on Wednesday. The National Association of Realtors reported its Pending Home Sales Index fell a seasonally adjusted 2.5% to 107.3 in November, following the preceding month's rise of 0.1% to 110.0 points, while market analysts anticipated a slight acceleration of 0.5% during the reported period. On an annual basis, the Index declined at an annualized pace of 0.4%. In regional terms, sales jumped 0.6% in the Northeast, but dropped 2.5% in the Midwest, 6.7% in the West and 1.2% in the South during November. According to NAR Chief Economist Larry Yun, the sharp rise in mortgages rates and shortages on the housing market were the main driver of the decline last month. As a result, the EUR/USD par fell to 1.0394 from 1.0398 ahead of the release, while the GBP/USD declined to 1.2210 from 1.2217. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the Greenback's performance against a group of six other currencies, remained unchanged at 103.67. A release that matters The markets are about to be affected by US Fundamental data, as there are loads of small US data releases. However, there is one data release that is about to almost for sure to shake the market enough to probably provide a trading opportunity and profit from short term volatility. The US Unemployment Claims will be published at 13:30 GMT, and this is one of the three data releases, which really have proven themselves to cause volatility.