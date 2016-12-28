<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD Shortly Moves Higher SWFX market sentiment is 54% bullish

Trader pending orders are 61% to sell

Pair opened Wednesday's session at 1.0455

Upcoming Events: US Pending Home Sales; EU M3 Money Supply The common European currency attempted to break higher on Wednesday morning against the US Dollar. However, the Euros efforts were slammed down, as the pair retreated back below the 2015 low level, which is located at 1.0462. It is likely that the rate will remain squeezed in between the weekly PP at 1.0435 and the just mentioned 2015 low level. Although, the recent short term break showed that a move higher is possible. Americans became more optimistic about the economy in December since the postelection bump in confidence continues. As data suggest the US consumer confidence reached its highest in more than 15 years during the previous week as Americans expect more strength ahead in business conditions, stock prices and the job market following the election of Donald Trump as president in November. According to the Conference Board the Consumer Confidence Index advanced to 113.7 in December from an upwardly revised 109.4 in November. Meanwhile, the data topped estimates in a Reuters poll for a reading of 109.0. Another reason for the gain in confidence is surging optimism among older Americans. Economists follow confidence indicators because upbeat consumers are more likely to increase personal spending, which makes up most of the US economy. In the meantime, house prices continued their steady recovery in October, as another spike in borrowing costs after Donald Trump's victory. Two releases on both sides In the next 24 hours there are two data releases scheduled, which might affect the EUR/USD currency exchange rate. However, the possibility is highly unlikely as the data is minor, and it is a sure thing that in the event of a divergence from the forecasts it would only cause minor fluctuations. It is usual that after such fluctuations the rate returns to the previous level in thirty minutes. The US Pending Home Sales are scheduled to be released at 15:00 GMT, and this is marked as a medium impact data release. On Thursday morning data from the EU will come out, as at 9:00 GMT the Eurozone's M3 Money Supply data will be released.