Jan 12

Jan 12 17

EUR/USD: Euro Trading Higher, Ahead Of The Euro-Zone's Industrial Production Data

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the EUR rose 0.26% against the USD and closed at 1.0581.

The US Dollar lost ground against its key counterparts, after the US President-elect Donald Trump's highly anticipated news conference failed to offer any clarity on his future fiscal policies.

In economic news, mortgage applications in the US climbed 5.8% in the week ended 06 January 2017, following a rise of 0.1% in the previous week. Additionally, the nation's IBD/TIPP economic optimism index rose to a level of 55.6 in January, after recording a level of 54.8 in the previous month.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1.0611, with the EUR trading 0.28% higher against the USD from yesterday's close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1.0501, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1.0392. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.0671, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.0732.

Ahead in the day, investors will look forward to the ECB's recent meeting minutes along with the Euro-zone's industrial production data for November, scheduled to release in a few hours. Moreover, the US weekly jobless claims and monthly budget statement for December, slated to release later in the day, will also grab a lot of market attention.

The currency pair is trading above its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.
 

DISCLAIMER : GCI's Daily Market Commentary is provided for informational purposes only. The information contained in these reports is gathered from reputable news sources and is not intended to be used as investment advice. GCI assumes no responsibility or liability from gains or losses incurred by the information herein contained.

