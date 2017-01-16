ActionForex.com
EUR/USD: Euro Trading Lower In The Morning Session Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by GCI Financial | Jan 16 17 07:37 GMT

EUR/USD: Euro Trading Lower In The Morning Session

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the EUR rose 0.31% against the USD and closed at 1.0643 on Friday.

In economic news, Germany's wholesale price index rose 2.8% on an annual basis in December, marking its biggest rise since October 2012. In the previous month, the wholesale price index had recorded a rise of 0.8%.

The US Dollar declined broadly against a basket of major currencies, after the US flash Reuters/Michigan consumer sentiment index unexpectedly edged down to a level of 98.1 in January, after notching a 12-year high level of 98.2 in the previous month, while markets expected the index to rise to a level of 98.5.

Meanwhile, the nation's advance retail sales climbed less-than-anticipated by 0.6% in December, compared to market consensus for an advance of 0.7% and following a revised rise of 0.2% in the prior month. On the other hand, US business inventories surged to its highest level since June 2015, after it gained 0.7% in November, surpassing market expectations for it to climb 0.6% and after recording a revised fall of 0.1% in the preceding month.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1.0608, with the EUR trading 0.33% lower against the USD from Friday's close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1.0578, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1.0549. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.0654, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.0701.

Going ahead, investors look forward to the Euro-zone's trade balance figures for November, scheduled to release in a few hours.

The currency pair is trading below its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.
 

DISCLAIMER : GCI's Daily Market Commentary is provided for informational purposes only. The information contained in these reports is gathered from reputable news sources and is not intended to be used as investment advice. GCI assumes no responsibility or liability from gains or losses incurred by the information herein contained.

