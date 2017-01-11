ActionForex.com
Jan 11 07:57 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
EUR/USD: Euro Trading On A Weaker Footing This Morning Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by GCI Financial | Jan 11 17 07:12 GMT

EUR/USD: Euro Trading On A Weaker Footing This Morning

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the EUR declined 0.28% against the USD and closed at 1.0554.

On the data front, industrial production in France rebounded 2.2% on a monthly basis in November, suggesting that economic activity gained momentum in the Euro-zone’s second-largest economy. Markets expected industrial production to advance 0.6%, after recording a revised drop of 0.1% in the previous month.

In the US, the NFIB small business optimism index climbed more-than-expected to a level of 105.8 in December, notching its 12-year high level, as businesses turned increasingly optimistic about the nation’s growth prospects following the Presidential election. The index registered a level of 98.4 in the prior month, whereas investors had envisaged for a rise to a level of 99.5.

Further, the nation’s JOLTs job openings increased to a level of 5522.0K in November, surpassing market expectations of an advance to a level of 5500.0K and after recording a revised reading of 5451.0K in the previous month. Also, the nation’s final wholesale inventories grew better-than-anticipated by 1.0% in November, compared to a rise of 0.9% in the preliminary print and following a revised fall of 0.1% in the prior month.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1.0545, with the EUR trading 0.09% lower against the USD from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1.0511, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1.0476. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.0603, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.0660.

Amid a lack of economic releases in the Euro-zone today, investors will look forward to the US MBA mortgage applications data, due for release later today. Also, investors will keenly await the US President-elect Donald Trump’s first news conference, scheduled later today.

The currency pair is trading below its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.
 

About the Author

GCI Financial

DISCLAIMER : GCI's Daily Market Commentary is provided for informational purposes only. The information contained in these reports is gathered from reputable news sources and is not intended to be used as investment advice. GCI assumes no responsibility or liability from gains or losses incurred by the information herein contained.

More from GCI Financial:

Latest in Fundamental Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.