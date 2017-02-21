ActionForex.com
Feb 21 08:25 GMT

EUR/USD: Euro-Zone's Consumer Sentiment Drops Further In February Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by GCI Financial | Feb 21 17 07:10 GMT

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the EUR marginally rose against the USD and closed at 1.0614.

In economic news, the Euro-zone's flash consumer confidence index deteriorated to a three-month low level of -6.2 in February, more than market expectations of a fall to a level of -4.9, indicating that rising political uncertainty and higher inflation in the Euro-bloc may be taking its toll on the economy. The index had recorded a revised level of -4.8 in the previous month.

Separately, according to Bundesbank monthly report, German economy will likely strengthen in the first quarter of 2017, driven by high industrial activity and consumer spending.

In other economic news, Germany's producer price index advanced 2.4% YoY in January, accelerating at its fastest pace since March 2012 and surpassing market consensus for a gain of 2.0%. In the prior month, the index had recorded a rise of 1.0%.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1.0578, with the EUR trading 0.34% lower against the USD from yesterday's close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1.0559, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1.0541. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.0613, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.0649.

Going ahead, investors will closely monitor the release of preliminary Markit manufacturing and services PMI, both for February across the Euro-zone, slated to release in a few hours. Moreover, the US flash Markit manufacturing and services PMI, both for February, scheduled to release later today, will be eyed by traders.

The currency pair is trading below its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.
 

About the Author

GCI Financial

DISCLAIMER : GCI's Daily Market Commentary is provided for informational purposes only. The information contained in these reports is gathered from reputable news sources and is not intended to be used as investment advice. GCI assumes no responsibility or liability from gains or losses incurred by the information herein contained.

