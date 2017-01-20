ActionForex.com
EUR Technical Forecast Remains Intact Despite A Volatile Week Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by Blackwell Global | Jan 20 17 04:56 GMT

EUR Technical Forecast Remains Intact Despite A Volatile Week

Key Points:

  • ABCD wave remains intact despite volatility.
  • Parabolic SAR and EMA bias should see the A leg complete.
  • 100 day moving average should see the B leg begin in the correct place.

After having a rather torrid week, it's worth having a check up on the long-term technical forecast for the EUR which was discussed last week. Specifically, given the large sentiment swings experienced by the pair, the corrective ABCD wave pattern could have been compromised which could limit the upside moving ahead.

Looking first at the daily chart, despite the last week or so of volatility, the actually EUR remains broadly in line with the forecasted “A” leg of the ABCD wave. Indeed, the recent spate of sentiment swings has kept the pair traveling towards its inflection point around the 1.0770 mark which should be reached within the next few sessions.

As for the technical signals indicating that the pair retains the momentum to actually complete the current leg, there are more than a few. Namely, the Parabolic SAR remains suggestive of continued bullish momentum, as do the 12 and 20 day moving averages. What's more, the MACD and RSI oscillators are bullish, and neutral respectively, which indicates that the EUR should still be inclined to rally further.

Additionally, the current position of the 100 day EMA remains consistent with earlier forecasts which should encourage leg “B” to form at the correct juncture. Due to this dynamic resistance, we should see the requisite reversal even if fundamental upsets do occur over the coming sessions. However, the transition of the stochastics in to an overbought status will also be beginning to encourage the bears to wade back into the fray moving ahead.

From a fundamental perspective, it might at first seem unlikely that we can expect to see the USD weaken substantially given the Fed's incessant reminders that rates will be raised in 2017. However, much of this rhetoric has now been priced in and announcements from the central bank are beginning to lose their bite. Moreover, the ultimate destination of the ABCD wave would actually be consistent with the process of normalising US rates so the forecast should stand moving ahead.

Ultimately, we can't discount the impact of the change in the US administration which could result in a rather bumpy few weeks. As a result, we could see further wide swings in price which could obfuscate the ABCD wave. Additionally, the unfolding Brexit drama will likely compound this volatility whichcould contribute to any potential confusion. However, on the balance of things, there remains a strong chance of this pattern occurring and it is worth following moving ahead.
 

About the Author

Blackwell Global Investments Limited

DISCLAIMER

The report provided by Blackwell Global Investments Limited ("Blackwell Global") is meant for informative reading and should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research . The information and opinions presented do not take into account any particular individual's investment objectives, financial situation, or needs, and hence does not constitute as an advice or a recommendation with respect to any investment product. All investors should seek advice from certified financial advisors based on their unique situation before making any investment decisions and should tailor the trade size and leverage of their trading to their personal risk appetite.

Blackwell Global and all of its subsidiaries and affiliates endeavour to ensure that the information provided in this communication is complete and correct but make no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information. Information, data and opinions may change without notice and Blackwell Global is not obliged to update on the changes. The opinions and views expressed in the report are solely those of the authors and analysts and do not necessarily represent that of Blackwell Global. It should not be construed as financial advice for a purchase or sale of any foreign currency, contracts-for-differences, precious metals or any other products offered by Blackwell Global mentioned herein. Any projections or views of the market provided by Blackwell Global may not prove to be accurate. Past performance is not necessarily an indicative of future performance. Blackwell Global will not accept liability for any losses incurred directly or indirectly made by readers and clients as a result of any person or group of persons acting on the information contained herein.

The Blackwell Global's Research team does not render investment, legal, accounting, tax, or other professional advice. If investment, legal, tax, or other expert assistance is required, the services of a competent professional should be sought. This report is prepared for the use of Blackwell Global's clients and may not be reproduced, distributed or published by any person for any purpose without the prior consent of Blackwell Global.

