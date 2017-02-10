ActionForex.com
EURAUD Poised To Reverse Once Again Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by Blackwell Global | Feb 10 17 06:18 GMT

EURAUD Poised To Reverse Once Again

Key Points:

  • The pair is testing the downside of the wedge structure.
  • Stochastics are highly oversold.
  • Reversal now looking fairly likely.

If you're looking for something a bit more exotic than the majors, the EURAUD could be worth taking a look at over the coming sessions. Specifically, the recent spate of losses experienced by the pair has seriously tested, but ultimately failed to break, the downside constraint of the long-term wedge which could now lead to a reversal.

As is shown below, this wedge stretches back more than half a year and has proven to be rather resistant to attempts to break free from its constraints. This reluctance to allow the pair to break free is notably more evident on the downside which has been tested relentlessly yet remained firmly intact. As a result, we expect this latest attempt to push lower to be met with a similar outcome, leaving the EURAUD with little choice but to reverse.

What's more, this reversal is probably not too far away from occurring given the rather oversold stochastics readings. However, we could see losses extend slightly further in the near-term as, despite being close to doing so, the RSI bias hasn't yet strayed into oversold territory. When this oscillator finally does mirror the stochastic bias, we should see buying pressure return and the forecasted rally take hold.

As for exactly where we can expect to see this pairrally to, gains should be capped around the intersection of the 38.2% Fibonacci level and the upside of the wedge. This point should fall somewhere between the 1.42 and 1.43 handle unless we have a strong fundamental surge higher in the next week or so.

It's also worth mentioning that despite the near-term bullish bias, the overall bias for the EURAUD remains bearish. One only has to take a cursory glance at the daily EMA's to understand why this is the case. As a result of this, chances of an upside breakout from the wedge structure remain fairly remote in the absence of some major upset on the fundamental front.
 

About the Author

Blackwell Global Investments Limited

DISCLAIMER

The report provided by Blackwell Global Investments Limited ("Blackwell Global") is meant for informative reading and should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research . The information and opinions presented do not take into account any particular individual's investment objectives, financial situation, or needs, and hence does not constitute as an advice or a recommendation with respect to any investment product. All investors should seek advice from certified financial advisors based on their unique situation before making any investment decisions and should tailor the trade size and leverage of their trading to their personal risk appetite.

Blackwell Global and all of its subsidiaries and affiliates endeavour to ensure that the information provided in this communication is complete and correct but make no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information. Information, data and opinions may change without notice and Blackwell Global is not obliged to update on the changes. The opinions and views expressed in the report are solely those of the authors and analysts and do not necessarily represent that of Blackwell Global. It should not be construed as financial advice for a purchase or sale of any foreign currency, contracts-for-differences, precious metals or any other products offered by Blackwell Global mentioned herein. Any projections or views of the market provided by Blackwell Global may not prove to be accurate. Past performance is not necessarily an indicative of future performance. Blackwell Global will not accept liability for any losses incurred directly or indirectly made by readers and clients as a result of any person or group of persons acting on the information contained herein.

The Blackwell Global's Research team does not render investment, legal, accounting, tax, or other professional advice. If investment, legal, tax, or other expert assistance is required, the services of a competent professional should be sought. This report is prepared for the use of Blackwell Global's clients and may not be reproduced, distributed or published by any person for any purpose without the prior consent of Blackwell Global.

