Euro Pushes Higher as Trump Speech Misses Mark EUR/USD has edged higher in the Thursday session, pushing above the 1.06 line. Currently, the pair is trading at 1.0640. On the release front, it's a busy day in Europe and the US. Eurozone Industrial Production sparkled with a gain of 1.5%, well above the forecast of 0.5%. Later in the day, the ECB will publish the minutes of its December policy meeting. In the US, today's highlight is unemployment claims, with the indicator expected to rise to 266 thousand. We'll also hear from two FOMC members – Charles Evans and Patrick Harker. Friday promises to be busy, with the US releasing retail sales and consumer confidence reports. There was plenty of anticipation ahead of Donald Trump's press conference on Thursday, but the event quickly turned into a spectacle rather than a platform outlying the president-elect's plans as president. The markets were hoping to hear some specifics about Trump's economic policy, but the president-elect didn't comply. Instead, Trump focused on attacking the media for releasing damaging material on him, and also presented his plan to avoid business conflicts while in office. The markets were clearly disappointed with the theatrics and the US dollar was broadly lower after the press conference. During the recent presidential campaign, Trump had plenty to say about the ills of the US economy on the campaign trail, but was short on solutions. He has gone on record promising tax cuts and significant fiscal spending to repair the country's infrastructure. This has led to expectations of reflation in the US, after years of low inflation levels. What does this mean for the currency markets? Lower taxes and higher spending (assuming both can be done simultaneously), would boost the US economy and raise inflation levels. This would likely lead to further rate hikes, which is bullish for the US dollar. The greenback has impressed since the US election, with EUR/USD climbing 3.7 percent.