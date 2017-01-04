<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Euro Steady Ahead of Fed Minutes EUR/USD is showing limited movement in the Wednesday session. Currently, the pair is trading at 1.0440. On the release front, German and Eurozone Services PMIs both missed their estimates. Eurozone CPI Flash Estimate jumped to 1.1%, edging above the forecast of 1.0%. In the US, today's highlight is the Federal Reserve minutes from the December meeting. On Thursday, the US releases ISM Non-farm Manufacturing PMI and two key employment indicators – ADP Employment Change and Unemployment Claims. The New Year has started on a positive note in the Eurozone, as inflation and manufacturing numbers have been solid. CPI Flash Estimate climbed to 1.1% in December, up from 0.6% in the November reading. German Manufacturing PMI improved to 55.6, edging above the forecast of 55.5. Eurozone Manufacturing PMI rose to 54.9, matching the forecast. What is particularly encouraging is that the indicator has now risen over four straight months, pointing to stronger growth in the fourth quarter. The markets are eagerly awaiting the release of the Federal Reserve minutes from the December policy meeting. At that meeting, the Fed finally raised rates for the first time since December 2015. Analysts will be combing through the minutes, looking for clues regarding future monetary policy. The US economy is performing very well, and the markets are hopeful that this continues as Donald Trump takes office. Trump's economic policies remain sketchy, although he has promised to increase fiscal spending while lowering taxes. If the economy's positive momentum continues, the Fed could be inclined to raise rates another quarter point in order to prevent the economy from overheating. If the markets remain bullish about further rate hikes, the US dollar could continue to climb in early 2017.