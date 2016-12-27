<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Euro Unchanged Ahead of US Consumer Confidence The euro is almost unchanged in the Tuesday session, as EUR/USD trades at 1.0450. There are no European releases until Thursday. In the US, today's highlight is CB Consumer Confidence, with the indicator expected to climb to 108.9 points. On Wednesday, the US releases Pending Home Sales, with the markets anticipating a strong gain of 0.6%. The week between Christmas and New Year's tends to be subdued on the markets, but on the European banking front, things are anything but calm. On Friday, the Italian government agreed to bail out Monte dei Paschi, one of Italy's largest banks, after the bank failed to raise EUR 5 billion from investors. However, the ECB has now said that the capital shortfall is much higher, to the tune of EUR 8.8 billion. The ECB tried to calm down nervous markets, saying that the bank remains solvent, while acknowledging that the bank's liquidity position had rapidly deteriorated. The European banking sector remains vulnerable, as underscored by Deutsche Bank's recent troubles. If investor confidence in the banking sector weakens, the euro could lose ground. The US economy continues to expand at a brisk clip, as underscored by the most recent revision to third quarter GDP. The Final GDP reading of 3.5% beat the estimate of 3.2%. This figure marked an upward revision of the previous GDP estimate of 3.2%. The stellar reading can be attributed to stronger consumer spending and an increase in business investment, and marked the strongest growth rate since the third quarter of 2015. US indicators ended the week on a high note. New Home Sales jumped to 592 thousand, which translated into an increase of 5.2%. This easily beat the forecast of 575 thousand. There was more good news from UoM Consumer Sentiment, which climbed to a 12-year high, with a reading of 93.8 points. The indicator was sharply higher than the previous reading of 93.2 points. The survey found that consumers are optimistic that the economy will continue to improve under Donald Trump. The president-elect has said he will cut taxes while increasing fiscal spending in order to pay for massive infrastructure improvements. The survey also noted that consumers expect economic growth to create new jobs and raise incomes.