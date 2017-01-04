<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> European Market Update Better Euro Area PMI and inflation data sets the stage for resumption of ECB QE Tapering debate Notes/Observations Major European Dec Services PMI revised higher (France, Germany and Euro Zone); Spain bests expectations while Italy misses but all remain in expansion Improvement in Spains Dec Net Unemployment data beats expectations (-87K v -50Ke) USD pauses from recent 14-year highs in basket ahead of FOMC Dec minutes and upcoming Non-Farm payroll data for clues of timing of more interest rate hikes Higher European inflation sets stage for ECB QE Tapering debate to resume Overnight Asia: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Gov Kuroda: Economy at a critical point to end deflation; BOJ to continue easing program and more confident would make progress in 2017 on deflation Japan Dec Final PMI Manufacturing confirmed its 4th consecutive month of expansion and highest reading in one year (52.4 v 51.9 prelim) Europe: (UK) DEC BRC Shop Price Index registered its 44th consecutive month of decline but smallest amount since Aug 2015 (Y/Y: -1.4% v -1.7% prior) Americas: Atlanta Fed raised Q4 GDP forecast to 2.9% from 2.5% on Dec 22nd Economic data (IN) India Dec PMI Services: 46.8 v 46.7 prior (2nd month of contraction), PMI Composite: 47.6 v 49.1 prior (SE) Sweden Dec PMI Services: 59.9 v 59.8 prior (FR) France Dec Consumer Confidence: 99 v 99e (ES) Spain Dec Net Unemployment (beat) M/M: -86.8K v -50.0Ke (ES) Spain Dec Services PMI (beat): 55.0 v 54.7e (38th month of expansion), Composite PMI: 55.5 v 53.0e (IT) Italy Dec Services PMI (miss): 52.3 v 52.6e (7th month of expansion), Composite PMI: 52.9 v 53.0e (FR) France Dec Final Services PMI (beat): 52.9 v 52.6e (confirmed 6th month of expansion and highest since Jun 2015), Composite PMI: 53.1 v 52.8e (DE) Germany Dec Final Services PMI (beat): 54.3 v 53.8e (confirms 42nd month of expansion and highest since July), Composite PMI: 55.2 v 54.8e (EU) Euro Zone Dec Final Services PMI (beat): 53.7 v 53.1e, Composite PMI: 54.4 v 53.9e (UK) Nov Mortgage Approvals (miss): 67.5K v 68.5Ke (UK) Nov Net Consumer Credit: £1.9B v £1.6Be; Net Lending: £3.2B v £3.3Be (UK) Dec Construction PMI (beat): 54.2 v 52.5e (4th month of expansion) (EU) Euro Zone Dec Advance CPI Estimate Y/Y: 1.1% v 1.0%e; CPI Core Y/Y: 0.9% v 0.8%e (IT) Italy Dec Preliminary CPI (including tobacco) M/M: 0.4% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 0.5% v 0.3%e Fixed Income Issuance: (IE) Ireland Debt Agency (NTMA) opened book to sell EUR-denominated May 2037 IGB bond; guidance seen low/mid 50s bps to mid-swaps (EU) ECB allotted $2.14B in 7-day USD Liquidity Tender at fixed 1.16% vs. $4.34B prior (SE) Sweden sold SEK10B vs. SEK10B indicated in 3-month Bills; Avg Yield: -0.8493% v -0.9506% prior; bid-to-cover: x v 1.87x prior (GR) Greece Debt Agency (PDMA) sold €1.625B vs. €1.25B indicated in 26-Week Bills; Avg Yield: 2.97% v 2.97% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.3x v 1.3x prior SPEAKERS/FIXED INCOME/FX/COMMODITIES/ERRATUM Index snapshot (as of 10:00 GMT) Indices [Stoxx50 flat at 3,317, FTSE -0.1% at 7,171, DAX -0.2% at 11,566, CAC-40 flat at 4,899, IBEX-35 +0.1% at 9,500, FTSE MIB +0.1% at 19,588, SMI +0.3% at 8,340, S&P 500 Futures +0.2%] Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European equity indices are trading mixed after an overall positive end to the Asian session; The large banking stocks trading notably higher in the Eurostoxx with shares of Deutsche Bank leading the sector gains; banking stocks mixed in the FTSE 100, with Italian peripheral lenders in the FTSE MIB trading generally higher; Homebuilder and pharmaceutical stocks leading the gains in the FTSE 100; shares of Next however the notable laggard in the index after releasing a trading update; Just the one upcoming scheduled US earning (pre-market), Unifirst Corp. Equities (as of 09:50 GMT) Consumer Discretionary: [Next NXT.UK -9.6% (Q4 trading update), Ryanair RYA.UK +1.3% (Dec metrics), Sligro Food Group SLIGR.NL +0.5% (Q4 sales), Staffline STAF.UK +1.4% (trading update), Wizz Air WIZZ.UK +1.1% (Dec metrics)] Consumer Staples: [B&M European Value Retail BME.UK +6.6% (Q3 sales)] Healthcare: [Bayer BAYN.DE +0.9% (FDA grants priority review for Stivarga)] Speakers Brazil said to seek to sell euro bonds in 2017. Govt to look to continue with USD-denominated issue in 10 and 30 year maturities Taiwan Central Bank Gov Perng: Inflation low and stable in recent years and currently targeted it below 2.0% China Trade Ministry commented on Trump's Trade Representative pick and reiterated view that both China and US should pursue stable trade and economic ties (**Note: President-elect Trump said to choose Robert Lighthizer for US Trade Representative) BOJ Survey of trading in Tokyo FX market in 2016 saw the average daily trading in USD/JPY pair at 9.27B, +14% y/y while EUR/USD was 1.65B, -40% y/y Currencies USD consolidated its recent gains as dealers still noted that FX price action dominated by central bank credibility. Major US bank analyst noted that better global PMI data, rallying industrial commodity prices and multi-year highs in German inflation still seemed to undermine the EUR currency with its price pattern being similar to the JPY from last autumn ECB seen maintaining a dovish tone despite the recent improvement in regional data and inflation. Dealers note that the central bank will continue to apply a policy for its weakest relevant link. EUR/USD off its most recent 14-year lows and back above the 1.04 level. Some dealers noted that the recent higher European inflation set the stage for resumption of ECB QE Tapering debate. EUR/USD around 1.0440 just ahead of the NY morning. USD/JPY back below the 118 level after Japan Dec Final PMI Manufacturing confirmed its 4th consecutive month of expansion and highest reading in one year GBP was little phased by the improvement in Dec Construction PMI data. GBP/USD higher by 0.3% at 1.2280 area Fixed Income: Bund futures consolidate after yesterday's sell off, currently trading down 8 ticks at 163.37 at the time of writing. Gilt futures traded in a narrow range, currently down 9 ticks at 124.84 at the time of writing. Small pop up from the plethora of UK data at 9.30am GMT which retraced, and consolidating around the day's mid-range Political/In the Papers: ECB buying fewer Portuguese government bonds in Dec as limit neared. 