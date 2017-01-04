ActionForex.com
Jan 04 12:03 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
European Market Update: Better Euro Area PMI And Inflation Data Sets The Stage For Resumption Of ECB QE Tapering Debate Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by Trade The News | Jan 04 17 10:56 GMT

European Market Update

Better Euro Area PMI and inflation data sets the stage for resumption of ECB QE Tapering debate

Notes/Observations

Major European Dec Services PMI revised higher (France, Germany and Euro Zone); Spain bests expectations while Italy misses but all remain in expansion

Improvement in Spains Dec Net Unemployment data beats expectations (-87K v -50Ke)

USD pauses from recent 14-year highs in basket ahead of FOMC Dec minutes and upcoming Non-Farm payroll data for clues of timing of more interest rate hikes

Higher European inflation sets stage for ECB QE Tapering debate to resume

Overnight

Asia:

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Gov Kuroda: Economy at a critical point to end deflation; BOJ to continue easing program and more confident would make progress in 2017 on deflation

Japan Dec Final PMI Manufacturing confirmed its 4th consecutive month of expansion and highest reading in one year (52.4 v 51.9 prelim)

Europe:

(UK) DEC BRC Shop Price Index registered its 44th consecutive month of decline but smallest amount since Aug 2015 (Y/Y: -1.4% v -1.7% prior)

Americas:

Atlanta Fed raised Q4 GDP forecast to 2.9% from 2.5% on Dec 22nd

Economic data

(IN) India Dec PMI Services: 46.8 v 46.7 prior (2nd month of contraction), PMI Composite: 47.6 v 49.1 prior

(SE) Sweden Dec PMI Services: 59.9 v 59.8 prior

(FR) France Dec Consumer Confidence: 99 v 99e

(ES) Spain Dec Net Unemployment (beat) M/M: -86.8K v -50.0Ke

(ES) Spain Dec Services PMI (beat): 55.0 v 54.7e (38th month of expansion), Composite PMI: 55.5 v 53.0e

(IT) Italy Dec Services PMI (miss): 52.3 v 52.6e (7th month of expansion), Composite PMI: 52.9 v 53.0e

(FR) France Dec Final Services PMI (beat): 52.9 v 52.6e (confirmed 6th month of expansion and highest since Jun 2015), Composite PMI: 53.1 v 52.8e

(DE) Germany Dec Final Services PMI (beat): 54.3 v 53.8e (confirms 42nd month of expansion and highest since July), Composite PMI: 55.2 v 54.8e

(EU) Euro Zone Dec Final Services PMI (beat): 53.7 v 53.1e, Composite PMI: 54.4 v 53.9e

(UK) Nov Mortgage Approvals (miss): 67.5K v 68.5Ke

(UK) Nov Net Consumer Credit: £1.9B v £1.6Be; Net Lending: £3.2B v £3.3Be

(UK) Dec Construction PMI (beat): 54.2 v 52.5e (4th month of expansion)

(EU) Euro Zone Dec Advance CPI Estimate Y/Y: 1.1% v 1.0%e; CPI Core Y/Y: 0.9% v 0.8%e

(IT) Italy Dec Preliminary CPI (including tobacco) M/M: 0.4% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 0.5% v 0.3%e

Fixed Income Issuance:

(IE) Ireland Debt Agency (NTMA) opened book to sell EUR-denominated May 2037 IGB bond; guidance seen low/mid 50s bps to mid-swaps

(EU) ECB allotted $2.14B in 7-day USD Liquidity Tender at fixed 1.16% vs. $4.34B prior

(SE) Sweden sold SEK10B vs. SEK10B indicated in 3-month Bills; Avg Yield: -0.8493% v -0.9506% prior; bid-to-cover: x v 1.87x prior

(GR) Greece Debt Agency (PDMA) sold €1.625B vs. €1.25B indicated in 26-Week Bills; Avg Yield: 2.97% v 2.97% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.3x v 1.3x prior

SPEAKERS/FIXED INCOME/FX/COMMODITIES/ERRATUM

Index snapshot (as of 10:00 GMT)

Indices [Stoxx50 flat at 3,317, FTSE -0.1% at 7,171, DAX -0.2% at 11,566, CAC-40 flat at 4,899, IBEX-35 +0.1% at 9,500, FTSE MIB +0.1% at 19,588, SMI +0.3% at 8,340, S&P 500 Futures +0.2%]

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European equity indices are trading mixed after an overall positive end to the Asian session; The large banking stocks trading notably higher in the Eurostoxx with shares of Deutsche Bank leading the sector gains; banking stocks mixed in the FTSE 100, with Italian peripheral lenders in the FTSE MIB trading generally higher; Homebuilder and pharmaceutical stocks leading the gains in the FTSE 100; shares of Next however the notable laggard in the index after releasing a trading update; Just the one upcoming scheduled US earning (pre-market), Unifirst Corp.

Equities (as of 09:50 GMT)

Consumer Discretionary: [Next NXT.UK -9.6% (Q4 trading update), Ryanair RYA.UK +1.3% (Dec metrics), Sligro Food Group SLIGR.NL +0.5% (Q4 sales), Staffline STAF.UK +1.4% (trading update), Wizz Air WIZZ.UK +1.1% (Dec metrics)]

Consumer Staples: [B&M European Value Retail BME.UK +6.6% (Q3 sales)]

Healthcare: [Bayer BAYN.DE +0.9% (FDA grants priority review for Stivarga)]

Speakers

Brazil said to seek to sell euro bonds in 2017. Govt to look to continue with USD-denominated issue in 10 and 30 year maturities

Taiwan Central Bank Gov Perng: Inflation low and stable in recent years and currently targeted it below 2.0%

China Trade Ministry commented on Trump's Trade Representative pick and reiterated view that both China and US should pursue stable trade and economic ties (**Note: President-elect Trump said to choose Robert Lighthizer for US Trade Representative)

BOJ Survey of trading in Tokyo FX market in 2016 saw the average daily trading in USD/JPY pair at 9.27B, +14% y/y while EUR/USD was 1.65B, -40% y/y

Currencies

USD consolidated its recent gains as dealers still noted that FX price action dominated by central bank credibility. Major US bank analyst noted that better global PMI data, rallying industrial commodity prices and multi-year highs in German inflation still seemed to undermine the EUR currency with its price pattern being similar to the JPY from last autumn

ECB seen maintaining a dovish tone despite the recent improvement in regional data and inflation. Dealers note that the central bank will continue to apply a policy for its weakest relevant link. EUR/USD off its most recent 14-year lows and back above the 1.04 level. Some dealers noted that the recent higher European inflation set the stage for resumption of ECB QE Tapering debate. EUR/USD around 1.0440 just ahead of the NY morning.

USD/JPY back below the 118 level after Japan Dec Final PMI Manufacturing confirmed its 4th consecutive month of expansion and highest reading in one year

GBP was little phased by the improvement in Dec Construction PMI data. GBP/USD higher by 0.3% at 1.2280 area

Fixed Income:

Bund futures consolidate after yesterday's sell off, currently trading down 8 ticks at 163.37 at the time of writing.

Gilt futures traded in a narrow range, currently down 9 ticks at 124.84 at the time of writing. Small pop up from the plethora of UK data at 9.30am GMT which retraced, and consolidating around the day's mid-range

Political/In the Papers:

ECB buying fewer Portuguese government bonds in Dec as limit neared. Reducing its support for a country where government borrowing costs were rising and the economic outlook was uncertain

Looking Ahead

05.30 (UK) Weekly John Lewis LFL sales data

06:00 (IE) Ireland Dec Unemployment Rate: No est v 7.3% prior

06:00 (RU) Russia to sell OFZ Bonds

06:30 (TR) Turkey Dec Effective Exchange rate (REER): No est v 95.24 prior

06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing

07:00 (US) MBA Mortgage Applications w/e Dec 30th (**Note: 2 weeks worth of data)

07:00 (BR) Brazil Dec PMI Services: No est v 44.4 prior, PMI Composite: No est v 45.3 prior

07:00 (CA) Canada Nov Leading Indicator: No est v 0.3% prior

07:45 (US) Weekly Goldman Economist Chain Store Sales

08:15 (UK) Baltic Dry Bulk Index

08:55 (US) Weekly Redbook Sales

09:00 (EU) Weekly ECB Forex Reserves: € v €276.0B prior

14:00 (US) FOMC Meeting Minutes Dec 13-14th Meeting

14:00 (CO) Colombia Dec Total PPI Y/Y: No est v 1.9% prior; Domestic PPI M/M: No est v 1.0% prior

16:30 (US) Weekly API Oil Inventories
 

About the Author

Trade The News Staff
Trade The News, Inc.

Legal disclaimer and risk disclosure

All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.

More from Trade The News:

Latest in Fundamental Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.