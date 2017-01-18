<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> European Market Update Both German and Euro Zone inflation final readings confirm multi-year highs ahead of Thurs ECB meeting Notes/Observations Political and positioning driven market remains a focus UK jobless claims improved more-than-expected; hourly wages at highest level since Sept 2015 - Both German and Euro Zone inflation final readings confirm multi-year highs ahead of Thurs ECB meeting South Africa CPI remains above central bank's target for the 4th straight month Overnight: Asia: PBoC adviser Fan Gang stated that he expected stronger CNY currency (Yuan) against USD and that recent yuan depreciation was a "reasonable response" to the stronger dollar after Donald Trump's s election and the possibility of a US interest rate hikes. Europe: Italy Treasury received letter from EU Commission requesting a budget adjustment equal to 0.2% of GDP. Italian govt to decide in the next few days how to respond to the EC budget request Economic data (DE) Germany Dec Final CPI M/M: 0.7% v 0.7%e; Y/Y: 1.7% v 1.7%e (confirms highest annual level in 3 1/2 years) (DE) Germany Dec Final CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 1.0% v 1.0%e; Y/Y: 1.7% v 1.7%e (ZA) South Africa Dec CPI (higher) M/M: 0.4% v 0.2%e; Y/Y: 6.8% v 6.5%e ** ** (ZA) South Africa Dec CPI Core M/M: 0.5% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 5.9% v 5.7%e Bank of Spain (BOS): Nov Bad loans at 9.2% v 9.3% prior (UK) Dec Jobless Claims Change (beat): -10.1K v +5.0Ke; Claimant Count Rate: 2.3% v 2.3%e (UK) Nov Average Weekly Earnings 3M/Y: 2.8% v 2.6%e; Weekly Earnings (ex Bonus) 3M/Y: 2.7% v 2.6%e (UK) Nov ILO Unemployment Rate 3M/3M: 4.9% v 4.8%e, Employment Change 3M/3M: -9K v -35Ke (EU) Euro Zone Dec CPI M/M: 0.5% v 0.5%e; Y/Y (Final): 1.1% v 1.1%e; CPI Core Y/Y: 0.9% v 0.9%e (highest level since Sept 2013) Fixed Income Issuance: (IN) India sold total INR100B vs. INR100B indicated in 3-month and 12-month Bills (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) opened its book to sell Sept 2033 BTP; guidance seen low 20bps to mid-swaps; order book over €18B (DK) Denmark sold total DKK660M in 3-month and 6-month Bills (EU) ECB allotted $265M in 7-day USD Liquidity Tender at fixed % vs. $265M prior (SE) Sweden sold SEK10B vs. SEK10B indicated in 3-month Bills; Avg Yield: -0.7747% v -0.8493% prior; bid-to-cover: 1.36x v 1.63x prior (NO) Norway sold NOK3.0B vs. NOK3.0B indicated in 2021 bond; Avg Yield: 1.01% v 0.95% prior; Bid-to-cover: x v 3.1x prior SPEAKERS/FIXED INCOME/FX/COMMODITIES/ERRATUM Index snapshot (as of 10:00 GMT) Indices [Stoxx50 -0.1% at 3,287, FTSE +0.1% at 7,230, DAX +0.1% at 11,556, CAC-40 -0.3% at 4,844, IBEX-35 +0.2% at 9,410, FTSE MIB -0.2% at 19,259, SMI flat at 8,301, S&P 500 Futures +0.1%] Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European equity indices are trading mixed but generally higher after UK PM Teresa Mays speech yesterday and as earnings releases start to pick up across Europe; Asian markets ending higher overnight; shares of ASML leading the gains in the Eurostoxx after releasing Q4 results; Banking stocks trading mixed in the index; SMI weighed by the Swiss banking and insurance stocks; shares of Pearson the notable laggard in the FTSE 100 trading down double digits having its shares halted after trading down 27.5%; commodity and mining stocks trading lower in the index as oil prices trade sharply lower intraday; homebuilder stocks also trading notably lower. Upcoming scheduled US earnings (pre-market) include TD Ameritrade, Citigroup, Commerce Bankshares, Fastenal, Goldman Sachs, Northern Trust Corp, Charles Schwab, and US Bancorp. Equities (as of 09:50 GMT) Consumer Discretionary: [Burberry Group BRBY.UK +0.3% (Q3 sales), JD Wetherspoon JDW.UK +2.1% (12-week sales), Ladbrokes Coral LCL.UK +3.5% (prelim FY16 results), Mitie MTO.UK -5.9% (trading update), Pearson PSON.UK -26.4% (trading update), Premier Foods PFD.UK -16.2% (trading update)] Financials: [U&I Group UAI.UK +0.8% (JV with Colony NorthStar)] - Healthcare: [Hikma Pharmaceuticals HIK.UK +1.8% (FDA approval for Sodium Oxybate), Novozymes NZYMB.DK +3.1% (Q4 results)] Industrials: [FACC FACC.AT +6.6% (9M results), Lavendon LVD.UK +3.8% (Loxam raises offer to 270p/shr)] Technology: [ASML Holdings ASML.NL +5.2% (Q4 results)] Speakers Spain PM Rajoy stated that the central Govt and autonomous regions to work on regional financing and meet each year. Spain must continue with fiscal consolidation and job creation remained the govt top priority Greece PM Tsipras stated that its 2nd bailout review would close without legislating any new austerity measures after 2018 Germany Cabinet said to recommend Sept 24th as date for national election Czech Central Bank's Lizal reiterated view that exit from FX cap seen in mid-2017 and that market was wrong to expect any 'Swiss-like' surprise in removal of FX cap Hungary Central Bank's Nagy reiterated view that NBH is prepared to add to unconventional measures for further easing if necessary Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Suga reiterated govt view to watch FX price action with vigilance with stability being important Indonesia Finance official stated that govt was considering applying a progressive export tax on minerals of 0%, 5% and 7.5% depending on the miners' level of smelter completion IEA Chief Economist Birol reiterated view that saw lots more supply coming into market in late 2017/early 2018 period Currencies GBP retraced a portion of its 3% gain from Tuesday following the UK PM stance on Brexit. The market appeared to have been short the GBP currency and covered the position after PM May noted that both Houses of Parliament would vote on the final Brexit deal. The softer GBP today aided by overall view that UK was prepared to walk away from negotiations should the terms turn out to become unattractive. GBP/USD lower by 0.9% just above the 1.23 level. EUR/USD was slightly lower despite that both German and Euro Zone inflation final readings confirmed multi-year highs ahead of Thurs ECB meeting. Pair just below the 1.07 level just ahead of the NY morning. CAD currency was steady ahead of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision. USD/CAD at 1.3070 Fixed Income: Bund futures trade at 163.72 down 19 ticks continuing declines from yesterday highs looking to close the gap at 163.54 with a break targeting 163.14 then 162.92. A move back higher targets 164.28 followed by 164.94. Gilt futures trade at 124.97 declining from yesterday's high as PM May calmed Hard Brexit fears. Separetly UK job numbers were positive with a 5 month high reading for average hourly earnings. Support below 124.81 low stands at 124.26 then 123.86. Resistance moves to 125.35 followed by 125.73 yesterday high. Short Sterling futures trade 1 to 2bp lower on the back of the strong jobs data with Jun17Jun18 steepening to 18/19bp. Wednesday's liquidity report showed Tuesday's excess liquidity rose to €1.273T a rise of €7B from €1.266T prior. This was primarily due to AFs and MonPol portfolios falloing to negative €803.3B. AFs are negative when the MonPol portfolios exceeds the liquidity absorbing effect of AFs. Use of the marginal lending facility rose to €88M from €65M prior. Corporate issuance saw $20.8B come to market via 6 issuers led by Bank of America $6.75B 4 part offering, Wells Fargo $5B 2 part offering and Morgan Stanley 3 part $7B offering following earnings. Yesterday's issuance puts January volume above $110B marking the 2nd busiest January on record. Euro denominated issuance continues to see steady flows with Vonovia selling €1B in a 2 part offering, as well as an 8 year bond offering from SNAM. Looking Ahead (CH) World Economic Forum continues (Day 2 of 3) (DE) German Brexit committee meets for 1st time (IL) Israel Jan 12-month CPI Forecast: No est v 0.6% prior (BR) Brazil Jan CNI Industrial Confidence: No est v 48.0 prior 05:30 (EU) EUs Juncker 05:30 (UK) DMO to sell £2.75B in 0.5% July 2022 Conventional Gilts 05:45 (EU) ECBs Nouy (SSM chief) 06:00 (ZA) South Africa Nov Retail Sales M/M: +0.8%e v -0.7% prior; Y/Y: -0.4%e v -0.2% prior 06:00 (RU) Russia to sell combined RUB43.4B in 2021 and 2031 OFZ bonds 06:30 OPEC Monthly Report 07:00 (US) MBA Mortgage Applications w/e Jan 13th: No est v 5.8% prior 07:00 (DE) German Chancellor Merkel caucus, Facebook Rep Discuss Combating Online Hate 07:00 (UK) PM May weekly question time in House of Commons 07:45 (US) Weekly Goldman Economist Chain Store Sales 08:00 (PL) Poland Dec Employment M/M: 0.1%e v 0.2% prior; Y/Y: 3.0%e v 3.1% prior 08:00 (PL) Poland Dec Average Gross Wages M/M: 8.4%e v 1.7% prior; Y/Y: 4.1%e v 4.0% prior 08:15 (UK) Baltic Dry Bulk Index 08:30 (US) Dec CPI M/M: 0.3%e v 0.2% prior; Y/Y: 2.1%e v 1.7% prior 08:30 (US) Dec CPI Ex Food and Energy M/M: 0.2%e v 0.2% prior; Y/Y: 2.2%e v 2.1% prior 08:30 (US) Dec CPI Index NSA: 241.546e v 241.353 prior, CPI Core Index SA: 249.749e v 249.357 prior 08:30 (US) Dec Real Avg Weekly Earnings Y/Y: No est v 0.5% prior 08:55 (US) Weekly Redbook Sales 09:15 (US) Dec Industrial Production M/M: +0.6%e v -0.4% prior; Capacity Utilization: 75.4%e v 75.0% prior, Manufacturing Production: +0.5%e v -0.1% prior - 09:50 (UK) Bank of England (BOE) Bond Buying Operation (7-15 years) 10:00 (CA) Bank of Canada (BOC) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Interest Rates unchanged at 0.50% 10:00 (US) Jan NAHB Housing Market Index: 69e v 70 prior 10:00 (US) Feds Kashkari (dove, 2017 voter) 11:15 (CA) Bank of Canada (BOC) Gov Poloz to hold the quarterly post rate decision press conference 14:00 (US) Federal Reserve releases Beige Book 14:00 (CO) Colombia Nov Industrial Production Y/Y: 2.2%e v 0.4% prior 14:00 (CO) Colombia Nov Retail Sales Y/Y: +0.5%e v -0.7% prior 15:00 (US) Fed Chair Yellen speaks in San Francisco 16:00 (US) Nov Total Net TIC Flows: No est v +$18.8B prior; Net Long-term TIC Flows: No est v +$9.4B prior 16:30 (US) Weekly API Oil Inventories