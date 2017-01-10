<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> European Market Update Czech CPI hits target for 1st time in 4 years EU Mid-Market Update: Czech CPI hits target for 1st time in 4 years; raising expectations of removal of FX floor Notes/Observations Norway CPI data keeps door open for more rate cuts Czech CPI hits target for 1st time in 4 years; raising expectations of removal of FX floor France Nov Industrial and Manufacturing Production data handily beats expectations Various OPEC/Non-OPEC members continue touting compliance to production cut Overnight: Asia: China Dec PPI Y/Y: 5.5% v 4.6%e (4th straight positive print and highest level since Sept 2011) China NDRC chairman Xu: China 2016 GDP may grow over 6.7% (vs. 6.5-7.0% target); CPI is growing moderately at 2% (vs. 3% target) Europe: Chancellor Hammond: no decisions have been made yet as to which structures would be suit Govt aspirations (single market access or customs union) post Brexit. UK sought

a free trading relationship with the EU Americas: Trump said to name his son-in-law (Jared Kushner) as senior adviser to the President Economic data (JP) Japan Dec Consumer Confidence: 43.1 v 40.9 prior (1st improvement in 3 months) (CH) Swiss Dec Unemployment Rate: 3.5% v 3.5%e, Unemployment Rate (Seasonally Adj): 3.3% v 3.3%e (NO) Norway Dec CPI (miss) M/M: -0.5% v -0.1%e; Y/Y: 3.5% v 3.9%e (NO) Norway Dec CPI Underlying M/M: -0.4% v -0.1%e; Y/Y: 2.5% v 2.8%e (FR) France Nov Industrial Production M/M: 2.2% v 0.6%e; Y/Y: +1.8% v -0. 2%e (FR) France Nov Manufacturing Production M/M: 2.3% v 0.7%e; Y/Y: +1.4% v -0.2%e (DK) Denmark Dec CPI M/M: 0.0% v 0.1%e; Y/Y: 0.5% v 0.6%e (CZ) Czech Dec CPI M/M: 0.3% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 2.0% v 1.9%e (hits inflation target for 1st time in 4 years) (SE) Sweden Nov Industrial Production M/M: 1.2% v 1.5%e; Y/Y: 0.1% v 0.0%e (BR) Brazil Jan IGP-M Inflation (1st Preview): 0.9% v 0.8%e (IT) Bank of Italy (BOI) Nov Bad bank loans -1.7% v -1.0% y/y (€199.1B v €198.6B prior) Fixed Income Issuance: (EU) EFSF opened its book to sell €3.0B in Nov 2022 bond; guidance seen -19bps to mid-swaps (NL) Netherlands Debt Agency (DSTA) sold €940M vs. €0.75-1.25B indicated range in 2.75% 2047 DSL Bonds; Avg Yield: % v 1.616% prior (AT) Austria Debt Agency (AFFA) sold total €1.1B vs. €1.1B indicated in 2026 and 2047 RAGB bonds Sold €650M in 0.75% Oct 2026 RAGB bond; Avg Yield: 0.514% v 0.596% prior; Bid-to-cover 2.33x v 2.49x prior Sold €350M in 1.5% Feb 2047 RAGB; Avg Yield: 1.478% v 1.015% prior; Bid-to-cover: 3.61x v 3.79x prior (ID) Indonesia sold total IDR6.6T in Islamic bonds (ZA) South Africa sold total ZAR2.35B vs. ZAR2.35B indicated in 2037, 2041, and 2048 bonds (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) sold HUF30B in 3-month Bills; Avg Yield: 0.14% v 0.15% prior; Bid-to-cover: 2.98x v 1.69X prior (EU) ECB allotted €32.3B in 7-Day Main Refinancing Tender at 0.00% vs. €33Be (DE) Germany sold €793M vs. €1.0B indicated in 0.1% Apr 2026 I/L Bund; Real Yield: -1.07% v -0.94% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.8x v 1.8x prior (UK) DMO sold £750M in 0.125% I/L 2046 Gilts; Real Yield: -1.532% v -1.599% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.82x v 1.57x prior (BE) Belgium Debt Agency (BDA) sold total €2.0B vs. €1.6-2.0B indicated range in 3-Month and 12-Month Bills SPEAKERS/FIXED INCOME/FX/COMMODITIES/ERRATUM Index snapshot (as of 10:00 GMT) Indices [Stoxx50 -0.2% at 3,304, FTSE +0.2% at 7,248, DAX -0.1% at 11,559, CAC-40 -0.1% at 4,884, IBEX-35 -0.6% at 9,438, FTSE MIB -0.2% at 19,331, SMI -0.2% at 8,407, S&P 500 Futures flat] Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European equity indices are trading generally lower with the FTSE 100 outperforming once again; Banking stocks weighing in the Eurostoxx with shares of BBVA, Deutsche Bank, and Intesa Sanpaolo trading notably lower; Banking stocks also weighing in the IBEX, with the Italian peripheral lenders weighing in the FTSE MIB; shares of Siemens trading notably higher after receiving an analyst upgrade; commodity and mining stocks trading notably higher in the FTSE 100 as copper prices trade sharply higher intraday. Just the one upcoming scheduled US earning (pre-market) Lamb Weston. Equities (as of 09:50 GMT) Consumer Discretionary: [Boohoo.com BOO.UK +1.0% (trading update), Just Eat JE.UK -7.5% (FY16 orders), Matas MATAS.DK +4.6% (Q3 sales), Metro AG MEO.DE -2.0% (Q1 sales)] Consumer Staples: [WM Morrison MRW.UK +4.0% (Christmas sales)] Financials: [Harworth Group HWG.UK +3.9% (trading update)] Healthcare: [Evolva Holding EVE.CH -22.4% (Cuts outlook, stevia collaboration update)] Technology: [Siemens SIE.DE +1.4% (analyst upgrade)] Speakers German Industry Lobby BDI set 2017 GDP growth forecast at ~1.5% with export growth between 2-3% Germany far-right AFD party co-leader Meuthen: Euro zone should be split into two with a strong cluster around Germany and a weak cluster including France. German economy could suffer for a year or two in the wake of such a euro zone split Colombia Central Bank Gov Echavarria: CPI target might require interest rate caution China State researcher Zhu Baoling reiterated view that govt should consider one-off devaluation of the yuan exchange rate in 2017 noting that devaluation was justified by economic conditions now China Politburo Standing Committee reiterated to promote stabke and healthy economic development and promote social stability in 2017 Russia oil companies said to be cutting production (in line with OPEC agreement) with output cuts exceeding 50K bpd. Russia invited to oil monitoring meeting in Vienna on Jan 21-22nd Iraq Oil Min Al-Luaibi: Iraq has cut 160K bpd oil output under the OPEC agreement Currencies USD continued to consolidate against most major pairs as dealers took its cue from narrowing US yield spread as the 2- and 10-year yields were under 112 bps (compered to 137bps in mid-Dec). The greenback was off its worst levels in a quiet session with EUR/USD hovering just below the 116 level. USD/JPY tested 115.20 during the session Asian but was re-approaching 116 just ahead of the NY morning. GBP/USD bucked the trend was off by 0.2% at 1.2130 area. TRY currency (Lira) hits fresh record lows as pair approaches 3.78 level as parliament continued debates over constitutional amendments that would hand the President sweeping executive powers and limit checks and balances Market participants were aggressive placing bets on the removal of the EUR/CZK currency floor after Czech Dec inflation hit the central banks 2% target for the 1st time in four years. Forwards fixing exchange rate 12 months from now fell below 26.60 level for its strongest on closing basis since Czech Central Bank imposed 27/EUR cap back in Nov. 2013 Fixed Income: Bund futures trade at 163.09 up 14 ticks consolidating around the 163 mark, as Equities post a slight decline. Support moves to 162.85 initially followed by yesterday low of 162.47 then 162.24. Resistance moves to 163.33 followed by 163.76 then 164.52. Gilt futures trade at 124.66 up 7 ticks with continued weakness in Sterling putting pressure on yields. Continued upside continues to target 125.13 initially then 125.35 followed by 125.51. A move lower sees support at 124.55 followed by 124.17 way to 123.86. Short Sterling futures trade flat with Jun17Jun18 trading at 15/16bp. Tuesday's liquidity report showed Monday's excess liquidity rose to €1.252T a rise of €2B from €1.250T prior. This was primarily due to AFs and MonPol portfolios falling to negative €780.5B. AFs are negative when the MonPol portfolios exceeds the liquidity absorbing effect of AFs. Use of the marginal lending facility fell to €137M from €249M prior. Corporate issuance saw $10.7B come to market via 9 deal's led by Deutsche Telekom 4 part $3.5B offering and Marsh & McLennan $1B 2 part offering.

For Euro denominated issuance activity remains buoyant with 15 deals priced yesterday. Names included NN Group, HeidelbergCement and Commerzbank. This morning has continued to see strong activity with a dual tranche offering from Telefonica and BASF to name a few. Looking Ahead (IR) Iran, International negotiators meet in Vienna (PT) Bank of Portugal reports Dec ECB financing to Portuguese Banks (RU) Russia Dec Sovereign Wealth Fund Balances: Reserve Fund: No est v $31.3B prior; Wellbeing Fund: No est v $71.3B prior (MX) Mexico Dec Nominal Wages: No est v 4.5% prior 06:00 (US) Dec NFIB Small Business Optimism: 99.5e v 98.4 prior 06:00 (BR) Brazil Nov Retail Sales M/M: +0.3%e v -0.8% prior; Y/Y: -5.4%e v -8.2% prior 06:00 (BR) Brazil Nov Broad Retail Sales M/M: -0.3%e v -0.5% prior; Y/Y: -5.8%e v -10.0% prior 06:00 (BR) Brazil CONAB Report 06:00 (TR) Turkey to sell 2.7% I/L 2026 Bonds 06:00 (RU) Russia announces weekly OFZ bond auction 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing 07:00 (CZ) Czech Central Bank comments on Dec CPI data 07:45 (US) Weekly Goldman Economist Chain Store Sales 08:00 (RU) Russia Dec Final CPI M/M: No est v 0.4% prelim; Y/Y: No est v 5.4% prelim 08:00 (RU) Russia Dec CPI Core M/M: 0.4%e v 0.4% prior; Y/Y: 6.0%e v 6.2% prior 08:15 (UK) Baltic Dry Bulk Index 08:15 (CA) Canada Dec Annualized Housing Starts: 190.0Ke v 184.0K prior 08:30 (CA) Canada Nov Building Permits M/M: -6.0%e v +8.7% prior 08:55 (US) Weekly Redbook Sales 09:00 (EU) Weekly ECB Forex Reserves: No est v €286.4B prior 09:00 (MX) Mexico Oct Gross Fixed Investment: 0.3%e v 0.7% prior 09:00 (BR) Brazil to sell I/L 2022. 2026. 2035 and 2055 Bonds 09:50 (UK) Bank of England (BOE) Bond Buying Operation (over 15 years) 10:00 (US) Nov Wholesale Inventories (Final) M/M: 0.9%e v 0.9% prelim; Wholesale Trade Sales M/M: 0.5%e v 1.4% prior 10:00 (US) Nov JOLTS Job Openings: 5.50Me v 5.534M prior 10:30 (CA) Canada to sell combined C$9.0B in 3-month. 6-month and 12-month bills 11:30 (NZ) New Zealand Dec QV House Prices Y/Y: No est v 12.4% prior 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 4-Week Bills 12:00 (US) DOE Short-Term Crude Outlook 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 3-Year Notes 16:30 (US) Weekly API Oil Inventories