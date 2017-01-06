<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> European Market Update European confidence data improves in Dec Notes/Observations Market await US Dec jobs report; price action limited Participation light with some market closures in Europe for Day of the Epiphany Overnight: Asia: PBoC said to consider increasing CNY currency (Yuan) rate expectation management in 2017 and would not tolerate sustained depreciation of yuan China PBoC set Yuan Mid-point at 6.8668 vs. 6.9307 prior (biggest margin of strength since 2005 revaluation of Yuan) but Yuan gives back strength during European morning China Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) reiterated view 2017 GDP target around 6.5% Europe: France Les Echos Presidential Poll saw a tight 3-way race in 1st round between Fillon, Le Pen, Macron (Fillon between 23-28%, Le Pen between 22-24% and Macron between 16-24%) Americas: Fed's Williams (moderate, non-voter) noted that central Fed view of three rate hikes next year was "reasonable" Energy: Saudi Arabia said to have reduced output by at least 486K bpd, fully complying with OPEC production agreement (in-line with reports recently seen out of Kuwait and Iraq) Economic data (DE) Germany Nov Factory Orders (miss) M/M: -2.5% v -2.4%e, Y/Y: 3.0% v 3.6%e (DE) Germany Nov Retail Sales (mixed)M/M: -1.8% v -0.9%e; Y/Y: 3.2% v 1.2%e (FR) France Nov Trade Balance (beat): -€4.4B v -€4.8Be (CH) Swiss Dec Foreign Currency Reserves (CHF): 645.3B v 649.0Be (UK) Q3 Unit Labor Costs Y/Y: 2.3% v 1.7%e (RO) Romania Central Bank (NBR) left Interest Rates unchanged at 1.75% (as expected) (EU) Euro Zone Dec Business Climate Indicator (beat): 0.79 v 0.47e; Consumer Confidence (Final): -5.1 v -5.1e, Economic Confidence: 107.8 v 106.8e, Industrial Confidence: +0.1 v -0.4e, Services Confidence: 12.9 v 12.0e (EU) Euro Zone Nov Retail Sales M/M: -0.4% v -0.4%e; Y/Y: 2.3% v 1.9%e (BR) Brazil Dec FGV Inflation IGP-DI M/M: 0.8% v 0.7%e; Y/Y: 7.2% v 7.0%e Fixed Income Issuance: None seen SPEAKERS/FIXED INCOME/FX/COMMODITIES/ERRATUM Index snapshot (as of 10:00 GMT) Indices [Stoxx50 -0.4% at 3,301, FTSE -0.1% at 7,192, DAX -0.3% at 11,556, CAC-40 -0.5% at 4,877, IBEX-35 -0.3% at 9,457, FTSE MIB -0.7% at 19,515, SMI -0.2% at 8,374, S&P 500 Futures -0.1%] Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European equity indices are trading lower after a generally weak Asian session overnight, and as market participants await the US Non-farm payrolls data scheduled later on today; banking stocks weighing on most of the indices across Europe, particularly the FTSE MIB, IBEX and the Eurostoxx; banking stocks however trading higher in the FTSE 100; commodity and mining stocks trading notably lower in the index as copper trades down intraday; shares of Sanofi the notable laggard in the Eurostoxx after the US Court granted permanent injunction for infringement of Amgen's Repatha patents. Upcoming scheduled US earnings (pre-market) include AngioDynamics, AZZ inc, Greenbrier Companies, and Jean Coutu. Equities (as of 09:50 GMT) Consumer Discretionary: [EasyJet EZJ.UK +0.2% (Dec metrics)] Financials: [TP ICAP TCAP.UK +7.2% (trading update)] Healthcare: [Sanofi-Aventis SAN.FR -2.6% (Court grants permanent injunction for infringement of Amgen's Repatha patents)] Industrials: [Dassault Aviation AM.FR -3.2% (Dec order intake and backlog), Fenner FENR.UK +14.2% (trading update), Fiat Chrysler FCA.IT +3.0% (CEO comments)] Materials: [Glencore GLEN.UK -0.1% (considering strategic options in connection with Congo Mutanda mine)] Utilities: [Engie GSZ.FR -0.7% (EU to order fine of €300M or more to Luxembourg)] Speakers Italy Atlante fund reportedly might contribute €1B more for Veneto and Vicenza which would bring the total for rescue of the two troubled lenders to about €3.5B Czech Central Bank Dec Minutes: Domestic growth was robust. Board did discuss implementing the negative rates but deemed could represent risk to financial stability in the long-term. Robust domestic growth was decreasing dependence of external factors on inflation. Consensus that both Fed rate hike and ECB QE extension had been expected by markets and not representing any unexpected shock China Foreign Min said to seek non-conflicting relationship with incoming Trump Administration. China also wanted South Korea to stop its anti-missile system BOJ could slightly upgrade its CPI forecasts at its Jan 31st policy decision due to weak JPY currency (Yen) (**Note: Back in Oct BOJ cut FY16/17 CPI outlook to -0.1% from +0.1% and FY17/18 CPI outlook to 1.5% from 1.7%) Currencies USD was slightly firmer in relatively quiet trading as traders positioned themselves for US non-farm payroll report due out later today. The Greenback remained within recent ranges. EUR/USD holding around the 1.06 level while USD/JPY was higher by 0.5% just under the 116 handle. CNY currency saw a volatile session. China PBoC set Yuan Mid-point at 6.8668 vs. 6.9307 prior (biggest margin of strength since 2005 revaluation of Yuan) but the CNY later weakened as analysts believed the Yuan was still poised to break beyond the 7 handle despite efforts by Chinese authorities this week to slow the currencys decline against the USD Fixed Income: Bund futures trade at 163.49 down 5 ticks in range bound trade, as the market awaits US non farm payroll later today. Support lies at 163.05 initially followed by 162.81 yesterday low. Resistance remains at 163.76 followed by 164.52. Gilt futures trade at 125.06 up 11 ticks continuing to make back ground following the sharp move down yesterday. Futures snapped back from 124.22 low reached yesterday, with a move back below targeting 123.86. Continued upside targets 125.35 initially followed by 125.51. Short Sterling futures trade flat with Jun17Jun18 remaining steady at 15/16bp. Friday's liquidity report showed Thursday's excess liquidity rose to €1.247T a rise of €7B from €1.240T prior. This was primarily due to AFs and MonPol portfolios falling to negative €775B. AFs are negative when the MonPol portfolios exceeds the liquidity absorbing effect of AFs. Use of the marginal lending facility fell to €374M from €388M prior. Corporate issuance saw another $10.5B come to market via 7 issuers bringing the weekly volume to $55B. Notable issuers included Berkshire Hathaway 2 part $1.3B offering, Comcasr $2.5B 2 part offering and SocGen 2 part $1.25B offering. Euro denominated issuance was also very active with 17 deals being announced including a €1B 2 part offering from Berkshire Hathaway. Financial names led the issuance which included a €1B 5 year issuance from BBVA. For the week ending 4th Jan Lipper US fund flows reported IG Funds net inflows of $2.19B and High Yield Net inflows of $734.1M. Looking Ahead (UR) Ukraine Dec CPI M/M: 1.4%e v 1.8% prior; Y/Y: 12.7%e v 12.1% prior 06:00 (IE) Ireland Dec Live Registry Monthly Change: No est v -2.8K prior; Live Registry Level: No est v 285.6K prior 06:00 (IE) Ireland Nov Industrial Production M/M: No est v -3.6% prior; Y/Y: No est v -6.4% prior 06:00 (BR) Brazil Nov PPI Manufacturing M/M: No est v 0.2% prior; Y/Y: No est v -0.9% prior 06:00 (CL) Chile Dec CPI M/M: 0.1%e v 0.1% prior; Y/Y: 3.0%e v 2.9% prior; CPI Ex-Food&Energy M/M: 0.1%e v 0.0% prior 06:00 (UK) DMO to sell combined £5.5B in 1-month, 3-month and 6-month bills (£1.0B, £2.0B and £2.5B respectively) 06:30 (IN) India Weekly Forex Reserves 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing 07:00 (IN) India Q1 Advance GDP Y/Y: 6.8%e v 7.6% prior - 08:15 (UK) Baltic Dry Bulk Index 08:30 (US) Dec Change in Nonfarm Payrolls: +175Ke v +178K prior, Change in Private Payrolls: +170Ke v +156K prior, Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: 0Ke (flat) v -4 K prior 08:30 (US) Dec Unemployment Rate: 4.7%e v 4.6% prior, Underemployment Rate: No est v 9.3% prior, Change in Household Employment: No est v +160K prior, Civilian Labor Force Participation Rate: No est v 62.7 prior 08:30 (US) Dec Average Hourly Earnings M/M: +0.3%e v -0.1% prior; Y/Y: 2.8%e v 2.5% prior; Average Weekly Hours: 34.4e v 34.4 prior 08:30 (US) Nov Trade Balance: -$45.5Be v -$42.6B prior 08:30 (CA) Canada Dec Net Change in Employment: -5.0Ke v +10.7K prior; Unemployment Rate: 6.9%e v 6.8% prior, Full Time Employment Change: No est v -8.7K prior, Part Time Employment Change: No est v +19.4K prior, Participation Rate: 65.6%e v 65.6% prior 08:30 (CA) Canada Nov Int'l Merchandise Trade: -C$1.6Be v C$1.1B prior 08:30 (US) Weekly USDA Net Export Sales 09:00 (MX) Mexico Dec Consumer Confidence: 84.1e v 84.4 prior 09:00 (MX) Mexico Nov Leading Indicators M/M: No est v -0.02 prior 09:00 (RO) Romania Central Bank gov Isarescu to hold post rate decision press conference 10:00 (US) Nov Factory Orders: -2.3%e v +2.7% prior, Factory Orders (Ex-Transportation): No est v 0.8% prior 10:00 (US) Nov Final Durable Goods Orders: -4.6%e v -4.6% prelim; Durables Ex Transportation: 0.2%e v 0.5% prelim, Capital Goods Orders (Non-defense ex aircraft): No est v 0.9% prelim, Capital Goods Shipments (Non-defense/ex-aircraft): No est v 0.2% prelim, Durables Ex-Defense: No est v -6.6% prelim 13:00 (US) Weekly Baker Hughes Rig Count data