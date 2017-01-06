ActionForex.com
Jan 06 12:04 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
European Market Update: European Confidence Data Improves In Dec Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by Trade The News | Jan 06 17 11:06 GMT

European Market Update

European confidence data improves in Dec

Notes/Observations

Market await US Dec jobs report; price action limited

Participation light with some market closures in Europe for Day of the Epiphany

Overnight:

Asia:

PBoC said to consider increasing CNY currency (Yuan) rate expectation management in 2017 and would not tolerate sustained depreciation of yuan

China PBoC set Yuan Mid-point at 6.8668 vs. 6.9307 prior (biggest margin of strength since 2005 revaluation of Yuan) but Yuan gives back strength during European morning

China Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) reiterated view 2017 GDP target around 6.5%

Europe:

France Les Echos Presidential Poll saw a tight 3-way race in 1st round between Fillon, Le Pen, Macron (Fillon between 23-28%, Le Pen between 22-24% and Macron between 16-24%)

Americas:

Fed's Williams (moderate, non-voter) noted that central Fed view of three rate hikes next year was "reasonable"

Energy:

Saudi Arabia said to have reduced output by at least 486K bpd, fully complying with OPEC production agreement (in-line with reports recently seen out of Kuwait and Iraq)

Economic data

(DE) Germany Nov Factory Orders (miss) M/M: -2.5% v -2.4%e, Y/Y: 3.0% v 3.6%e

(DE) Germany Nov Retail Sales (mixed)M/M: -1.8% v -0.9%e; Y/Y: 3.2% v 1.2%e

(FR) France Nov Trade Balance (beat): -€4.4B v -€4.8Be

(CH) Swiss Dec Foreign Currency Reserves (CHF): 645.3B v 649.0Be

(UK) Q3 Unit Labor Costs Y/Y: 2.3% v 1.7%e

(RO) Romania Central Bank (NBR) left Interest Rates unchanged at 1.75% (as expected)

(EU) Euro Zone Dec Business Climate Indicator (beat): 0.79 v 0.47e; Consumer Confidence (Final): -5.1 v -5.1e, Economic Confidence: 107.8 v 106.8e, Industrial Confidence: +0.1 v -0.4e, Services Confidence: 12.9 v 12.0e

(EU) Euro Zone Nov Retail Sales M/M: -0.4% v -0.4%e; Y/Y: 2.3% v 1.9%e

(BR) Brazil Dec FGV Inflation IGP-DI M/M: 0.8% v 0.7%e; Y/Y: 7.2% v 7.0%e

Fixed Income Issuance:

None seen

SPEAKERS/FIXED INCOME/FX/COMMODITIES/ERRATUM

Index snapshot (as of 10:00 GMT)

Indices [Stoxx50 -0.4% at 3,301, FTSE -0.1% at 7,192, DAX -0.3% at 11,556, CAC-40 -0.5% at 4,877, IBEX-35 -0.3% at 9,457, FTSE MIB -0.7% at 19,515, SMI -0.2% at 8,374, S&P 500 Futures -0.1%]

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European equity indices are trading lower after a generally weak Asian session overnight, and as market participants await the US Non-farm payrolls data scheduled later on today; banking stocks weighing on most of the indices across Europe, particularly the FTSE MIB, IBEX and the Eurostoxx; banking stocks however trading higher in the FTSE 100; commodity and mining stocks trading notably lower in the index as copper trades down intraday; shares of Sanofi the notable laggard in the Eurostoxx after the US Court granted permanent injunction for infringement of Amgen's Repatha patents. Upcoming scheduled US earnings (pre-market) include AngioDynamics, AZZ inc, Greenbrier Companies, and Jean Coutu.

Equities (as of 09:50 GMT)

Consumer Discretionary: [EasyJet EZJ.UK +0.2% (Dec metrics)]

Financials: [TP ICAP TCAP.UK +7.2% (trading update)]

Healthcare: [Sanofi-Aventis SAN.FR -2.6% (Court grants permanent injunction for infringement of Amgen's Repatha patents)]

Industrials: [Dassault Aviation AM.FR -3.2% (Dec order intake and backlog), Fenner FENR.UK +14.2% (trading update), Fiat Chrysler FCA.IT +3.0% (CEO comments)]

Materials: [Glencore GLEN.UK -0.1% (considering strategic options in connection with Congo Mutanda mine)]

Utilities: [Engie GSZ.FR -0.7% (EU to order fine of €300M or more to Luxembourg)]

Speakers

Italy Atlante fund reportedly might contribute €1B more for Veneto and Vicenza which would bring the total for rescue of the two troubled lenders to about €3.5B

Czech Central Bank Dec Minutes: Domestic growth was robust. Board did discuss implementing the negative rates but deemed could represent risk to financial stability in the long-term. Robust domestic growth was decreasing dependence of external factors on inflation. Consensus that both Fed rate hike and ECB QE extension had been expected by markets and not representing any unexpected shock

China Foreign Min said to seek non-conflicting relationship with incoming Trump Administration. China also wanted South Korea to stop its anti-missile system

BOJ could slightly upgrade its CPI forecasts at its Jan 31st policy decision due to weak JPY currency (Yen) (**Note: Back in Oct BOJ cut FY16/17 CPI outlook to -0.1% from +0.1% and FY17/18 CPI outlook to 1.5% from 1.7%)

Currencies

USD was slightly firmer in relatively quiet trading as traders positioned themselves for US non-farm payroll report due out later today. The Greenback remained within recent ranges. EUR/USD holding around the 1.06 level while USD/JPY was higher by 0.5% just under the 116 handle.

CNY currency saw a volatile session. China PBoC set Yuan Mid-point at 6.8668 vs. 6.9307 prior (biggest margin of strength since 2005 revaluation of Yuan) but the CNY later weakened as analysts believed the Yuan was still poised to break beyond the 7 handle despite efforts by Chinese authorities this week to slow the currencys decline against the USD

Fixed Income:

Bund futures trade at 163.49 down 5 ticks in range bound trade, as the market awaits US non farm payroll later today. Support lies at 163.05 initially followed by 162.81 yesterday low. Resistance remains at 163.76 followed by 164.52.

Gilt futures trade at 125.06 up 11 ticks continuing to make back ground following the sharp move down yesterday. Futures snapped back from 124.22 low reached yesterday, with a move back below targeting 123.86. Continued upside targets 125.35 initially followed by 125.51. Short Sterling futures trade flat with Jun17Jun18 remaining steady at 15/16bp.

Friday's liquidity report showed Thursday's excess liquidity rose to €1.247T a rise of €7B from €1.240T prior. This was primarily due to AFs and MonPol portfolios falling to negative €775B. AFs are negative when the MonPol portfolios exceeds the liquidity absorbing effect of AFs. Use of the marginal lending facility fell to €374M from €388M prior.

Corporate issuance saw another $10.5B come to market via 7 issuers bringing the weekly volume to $55B. Notable issuers included Berkshire Hathaway 2 part $1.3B offering, Comcasr $2.5B 2 part offering and SocGen 2 part $1.25B offering. Euro denominated issuance was also very active with 17 deals being announced including a €1B 2 part offering from Berkshire Hathaway. Financial names led the issuance which included a €1B 5 year issuance from BBVA. For the week ending 4th Jan Lipper US fund flows reported IG Funds net inflows of $2.19B and High Yield Net inflows of $734.1M.

Looking Ahead

(UR) Ukraine Dec CPI M/M: 1.4%e v 1.8% prior; Y/Y: 12.7%e v 12.1% prior

06:00 (IE) Ireland Dec Live Registry Monthly Change: No est v -2.8K prior; Live Registry Level: No est v 285.6K prior

06:00 (IE) Ireland Nov Industrial Production M/M: No est v -3.6% prior; Y/Y: No est v -6.4% prior

06:00 (BR) Brazil Nov PPI Manufacturing M/M: No est v 0.2% prior; Y/Y: No est v -0.9% prior

06:00 (CL) Chile Dec CPI M/M: 0.1%e v 0.1% prior; Y/Y: 3.0%e v 2.9% prior; CPI Ex-Food&Energy M/M: 0.1%e v 0.0% prior

06:00 (UK) DMO to sell combined £5.5B in 1-month, 3-month and 6-month bills (£1.0B, £2.0B and £2.5B respectively)

06:30 (IN) India Weekly Forex Reserves

06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing

07:00 (IN) India Q1 Advance GDP Y/Y: 6.8%e v 7.6% prior - 08:15 (UK) Baltic Dry Bulk Index

08:30 (US) Dec Change in Nonfarm Payrolls: +175Ke v +178K prior, Change in Private Payrolls: +170Ke v +156K prior, Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: 0Ke (flat) v -4 K prior

08:30 (US) Dec Unemployment Rate: 4.7%e v 4.6% prior, Underemployment Rate: No est v 9.3% prior, Change in Household Employment: No est v +160K prior, Civilian Labor Force Participation Rate: No est v 62.7 prior

08:30 (US) Dec Average Hourly Earnings M/M: +0.3%e v -0.1% prior; Y/Y: 2.8%e v 2.5% prior; Average Weekly Hours: 34.4e v 34.4 prior

08:30 (US) Nov Trade Balance: -$45.5Be v -$42.6B prior

08:30 (CA) Canada Dec Net Change in Employment: -5.0Ke v +10.7K prior; Unemployment Rate: 6.9%e v 6.8% prior, Full Time Employment Change: No est v -8.7K prior, Part Time Employment Change: No est v +19.4K prior, Participation Rate: 65.6%e v 65.6% prior

08:30 (CA) Canada Nov Int'l Merchandise Trade: -C$1.6Be v C$1.1B prior

08:30 (US) Weekly USDA Net Export Sales

09:00 (MX) Mexico Dec Consumer Confidence: 84.1e v 84.4 prior

09:00 (MX) Mexico Nov Leading Indicators M/M: No est v -0.02 prior

09:00 (RO) Romania Central Bank gov Isarescu to hold post rate decision press conference

10:00 (US) Nov Factory Orders: -2.3%e v +2.7% prior, Factory Orders (Ex-Transportation): No est v 0.8% prior

10:00 (US) Nov Final Durable Goods Orders: -4.6%e v -4.6% prelim; Durables Ex Transportation: 0.2%e v 0.5% prelim, Capital Goods Orders (Non-defense ex aircraft): No est v 0.9% prelim, Capital Goods Shipments (Non-defense/ex-aircraft): No est v 0.2% prelim, Durables Ex-Defense: No est v -6.6% prelim

13:00 (US) Weekly Baker Hughes Rig Count data
 

About the Author

Trade The News Staff
Trade The News, Inc.

Legal disclaimer and risk disclosure

All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.

More from Trade The News:

Latest in Fundamental Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.