European Market Update German IFO survey moves off 3 year highs Notes/Observations German Jan IFO Survey missed expectations as Business Climate retreats from 3-year highs (109.8 v 111.3e) Overnight: Asia: Australia Q4 CPI Q/Q: 0.5% v 0.7%e; Y/Y: 1.5% v 1.6%e; surprisingly subdued, rekindles rate cut hopes Japan Dec Trade Balance beats expectations (¥641B v ¥281Be) as exports rose for 1st time in 15 months; Overall Trade Balance registers its 1st surplus in six years PBOC should create interest rate corridor to stabilize short-term interest rates and market expectations Europe: ECB's Lautenschlaeger (Germany) was optimistic that ECB could soon turn to question of QE exit strategy and stressed it needed to prepare to act when time comes Americas: President Trump to sign an executive order on Wednesday to allocate federal funds for construction of a wall on Mexican border US Senate Democratic Leader Schumer: President Trump should label China an currency manipulator Energy: (US) Weekly API Oil Inventories: Crude: +2.9M v -5.0M prior Economic data (CH) Swiss Dec UBS Consumption Indicator: 1.50 v 1.45 prior (FR) France Jan Business Confidence (miss): 104 v 105e; Manufacturing Confidence: 106 v 106e, Production Outlook Indicator: 8 v 6e, Own-Company Production Outlook: 11 v 8e (FR) France Jan Business Survey Overall Demand: 11 v 3 prior (DE) Germany Jan IFO Business Climate (miss): 109.8 v 111.3e; Current Assessment: 116.9 v 117.0e, Expectations Survey: 103.2 v 105.8e (PL) Poland Dec Unemployment Rate: 8.3% v 8.3%e Fixed Income Issuance: (IN) India sold INR100B vs. INR100B indicated in 3-month and 6-month Bills (INR60B and INR40B respectively) (EU) ECB allotted $270M in 7-day USD Liquidity Tender at 1.15% vs. $265M prior (SE) Sweden sold SEK3.0B vs. SEK3.0B indicated in 0.75% 2028 bonds; Avg Yield: 0.9444% v 0.5732% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.86x v 3.27% prior SPEAKERS/FIXED INCOME/FX/COMMODITIES/ERRATUM Index snapshot (as of 10:00 GMT) Indices [Stoxx50 +1.1% at 3,316, FTSE +0.2% at 7,163, DAX +1.1% at 11,726, CAC-40 +1.0% at 4,877, IBEX-35 +1.6% at 9,534, FTSE MIB +0.2% at 19,546, SMI +1.1% at 8,335, S&P 500 Futures +0.2%] Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European equity indices are trading sharply higher after an overall positive end to the Asian session overnight; major Banking shares leading the gains across the board; IBEX outperforming as the large Spanish banking stocks trade notably higher in large volume; commodity and mining stocks generally lower but mixed in the FTSE 100 as copper prices trade lower intraday despite shares of Antofagasta trading higher after releasing higher y/y copper production in Q4. A plethora of upcoming scheduled US earnings (pre-market) include Abbott Laboratories, Amphenol, Boeing, BankUnited, BOK Financial, Cullen/Frost Bankers, CommVault, Brinker, Freeport McMoran, WW Grainger, Huntington Bancshares, Hess, Illinois Tool Works, Meredith, McCormick, Norfolk Southern, New York Community Bancorp, Progressive, Rockwell Automation, Rollins, Santander Consumer, State Street, TE Connectivity, Textron, United Technologies, and Wipro. Equities (as of 09:50 GMT) Consumer Discretionary: [Barry Callebaut BARN.CH +1.0% (Q1 sales), Restaurant Group RTN.UK -8.1% (FY16 sales)] Financials: [Banco Santander SAN.ES +4.0% (Q4 results), Generali G.IT +1.4% (Intesa reportedly may bid for 60% of Generali in €3B cash and €12B stock)] Healthcare: [Neovacs ALNEV.FR +2.3% (positive immunogenicity results for ifna kinoid), Novartis NOVN.CH +2.0% (Q4 results), Vectura VEC.UK -1.7% (FY16 Seebri/Ultibro sales, triggers $5M milestone payment)] Industrials: [Antofagasta ANTO.UK +4.3% (Q4 production), Wartsila WRT1V.FI +1.1% (strategic performance-based partnership with Carnival Corp valued at €900M long-term)] Materials: [Lonza LONN.CH +0.7% (FY16 results, adjusts outlook)] Technology: [Taptica TAP.UK +7.0% (prelim FY16 results)] Speakers Germany Economic Ministry updated its growth forecastswhich maintained 2017 GDP growth forecast at 1.4% (as speculated) France Fin Min Sapin: Govt committed to lower corporate taxes Italy PM Gentiloni noted that he informed EU's Juncker that govt had budget resources despite efects from recent earthquakes Greece Central Bank Gov Stournaras noted that Greek 2016 GDP was seen positive IMF to participate in upcoming Eurogroup discussion on Portugal EU official: Latest mission to Athens did not achieve any breakthrough. Good chance that EU and IMF would agree to end the Greek bailout review but IMF participation was a condition to end the review. Portugal situation was not good with weaknesses remaining in its banking sector German BDI Industry Association forecasted German 2017 GDP at 1.5% IFO Economists noted that it did not see any Trump effect on its business sentiment; waiting for action, not just words. Export expectations were higher - even in auto sector Poland Central Bank's Gatnar noted that the base scenario remained that no interest rates change seen during 2017. A reaction in policy would be needed when CPI was sustained above the 1.5% level. End-2017 CPI seen between 1.7-1.8% with GDP forecasted at 3.5% (**Note: On Jan 8th Dec Final CPI YoY reading came in at 0.8%) China PBoC Vice Gov Li: Use of FX Reserves help to keep CNY currency (Yuan) stable and prevent it from overshooting Currencies FX markets saw tight ranges in the first part of the European session. Dealers seemed reluctant to test USD upside amid potential jawboning to stem a stronger dollar from Trump and administration officials GBP/USD hit a 6-week high above the 1.2560 level EUR/USD hovering around the 1.0750 area and USD/JPY pair just above 113.50 area The TUR currency (Lira) maintained a soft tone following the Turkish central bank decision on Thursday. TRY was weaker by 1% against both the USD and Euro pairs. Market watching lira liquidity operations to as to whether the central bank will continue to force banks to tap the late-liquidity window Fixed Income: Bund futures trade at 162.07 down 68 ticks a 6 week low continuing the downward trend, with the yield curve continuing to steepen as risk on trade takes hold. Continuation lower targets 161.82 followed by 161.19. A move back higher targets 162.60 to close the gap then 163.38 followed by 163.82. Gilt futures trade at 123.59 down 65 ticks, down with Bunds on continued risk aversion takes hold, with yields trading at 5 week highs. Support moves to 123.35 followed by 123.12. Resistance moves to 124.13 to close the gap then 124.55 followed by 124.84. Short Sterling futures trade flat to -3bp with Jun17Jun18 steepening to 22/23bp. Wednesday's liquidity report showed Tuesday's excess liquidity fell to €1.258T a fall of €2B from €1.260T prior. This was primarily due to AFs and MonPol portfolios rising to negative €789.8B. AFs are negative when the MonPol portfolios exceeds the liquidity absorbing effect of AFs. Use of the marginal lending facility rose to €62M from €10M prior. Corporate issuance saw $4.65B come to market via 3 deals headlined by IBM 4 part $2.75B issue, as issuance remains subdued due to earnings lockout. Monthly issuance surpasses $130B. Looking Ahead Italy Constitutional Court ruling 05:30 (CL) Chile Central Bank's Traders Survey 05:30 (EU) ECB allotment in 3-month Tender (LTRO) vs. €5.0Be 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell €1.0B in 2.5% Aug 2046 Bunds 06:00 (UK) Jan CBI Industrial Trends Total Orders: 2e v 0 (nil) prior, Selling prices: 30e v 26 prior, Business Optimism: -8e v -8 prior 06:00 (RU) Russia to sell combined RUB40B in OFZ bonds 06:00 (CZ) Czech Republic to sell bonds 06:30 (TR) Turkey Jan Real Sector Confidence (Seasonally Adj): 102.0e v 103.6 prior ; Real Sector Confidence NSA (unadj): 98.0e v 98.4 prior 06:30 (TR) Turkey Jan Capacity Utilization: No est v 76.5% prior 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing 07:00 (US) MBA Mortgage Applications w/e Jan 20th: No est v 0.8% prior 07:00 (BR) Brazil Dec Total Federal Debt (BRL): No est v 3.093T prior 07:00 (UK) Prime Minister's Question Time in House of Commons 07:00 (SE) Sweden Central Bank (Riksbank) Gov Ingves 08:00 (RU) Russia Dec Unemployment Rate: 5.6%e v 5.4% prior, Real Disposable Income: -5.1%e v -5.6% prior, Real Wages Y/Y: 1.5%e v 1.7% prior 08:00 (RU) Russia Dec Real Retail Sales M/M: +21.0%e v -0.9% prior; Y/Y: -3.7%e v -4.1% prior 08:00 (RU) Russia Dec PPI M/M: 0.5%e v 0.7% prior; Y/Y: 7.0%e v 4.3% prior 08:15 (US) Baltic Dry Bulk Index 09:00 (US) Nov FHFA House Price Index: 0.4%e v 0.4% prior 09:00 (BE) Belgium Jan Business Confidence: +0.3e v -0.2 prior 09:00 (MX) Mexico Nov Retail Sales M/M: 0.2%e v 1.6% prior; Y/Y: 7.9%e v 9.3% prior 09:50 (UK) Bank of England (BOE) Bond Buying Operation (7-15 years) 10:30 (US) Weekly DOE Crude Oil Inventories 10:30 (CH) SNB President Jordan with Mexico Central Bank Gov Carstens in Germany 10:30 (EU) Eurogroup chief Dijsselbloem on agenda in Dutch Parliament 11:00 (UK) BOE Gov Carney 11:00 (SE) Sweden Fin Min Andersson 11:00 (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) announces details for upcoming BTP auction set for Fri, Jan 27th 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 2-Year Floating Rate Notes 12:00 (CA) Canada to sell 3-Year Bonds 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell $26.0B in 5-Year Notes