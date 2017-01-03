<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> European Market Update Higher European inflation and improving data pushes bond yields upwards Notes/Observations 2017 begins on positive note for PMI manufacturing; China growth risks deemed as not significant; year could be characterized as one of Trade frictions??? Inflation picking up sharply in Europe (as predicted by ECB); Germany State CPI handily beating expectations for the upcoming National CPI data Oil at 18-month highs as production cuts take effect; WTI tests above $55/barrel Overnight Asia: China Dec Caixin Manufacturing PMI registers its 6th consecutive expansion and highest level since Jan 2013 China state researcher Zhu Baoliang: China should consider a one off yuan devaluation to keep the currency stable at equilibrium level- Singapore Q4 GDP QoQ reading registers its fastest pace since Jun 2013 (9.1% v 4.0%e) Americas: President-elect Trump said to choose Robert Lighthizer for US Trade Representative Energy: Kuwait Oil production around 2.75M bpd (cut of 130K bpd); said to have halted production for 80-90 oil (**Reminder: On Nov 30th OPEC Ministers confirmed cutting output to 32.5M bpd, 6 month agreement starting in Jan) Economic data (IE) Ireland Dec Manufacturing PMI: 55.7 v 53.7 prior (TR) Turkey Dec CPI (beat) M/M: 1.6% v 0.9%e; Y/Y: 8.5% v 7.6%e; CPI Core Y/Y: 7.5% v 7.1%e (FR) France Dec Preliminary CPI (miss) M/M: 0.3% v 0.5%e; Y/Y: 0.6% v 0.8%e (FR) France Dec Preliminary EU Harmonized CPI M/M: 0.3% v 0.5%e; Y/Y: 0.8% v 0.9%e (DE) Germany Dec CPI Saxony M/M: 0.9% v 0.0% prior; Y/Y: 1.8% v 0.8% prior (CH) Swiss Dec PMI Manufacturing: 56.0 v 56.0e (DE) Germany Dec CPI North Rhine Westphalia M/M: 0.9% v 0.0% prior; Y/Y: 1.9% v 0.8% prior (DE) Germany Dec Unemployment Change (beat): -17K v -5Ke; Unemployment Rate: 6.0% v 6.0%e (DE) Germany Dec CPI Brandenburg M/M: 0.7% v 0.1% prior; Y/Y: 1.7% v 1.0% prior (DE) Germany Dec CPI Hesse M/M: 0.9% v 0.0% prior; Y/Y: 1.9% v 0.8% prior (DE) Germany Dec CPI Bavaria M/M: 0.7% v 0.0% prior; Y/Y: 1.7% v 0.8% prior (UK) Dec PMI Manufacturing (beat): 56.1 v 53.3e (5th month of expansion and highest since Jun 2014) Fixed Income Issuance: (ID) Indonesia sold total IDR15T in 2022, 2027 and 2036 bonds SPEAKERS/FIXED INCOME/FX/COMMODITIES/ERRATUM Index snapshot (as of 10:00 GMT) Indices [Stoxx50 +0.4% at 3,316, FTSE +0.4% at 7,170, DAX flat at 11,600, CAC-40 +0.5% at 4,907, IBEX-35 +0.4% at 9,453, FTSE MIB +0.2% at 19,607, SMI +1.0% at 8,304, S&P 500 Futures +0.6%] Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European equity indices are trading higher after a strong Asia session overnight; Banking stocks leading the gains in the Eurostoxx despite shares of Deutsche Bank the notable laggard in the index; SMI index outperforming led by Credit Suisse, Julius Baer and UBS; Energy, commodity and mining stocks trading higher in the FTSE 100 as oil prices surge intraday; UK retailers Next, Dixons Carphone and Marks & Spencer however trading notably lower in the index. No notable scheduled US earnings (pre-market) today. Equities (as of 09:50 GMT) Consumer Discretionary: [Britvic BVIC.UK +1.3% (proposed acquisition of Bela Ischia Alimentos Ltda for BRL218M), Gama Aviation GMAA.UK +9.6% (Annonuces merger of its US aircraft management and charter business with BBA Aviation)] Energy: [Petroleum Geo-Services PGS.NO +0.4% (Q4 vessel allocation)] Financials: [Euronext ENX.FR +2.3% (offers to acquire LCH SA from LSE for €510M), London Stock Exchange LSE.UK -0.1% (Receives irrevocable cash offer for LCH SA from Euronext for €510M)] Healthcare: [Consort Medical CSRT.UK -6.5% (Nicovations Limited serves termination notice for all supply agreements)] - Industrials: [Autoliv ALIV.SE -0.1% (signs final agreement to form JV with Volvo cars)] Speakers PM May reportedly to trigger article 50 in early March to allow Brexit to be discussed at EU Leader Summit held between Mar 9-10th Turkey Econ Min Zeybekci: Dec CPI higher due to effects from TRY currency (Lira) and energy prices. Govt to take steps to help TRY currency (Lira) appreciate in 2017 Bank of Korea (BOK) Dec Minutes had one member: Downside risk to economy was increasing with financial instability rising. Another member noted that size of 2017 fiscal budget was not appropriate and should play a more active role when economy was uncertain. One member noted that risks to inflation and growth warranted a looser policy Thailand PM Prayuth reiterated pledge that general election to take place in 2017 (**Insight: In May 2014 Thailand endured a military coup with Thailand Parliament formally appointed Thai Army General Prayuth as PM in Aug of that year) Currencies USD continued its firm tone into the New Year with prospect of raising US interest rates maintaining its overall bullish sentiment. The resumption of the ECB QE bond buying program after a week pause helped to keep the yield differentials widening. EUR/USD trading below 1.0400 despite higher German inflation data and continued improvement in its employment numbers. German 10-year Bund was higher by 5bps to test 0.24% but matched by rise in US yields USD/JPY edged higher to regain a footing above the 118 level. GBP was firmer after UK Dec PMI Manufacturing hit a multi-year high. GBP/USD was little changed in the session (bucking the overall USD trend) but held below the 1.23 level. TRY currency tested its record lows after Turkey Dec CPI data pulled back expectations for the central bank to resume its rate cuts to aid the economy. USD/TRY was within striking distance of the Dec record level of 3.5970 Fixed Income: Bund futures trade at 163.76 down 71 ticks trading back below 164 after stronger German regional inflation figures lifted yields. Downside support moves to 163.55 then 163.17 with continued momentum eyeing 162.84. Analysts eye resistance at 164.78 initially followed by yesterday high at 164.94. Gilt futures trade at 124.89 down 94 ticks gathering momentum lower after 29 month high reading for UK Manufacturing PMI. Downside momentum eyes 124.69 to close Wednesday Gap followed by 124.35. A move back higher looks to target Friday high at 126.00 followed by 126.38. Short Sterling futures trade flat to to down 3bp with Jun17Jun18 rising to 15/16bp. Tuesday's liquidity report showed Monday's excess liquidity rose to €1.201T a rise of €7B from €1.194T prior. This was primarily due to AFs and MonPol portfolios falling to negative €723.7B. AFs are negative when the MonPol portfolios exceeds the liquidity absorbing effect of AFs. Use of the marginal lending facility rose to €236M from €172M prior. Corporate issuance saw issuers come to market with CIBC selling a GBP denominated 5 year FRN and CaxiaBank selling a 10 year covered bond. Looking Ahead (DE) Germany Dec CPI Baden Wuerttemberg M/M: No est v 0.1% prior; Y/Y: No est v 0.8% prior (RO) Romania Dec International Reserves: No est v $38.1B prior 05:30 (EU) ECB allotment in 7-Day Main Refinancing Tender vs. €35Be 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 3-month Bills 06:00 (PT) Portugal Dec Consumer Confidence: No est v -10.5 prior; Economic Climate Indicator: No est v 1.2 prior 06:00 (TR) Turkey to sell 2021 and 2026 Bonds 06:00 (RU) Russia announces weekly OFZ bond auction 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing 07:00 (CA) Canada Nov Leading Indicator: No est v 0.3% prior 08:00 (SG) Singapore Dec Purchasing Managers Index: 50.0e v 50.2 prior, Electronics Sector Index: No est v 50.5 prior 08:00 (DE) Germany Dec Preliminary CPI M/M: 0.6%e v 0.1% prior; Y/Y: 1.4%e v 0.8% prio 08:00 (DE) Germany Dec Preliminary CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.6%e v 0.0% prior; Y/Y: 1.3%e v 0.7% prior 08:00 (CZ) Czech Dec Budget Balance (CZK): No est v 55.5B prior 09:00 (NZ) Fonterra Global Dairy Trade Auction 09:30 (CA) Canada Dec RBC Manufacturing PMI: No est v 51.5 prior 09:45 (US) Dec Final Markit Manufacturing PMI: 54.2e v 54.2 prelim 10:00 (US) Dec ISM Manufacturing: 53.7e v 53.2 prior; Prices Paid: 55.5e v 54.5 prior 10:00 (US) Nov Construction Spending M/M: 0.5%e v 0.5% prior 10:00 (DK) Denmark Dec Foreign Reserves (DKK): No est v 449.8B prior 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 4-week Bills 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 3-Month and 6-Month Bills 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 52-Week Bills