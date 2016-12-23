<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> European Market Update Holiday mode keeps participation light Notes/Observations Seasons greeting from TTN UK Q3 Final GDP reading mixed (lower q/q and higher y/y); current account deficit beats (-£25.5B v -£28.2Be) France Final Q3 GDP YoY revised slightly lower (1.0% v 1.1%e) Berlin market attack suspect shot and killed in train station outside Milan, Italy Overnight Asia: China Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) Spokesperson Shen: China-US trade declined slightly this year y/y; too early to say China/US trade to decline going forward Europe: Italy Govt approved €20B decree to support banks and strengthen banks capital and liquidity; Banks that want to request state aid must present capital strengthening plan to ECB and get approval (UK) YouGov/CEBR Dec Consumer Confidence: 108.1 v 109.1 prior (lowest level since Brexit vote) Economic data (NL) Netherlands Q3 Final GDP Q/Q: 0.8% v 0.7%e; Y/Y: 2.4% v 2.4%e (DE) Germany Jan GfK Consumer Confidence: 9.9 v 9.9e** **(3rd straight reading below the 10 level) ** ** (FR) France Q3 Final GDP Q/Q: 0.2% v 0.2%e; Y/Y: 1.0% v 1.1%e (FR) France Nov Consumer Spending M/M: 0.4% v 0.1%e; Y/Y: 3.3% v 2.4%e (TW) Taiwan Nov Industrial Production Y/Y: 8.8% v 5.0%e (CH) Swiss Dec KOF Leading Indicator (miss): 102.2 v 103.0e (PL) Poland Nov Unemployment Rate: 8.2% v 8.2%e (NO) Norway Dec Unemployment Rate: 2.8% v 2.9%e (UK) Q3 Final GDP (3rd reading) Q/Q: 0.6% v 0.5%e; Y/Y: 2.2% v 2.3%e (UK) Q3 Current Account: -£25.5B v -£28.2Be (UK) Q3 Final Total Business Investment Q/Q: 0.4% v 0.9%e; Y/Y: -2.2% v -1.6%e (BR) Brazil Dec FGV Consumer Confidence: 73.3 v 79.1 prior Fixed Income Issuance: (IN) India sold total INR140B vs. INR140B indicated in 2024, 2029, 2033 and 2055 bonds SPEAKERS/FIXED INCOME/FX/COMMODITIES/ERRATUM Index snapshot (as of 10:00 GMT) Indices [Stoxx50 +0.4% at 3,278, FTSE -0.1% at 7,059, DAX +0.1% at 11,469, CAC-40 +0.1% at 4,841, IBEX-35 +0.4% at 9,370, FTSE MIB +1.0% at 19,305, SMI -0.1% at 8,231, S&P 500 Futures flat] Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European equity indices are trading mostly higher on the last trading day before the Christmas period, predominantly led by financial stocks after some of the major banks reached settlements with the US DOJ; shares of Deutsche Bank leading the gains seen in the Eurostoxx; shares of Barclays however trading notably lower in the FTSE 100 after they confirmed complaint filed by US DOJ; financial stocks in the FTSE 100 trading lower as a result. No upcoming scheduled US earnings (pre-market) today. Equities (as of 09:50 GMT) Consumer Discretionary: [Rezidor REZT.SE -4.3% (cash tender offer to the shareholders in Rezidor Hotel Group AB for SEK37.20/shr)] Financials: [Barclays BARC.UK -1.0% (Confirms complaint filed by US DOJ), Credit Suisse CSGN.CH -0.3% (Reaches $5.3B settlement with US DOJ), Delta Lloyd DL.NL -0.8% (To be acquired by NN Group for €5.40/shr), Deutsche Bank DBK.DE +2.3% (Reaches $3.1B penalty and $4.1B in consumer relief settlement with US DOJ)] Healthcare: [AstraZeneca AZN.UK +0.8% (completes agreement with Pfizer), Genticel GTCL.FR +19.1% (to merge with Genkyotex), Vectura Group VEC.UK +1.8% (Signs global development programme with Mundipharma)] Industrials: [Faiveley LEY.FR -0.1% (Wabtec to offer €100/shr cash)] Speakers Berlin market attack suspect said to had been shot and killed in Milan, Italy Eurogroup chief Dijsselbloem: First bail-in before State aid for Monte Paschi Greece Fin Min Tsakalotos reiterated govt view to hopefully complete 2nd bailout review by the Jan 26th Eurogroup meeting Finland commented on 2017 issuance: Net borrowing need seen at €5.6B with 70% of funding to be in long-term bonds Russia President Putin annual press conference noted that Russias overall 2016 GDP contraction to be small with inflation seen at 5.5%. Putin saw 2016 GDP between -0.5% to -0.6% with budget deficit/GDP ratio at 3.7%. Nov to register GDP growth and the country should be able to achieve the 4% inflation target soon Russia Defense Minister told President Putin: Russia was close to a ceasefire in Syria Philippines Central Bank Gov Tetangco noted that Dec inflation seen between 2.2%-3.0% and overall 2016 inflation to be below the low-end of 2%-4% target range Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia sign framework cooperation agreement to promote to promote settlement of bilateral trade and direct investment in local currencies Malaysia Central Bank (BNM) Gov Muhammad Ibrahim: Sees a more stable MYR currency (ringgit) in 2017 Taiwan Finance Ministry: To reduce size of issuance in Jan for 1-year and 2-year certificate due to liquidity demand in the run-up to lunar new year North Korea could conduct another nuclear test at any time (would be its 6th) Currencies Overall FX markets were again quiet heading and in narrow ranges into the year-end holidays. The major USD pairs were little changed in the session as the greenback continued to consolidate its recent gains. EUR/USD hovering around 1.0460 while USD/JPY was slightly lower at 117.35 area. Fixed Income: Bund futures trade at 163.26 up 9 ticks trading mid range in lacklustre trade. A continued move higher targets 163.52 recent range high followed by 163.85. Downside support continues at 162.84 then 162.52 followed by 162.00. Gilt futures trade at 124.47 up 29 ticks extending gains having broke out the recent channel above 124.12. Continued upside looks to clear 124.52. A reversal sees support at 124.12, 123.59 then 122.56 low. Short Sterling futures trade flat to up 2bp with Jun17Jun18 edging lower to 20/21bp. Friday's liquidity report showed Thursday's excess liquidity rose to €1.240T a rise of €19B from €1.221T prior. This was primarily due to AFs and MonPol portfolios falling to negative €769.8B. AFs are negative when the MonPol portfolios exceeds the liquidity absorbing effect of AFs. Use of the marginal lending facility falling to €180M from €201M prior. For the week ending Dec 21st Lipper US fund flows reported IG fund net inflows of $1.62B bringing YTD inflows to $45.8B. High Yield funds reported net outflows of $19M bringing YTD inflows to $10.5B. Looking Ahead (PT) Portugal Q3 Year-to-Date Budget Report 06:00 (UK) DMO to sell combined £3.0B in 1-month, 3-month and 6-month Bills (£0.5B, 105B and £1.5B respectively) 06:30 (IN) India Weekly Forex Reserves 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing 07:00 (CL) Chile Nov PPI M/M: No est v 0.2% prior 07:30 (BR) Brazil Nov Total Outstanding Loans (BRL): No est v 3.095T prior; M/M: No est v -0.5% prior, Personal Loan Default Rate: No est v 6.2% prior 08:15 (UK) Baltic Dry Bulk Index 08:30 (CA) Canada Oct GDP M/M: 0.0%e v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: 1.8%e v 1.9% prior 09:00 (MX) Mexico Nov Unemployment Rate (Seasonally Adjusted): 3.5%e v 3.6% prior; Unemployment Rate NSA (Unadj): 3.5%e v 3.7% prior 09:00 (MX) Mexico Nov Trade Balance: -$0.9Be v -$0.9B prior 10:00 (US) Nov New Home Sales: 575Ke v 563K prior 10:00 (US) Dec Final Michigan Confidence: 98.0e v 98.0 prelim 13:00 (US) Weekly Baker Hughes Rig Count data